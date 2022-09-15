Read full article on original website
Related
Ron DeSantis, other Florida officials hit with class action lawsuit by migrants flown to Massachusetts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials are facing a class action lawsuit filed by migrants who were flown to Massachusetts last week. The case, filed in the District of Massachusetts Tuesday, names the State of Florida, the Department of Transportation, its secretary, Jared W. Perdue, as well as the governor – both in their official and personal capacities.
Record requests based on 2020 election fraud belief surges in Oregon
County clerks in Oregon are inundated with public records requests stemming from "the big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they're already busy preparing for the November election, the secretary of state said Monday. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has been visiting Oregon's 36 counties to speak...
Veteran suicide numbers are higher than VA reported, more than double federal figures, study shows
The rate of suicides among America's veterans could be more than double the figure reported by the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a recently released study. In a joint study between America's Warrior Partnership, a nonprofit organization that works to end veteran suicide., the University of Alabama and Duke University, researchers reviewed death figures from 2014 to 2018 for eight s states – Alabama, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, and Oregon – and determined that states had undercounted veteran suicides that were not included in figures released by federal officials.
DeSantis rips into outrage over Martha's Vineyard flights: 'I didn't hear a peep' about Biden flights
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed criticism of him flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, claiming his political opponents have ignored similar initiatives from the White House. DeSantis spoke at an event in Florida Tuesday during which he took questions from the press. DeSantis was asked by a reporter to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Democratic mayor says illegal immigrants 'welcomed' in his city
Gainesville, Florida Mayor Lauren Poe says illegal immigrants are welcome in his town. "Instead of sending families fleeing violence in Venezuela to Martha’s Vineyard, bring them to Gainesville, along with the $12m," Poe, a Democrat, said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. His statement follows Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis...
DeSantis’ office hits back after class action suit from migrants, reveals 'consent form' they allegedly signed
The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday slammed a class action lawsuit filed by illegal immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week, saying the journey was done on a voluntary basis. The lawsuit, filed in the District of Massachusetts, alleges that DeSantis and others "designed and executed...
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
GOP candidates are leading in Georgia's Senate and gubernatorial midterm races, after a new poll found the majority of voters in the state hope to see Republicans pick up control of Congress in November. A new Atlanta Journal Constitution poll found that if the election were today, 51% of registered...
Adnan Syed: Evidence that freed Maryland accused killer had been available since 1999, 'Serial' creator says
Most or all of the evidence that led to accused killer Adnan Syed being freed from a Maryland prison and his conviction tossed has been available for more than two decades, said the creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free him. In a new episode of the "Serial" podcast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills during road trip: police
Two Arizona sisters were indicted this week after deputies allegedly found over 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl inside a vehicle they were traveling in toward Phoenix last month. Authorities did not state what the discovered pills were supposed to emulate. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were...
Texas sheriff investigating DeSantis says Americans should 'embrace' migrant surge, give them jobs
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who opened a criminal investigation this week into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard, said Tuesday that the solution to the ongoing migrant crisis is to open up more legal pathways for people to come to the United States. "At some point, you’re going to have...
Illinois Democrat facing federal bribery charges tied to red light cameras
An Illinois state senator is facing federal bribery charges involving an alleged red-light camera scheme. Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, is accused of asking for a bribe from "Company A," a Chicago-area entity that provided automated traffic enforcement systems, commonly known as "red-light cameras." These cameras enabled municipalities to enforce traffic violations and issue traffic-violation tickets.
Former Democratic Palm Beach County mayor endorses Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election bid
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis collected another endorsement for re-election on Tuesday. Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner announced he is planning on backing DeSantis’ bid to return to the governor’s mansion in November. DEMOCRATIC FLORIDA MAYOR DEFENDS DESANTIS: ‘60 MINUTES SHOULD BE ASHAMED’. "I’m very proud that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Katie Porter received royalties from books she required students to purchase during tenure as a law professor
California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter — a former law professor who was paid more than $285,000 one year during her time at the University of California, Irvine — earned thousands of dollars in royalty fees from law school textbooks that she required her own students to purchase for the courses she taught.
Illinois man found dead morning after asking group of people to be quieter: police
An Illinois man was found dead the morning after he asked a group of people gathered along Lake Michigan to keep the noise down, police said. The group of people were gathered at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve along the shoreline after midnight on Saturday, September 17. A 45-year-old man...
Massachusetts car dealership accused of illegally overcharging based on race
A Massachusetts car dealership illegally charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds of dollars more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it did for white customers, the state attorney general's office said in a lawsuit announced Monday. The complaint filed in Essex Superior Court alleges that Jaffarian...
South Dakota citizens being credited with preventing kidnapping, concerned residents warned police
Some concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the...
Florida woman arrested after allegedly trying to kill roommates, going shopping after thinking she killed both
A Florida woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to kill her two roommates on Friday morning. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a 911 call from a person stating that he was stabbed, and once on the scene, officials found two people that appeared to have been stabbed.
Grandparents can no longer visit grandchildren without parental approval, Idaho rules
The Idaho Supreme Court has overturned a law allowing grandparents to seek visitation rights after finding that it unconstitutionally violates the "fundamental right to parent." In the ruling handed down Friday, the high court said parents have a fundamental right to maintain family relationships and to the "custody, care and...
MA car dealer denies racial discrimination allegations
Management at a Massachusetts car dealership accused in a lawsuit filed by the state of illegally charging Black and Hispanic customers more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it does for white customers is denying the allegations. The attorney general announced Monday that the complaint alleges...
North Carolina sheriff eyes foul play after 2 missing teens found shot dead in power lines
A homicide investigation is underway after North Carolina deputies found two bodies with bullet wounds amid a search for two missing teens in Orange County, according to authorities. A pair of men riding four-wheel ATVs found the remains of a Black male and White female around 3 p.m. Saturday, according...
Fox News
791K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0