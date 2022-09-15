Read full article on original website
It sounds like your favorite streaming services are about to get more expensive
Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday that streaming services are "underpriced" at a gathering of media and tech executives hosted by Goldman Sachs.
Is Warner Bros. Discovery Going to Merge With NBCUniversal?
Mere months after the completion of the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, the newly formed mass media and entertainment conglomerate may have its sights on yet another merger. The Hollywood Reporter reports Warner Bros. Discovery could end up merging with Comcast’s NBCUniversal, though negotiations would have to wait until April 2024 to begin due to the complicated structure of the possible merger.
This Genius Move by Disney Could Crown it Streaming King
Disney is pushing subscribers toward its bundle and possibly an app -- moves that could put it ahead of the competition.
The 5 most popular Hulu shows right now (September 2022)
Hulu shows don’t always get an equivalent amount of attention from the entertainment press, compared to the scrutiny and buzz that constantly surrounds much bigger platforms like Netflix and HBO Max. That’s not to say that there’s a dearth of solid programming to enjoy on Hulu, though. It’s where viewers can enjoy, among other things, top-notch titles ranging from the Internet’s favorite sci-fi comedy The Orville to critical favorites like The Dropout, Dopesick, and Only Murders in the Building.
Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore
Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
Peacock Premium Is Now $1.99 A Month, And You Can Lock In A Year Of Streaming If You Act Immediately
Peacock unveiled an awesome new discount that'll give subscribers access for less than two bucks a month, but it won't be around for long.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Normalcy is returning to television series’ release pattern after a couple of Covid-affected years. Streamers have made for a busy summer with buzzy shows such as Stranger Things, House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power. They will soon be joined by the broadcast networks, whose main series roster is sticking to the traditional season that kicks off in the fall. Here is Deadline’s annual list of the fall premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 200 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between mid-September and December 31 but does not include movies or...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations from us – and whether you're in the mood for a movie night or binge-watching a new series, you'll find something that takes your fancy here. Let's start with movies. Do Revenge, a high school drama inspired by Strangers on a...
Why Is Everyone Talking About Warner Bros. Discovery Stock?
The media spinoff has struggled to take off.
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
‘Reboot’ Is Hulu’s Hilariously Meta Take on a TV Trend That Won’t Die
Resurrected television shows and films go to great lengths to avoid being labeled with the odious term “reboot.” You’ll often hear the people behind this kind of content refer to them as “reimaginings” to soften the stigma—like if Hester Prynn insisted that the scarlet letter on her chest stood for “autonomous.” It’s a more appealing word, but at the end of the day, everyone still understands that we’re talking about a piece of media that has been exhumed from the grave, dusted off, and pitched up with some fresh spackle.Reboot, just by its title alone, understands that stigma perfectly. That’s...
Hulu’s Latest Live TV Promo Saves You $60 for Your First Three Months
If you want an easy way to catch up on the latest TV shows, movies, and live sports, you’ll want to take advantage of Hulu’s latest deal, which gets you three months of Hulu + Live TV for a $60 savings. Regularly $69.99/ month, the sale discounts the price of a Hulu + Live TV subscription by a whopping $60 and is the best deal Hulu has offered all year. Launched just in time for the start of the NFL season and college football, this Hulu promo includes Disney+ and ESPN+ and is only available until 11:59pm PST on Oct....
What Time Does ‘Atlanta’ Season 4 Premiere? How to Watch on FX and Hulu
Two seasons of Atlanta in one year? It’s a gift that’s so delightfully unexpected that it feels like it was taken straight out of Donald and Stephen Glover’s minds. This week marks the premiere of Atlanta’s fourth and final season, and this is one TV event you won’t want to miss.
Fox Re-Enters International Distribution Business With Launch Of Sales Unit Fox Entertainment Global
Fox Entertainment is re-entering the international distribution business by launching a sales unit ahead of Mipcom Cannes next month. Based in LA at the Fox Studios lot, Fox Entertainment Global will unveil a debut slate including the international launches of animated shows such as Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis and the Jon Hamm vehicle Grimsburg and in-house single-cam midseason comedy Animal Control at the international sales confab. Fox hasn’t had a branded international sales arm since 2019, when Fox Networks Group Content Distribution was integrated into Disney’s worldwide sales operation after the Mouse House bought Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019. Fernando Szew, who runs Fox division MarVista Entertainment, will lead...
3 of the most popular Netflix movies everyone is streaming right now
Critics and audience scores on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes are certainly an imperfect way to gauge the performance of streaming content like Netflix movies, for a whole host of reasons. Whereas box office performance draws on the dollars spent by every single viewer who attended a showing, for example, the review scores associated with Netflix movies — and those on other streamers — rely on feedback from viewers who, well, bother to actually leave that feedback at all.
