Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF): Should You Buy This ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score Stock?
Sun Life Financial has a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score rating, implying that it can beat the market, going forward. Looking into Sun Life’s fundamentals, one can make the case that its high smart score is justified. Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF) (NYSE: SLF), a Canadian financial services...
Here’s Why Ford Shares (NYSE:F) Plunged Over 12%
Shares of Ford (NYSE:F) plunged in today’s session. As of this writing, the stock is down over 12%. This can be attributed to Ford’s recent announcement that it will incur additional supplier costs of $1 billion due to supply chain issues. The stock started the day in the...
Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) Slides after Pulling the Plug on Bond Sale
Shares of natural gas provider Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) are sliding in the trade today as amid a volatile junk bond market the company has withdrawn its $1 billion offering of 11.25% senior secured notes and warrants. The development now casts doubts over the company’s natural gas export project in Louisiana. The...
Should You Bet on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock?
With over 490% upside potential, Penny stock Alto Ingredients has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about this stock. Investors eyeing penny stocks can leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener to discover the ones with a higher probability of beating the broader market. Using the tool, we zoom in on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO), a penny stock that sports an Outperform Smart Score rating on TipRanks. Further, analysts’ forecast shows that ALTO stock has significant upside potential, making it an attractive bet for investors with a high-risk appetite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY) Nosedive: TipRanks Read the Tea Cup Right!
After dropping ~43% in the past five days, Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY) shares are plummeting in the pre-market session today and we at TipRanks had already read the writing on the wall. Last month, we noted there could be a downside movement owing to a lock-up clause in Pagaya’s merger agreement and...
Why did New Hope (ASX:NHC) shares skyrocket today?
New Hope’s shares soared to a new 52-week high after the coal mining company delivered a record annual profit and declared a special dividend. New Hope’s management expects the high coal prices, that supported the strong annual results, to persist. New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) shares rose as much...
Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG): Is This 7%-Yielding REIT Worth Buying?
Simon Property Group’s recovery remains strong, as its financial results approach their pre-pandemic levels. With shares trading at an inexpensive valuation and a hefty dividend yield, investors might want to consider SPG stock. One company that income-oriented investors have historically appreciated for its hefty dividends and overall qualities is...
Link (ASX:LNK) shares drop as planned takeover falls flat
Dye & Durham’s planned takeover of Link Administration has collapsed. While Link’s stock took an immediate tumble, analysts remain mostly bullish on the company, according to TipRanks. Link Administration Holdings Ltd. (ASX:LNK) shares plunged as much as 5.5% today, to a low of AU$3.28. The stock declined after...
Two British confectionery stocks for yummy dividends
Here are two stocks from the UK market that are beating the sector average with their dividend yields. Having stable dividend income could be a boon to savings during current times of market volatility. Today, we have shortlisted two confectionery companies that are maintaining decent dividends while facing high cost...
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18
The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
In a Unique Move, Instacart to Sell Employees’ Shares in IPO
Instacart prepares for a unique IPO, which involves most of the IPO funding from the sale of employee shares. Instacart, a well-known online grocery service name among American households, has decided to move ahead with its fourth-quarter IPO plan. The Wall Street Journal reported that rather than typically looking to raise a large amount of capital through IPO listings, the company intends to allow its employees to sell their shares. These shares will constitute the majority of listings.
JPMorgan vs. Goldman Sachs: Which Bank is the Better Buy?
The big banking giants could disrupt their disruptive fintech rivals as interest rates rise. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are two behemoths that seem well-poised to pick up their innovative investments over the next five years. In this piece, we’ll look at two banking heavyweights in JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs...
Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy
What’s going on in the markets lately? Since the start of this year, we’ve seen a prolonged bearish trend, and now a cycle of high volatility. Investors can be forgiven for feeling some confusion, or even some whiplash, in trying to follow the rapid ups and downs of recent weeks.
Does Starbucks’ (NASDAQ:SBUX) New Strategy Justify Its Stock Valuation?
Despite inflationary pressures suppressing the bottom line, Starbucks’ revenue growth momentum remains vigorous. Management’s forward-looking growth targets appear very encouraging as well. That said, shares are likely priced to perfection. The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) brand is iconic with juicy margins and a new medium-term strategy promises to grow earnings...
Here’s Why NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Can Add Power to Your Portfolio
NIO’s expanding portfolio offerings and encouraging guidance for the third quarter of 2022 can instill optimism among investors. Furthermore, the company is making efforts to improve the supply channels and scale up production. Popular electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) has the potential to turn around its dismal performance...
Investors are Liking Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock. Here’s Why.
Semiconductor company Applied Materials seems to have all the right ingredients in place to attract prospective investors. California-based Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a pioneer in making equipment and software required for the fabrication of integrated circuits or chips, and manufacturing of organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays. With solid growth prospects in place, the company has attracted investors’ attention.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) Soars Upon Coliseum Bid
Shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shot up in pre-market trading on Monday as Coliseum Capital Management LLC put forward a “non-binding proposal” to acquire all outstanding shares of PRPL for $4.35 per share in cash. Coliseum estimates that it would have to pay $225.6 million to acquire...
ED, ATO: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Consider During Uncertain Times
Consolidated Edison and Atmos Energy come with multiple qualities, including featuring the longest dividend-growth track records in the utilities sector. Their most recent results were once again robust, while their earnings-growth prospects are supported by predictable rate hikes. Still, investors must be wary of overpaying for their shares. The utilities...
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday September 21: What You Need to Know
Overnight losses across U.S. markets reverberate across the Australian market. Australian stocks remained in negative territory in the afternoon, as global inflation and higher interest rate fears continue to impact local market sentiment. The S&P/ASX200 was down 99.60 points or 1.46% to 6,706.80, setting a new 20-day low. The broader...
CHWY, FRPT: The Best and Worst Stocks in a Recession-Proof Industry
Pet care is a recession-resistant industry, but there are many companies to consider in the space. Based on the growth in e-commerce and purchasing trends around different types of pet food, one of these two pet care stocks looks more attractive than the other at the moment. Americans love their...
