Florida State

Fox News

Ron DeSantis, other Florida officials hit with class action lawsuit by migrants flown to Massachusetts

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials are facing a class action lawsuit filed by migrants who were flown to Massachusetts last week. The case, filed in the District of Massachusetts Tuesday, names the State of Florida, the Department of Transportation, its secretary, Jared W. Perdue, as well as the governor – both in their official and personal capacities.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Veteran suicide numbers are higher than VA reported, more than double federal figures, study shows

The rate of suicides among America's veterans could be more than double the figure reported by the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a recently released study. In a joint study between America's Warrior Partnership, a nonprofit organization that works to end veteran suicide., the University of Alabama and Duke University, researchers reviewed death figures from 2014 to 2018 for eight s states – Alabama, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, and Oregon – and determined that states had undercounted veteran suicides that were not included in figures released by federal officials.
OREGON STATE
Fox News

Arizona sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills during road trip: police

Two Arizona sisters were indicted this week after deputies allegedly found over 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl inside a vehicle they were traveling in toward Phoenix last month. Authorities did not state what the discovered pills were supposed to emulate. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Fox News

Illinois Democrat facing federal bribery charges tied to red light cameras

An Illinois state senator is facing federal bribery charges involving an alleged red-light camera scheme. Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, is accused of asking for a bribe from "Company A," a Chicago-area entity that provided automated traffic enforcement systems, commonly known as "red-light cameras." These cameras enabled municipalities to enforce traffic violations and issue traffic-violation tickets.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox News

MA car dealer denies racial discrimination allegations

Management at a Massachusetts car dealership accused in a lawsuit filed by the state of illegally charging Black and Hispanic customers more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it does for white customers is denying the allegations. The attorney general announced Monday that the complaint alleges...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

