The rate of suicides among America's veterans could be more than double the figure reported by the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a recently released study. In a joint study between America's Warrior Partnership, a nonprofit organization that works to end veteran suicide., the University of Alabama and Duke University, researchers reviewed death figures from 2014 to 2018 for eight s states – Alabama, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, and Oregon – and determined that states had undercounted veteran suicides that were not included in figures released by federal officials.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO