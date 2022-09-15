ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AdWeek

Is Warner Bros. Discovery Going to Merge With NBCUniversal?

Mere months after the completion of the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, the newly formed mass media and entertainment conglomerate may have its sights on yet another merger. The Hollywood Reporter reports Warner Bros. Discovery could end up merging with Comcast’s NBCUniversal, though negotiations would have to wait until April 2024 to begin due to the complicated structure of the possible merger.
BGR.com

The 5 most popular Hulu shows right now (September 2022)

Hulu shows don’t always get an equivalent amount of attention from the entertainment press, compared to the scrutiny and buzz that constantly surrounds much bigger platforms like Netflix and HBO Max. That’s not to say that there’s a dearth of solid programming to enjoy on Hulu, though. It’s where viewers can enjoy, among other things, top-notch titles ranging from the Internet’s favorite sci-fi comedy The Orville to critical favorites like The Dropout, Dopesick, and Only Murders in the Building.
Time Out Global

Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore

Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
Deadline

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Normalcy is returning to television series’ release pattern after a couple of Covid-affected years. Streamers have made for a busy summer with buzzy shows such as Stranger Things, House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power. They will soon be joined by the broadcast networks, whose main series roster is sticking to the traditional season that kicks off in the fall. Here is Deadline’s annual list of the fall premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 200 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between mid-September and December 31 but does not include movies or...
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
tipranks.com

Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) Slides after Pulling the Plug on Bond Sale

Shares of natural gas provider Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) are sliding in the trade today as amid a volatile junk bond market the company has withdrawn its $1 billion offering of 11.25% senior secured notes and warrants. The development now casts doubts over the company’s natural gas export project in Louisiana. The...
tipranks.com

Link (ASX:LNK) shares drop as planned takeover falls flat

Dye & Durham’s planned takeover of Link Administration has collapsed. While Link’s stock took an immediate tumble, analysts remain mostly bullish on the company, according to TipRanks. Link Administration Holdings Ltd. (ASX:LNK) shares plunged as much as 5.5% today, to a low of AU$3.28. The stock declined after...
TheDailyBeast

‘Reboot’ Is Hulu’s Hilariously Meta Take on a TV Trend That Won’t Die

Resurrected television shows and films go to great lengths to avoid being labeled with the odious term “reboot.” You’ll often hear the people behind this kind of content refer to them as “reimaginings” to soften the stigma—like if Hester Prynn insisted that the scarlet letter on her chest stood for “autonomous.” It’s a more appealing word, but at the end of the day, everyone still understands that we’re talking about a piece of media that has been exhumed from the grave, dusted off, and pitched up with some fresh spackle.Reboot, just by its title alone, understands that stigma perfectly. That’s...
tipranks.com

Hedge Funds Favored Only Two of the Six MATANA Stocks Last Quarter

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool reveals that hedge fund managers are bullish on only two MATANA stocks. Amid claims that the new face of big tech stocks should be MATANA and not FAANG, TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool (which leverages data from Form 13-F to offer hedge fund signals) shows that hedge funds bought only Microsoft and Apple stocks, while ditching Tesla, Amazon, Nvidia, and Alphabet stocks, in the last quarter.
Rolling Stone

Hulu’s Latest Live TV Promo Saves You $60 for Your First Three Months

If you want an easy way to catch up on the latest TV shows, movies, and live sports, you’ll want to take advantage of Hulu’s latest deal, which gets you three months of Hulu + Live TV for a $60 savings. Regularly $69.99/ month, the sale discounts the price of a Hulu + Live TV subscription by a whopping $60 and is the best deal Hulu has offered all year. Launched just in time for the start of the NFL season and college football, this Hulu promo includes Disney+ and ESPN+ and is only available until 11:59pm PST on Oct....
Deadline

Fox Re-Enters International Distribution Business With Launch Of Sales Unit Fox Entertainment Global

Fox Entertainment is re-entering the international distribution business by launching a sales unit ahead of Mipcom Cannes next month. Based in LA at the Fox Studios lot, Fox Entertainment Global will unveil a debut slate including the international launches of animated shows such as Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis and the Jon Hamm vehicle Grimsburg and in-house single-cam midseason comedy Animal Control at the international sales confab. Fox hasn’t had a branded international sales arm since 2019, when Fox Networks Group Content Distribution was integrated into Disney’s worldwide sales operation after the Mouse House bought Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019. Fernando Szew, who runs Fox division MarVista Entertainment, will lead...
BGR.com

3 of the most popular Netflix movies everyone is streaming right now

Critics and audience scores on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes are certainly an imperfect way to gauge the performance of streaming content like Netflix movies, for a whole host of reasons. Whereas box office performance draws on the dollars spent by every single viewer who attended a showing, for example, the review scores associated with Netflix movies — and those on other streamers — rely on feedback from viewers who, well, bother to actually leave that feedback at all.
