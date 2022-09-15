Read full article on original website
Here’s Why NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Can Add Power to Your Portfolio
NIO’s expanding portfolio offerings and encouraging guidance for the third quarter of 2022 can instill optimism among investors. Furthermore, the company is making efforts to improve the supply channels and scale up production. Popular electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) has the potential to turn around its dismal performance...
Here’s Why Ford Shares (NYSE:F) Plunged Over 12%
Shares of Ford (NYSE:F) plunged in today’s session. As of this writing, the stock is down over 12%. This can be attributed to Ford’s recent announcement that it will incur additional supplier costs of $1 billion due to supply chain issues. The stock started the day in the...
JPMorgan vs. Goldman Sachs: Which Bank is the Better Buy?
The big banking giants could disrupt their disruptive fintech rivals as interest rates rise. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are two behemoths that seem well-poised to pick up their innovative investments over the next five years. In this piece, we’ll look at two banking heavyweights in JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs...
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday September 21: What You Need to Know
Overnight losses across U.S. markets reverberate across the Australian market. Australian stocks remained in negative territory in the afternoon, as global inflation and higher interest rate fears continue to impact local market sentiment. The S&P/ASX200 was down 99.60 points or 1.46% to 6,706.80, setting a new 20-day low. The broader...
KO, PEP: Too Late to Buy These Recession-Resilient Stocks?
The consumer staples sector contains many quality companies that have historically generated strong sales even during the most turbulent times. The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo are two such names, with their most recent results displaying their ability to price resilient and growing results in a tough market environment. Nonetheless, their valuations are worth considering before buying.
Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) Slides after Pulling the Plug on Bond Sale
Shares of natural gas provider Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) are sliding in the trade today as amid a volatile junk bond market the company has withdrawn its $1 billion offering of 11.25% senior secured notes and warrants. The development now casts doubts over the company’s natural gas export project in Louisiana. The...
KO, NEE, LW: These Stocks Could Hedge Your Bets against Rising Bond Yields
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is at a decade high, implying that the stock market will remain highly volatile with further correction on the horizon. However, KO, NEE, and LW stocks could act as solid hedges amid rising volatility. The U.S. Treasury yields continue to rise (the 10-year Treasury yield...
Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy
What’s going on in the markets lately? Since the start of this year, we’ve seen a prolonged bearish trend, and now a cycle of high volatility. Investors can be forgiven for feeling some confusion, or even some whiplash, in trying to follow the rapid ups and downs of recent weeks.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Tanks After Key FDA Meeting Is Postponed
Shares of biopharmaceutical company Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have tanked today after the meeting of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) advisory committee for the review of Veru’s marketing application for sabizabulin was postponed. Sabizabulin is an oral therapy for the treatment of COVID-19. The regulatory agency has...
Why Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Faces a Dull Near-Term Outlook
Low steel prices, dwindling demand, and persistent supply shortages just scratch the surface. There are deeper concerns looming over Nucor’s neat-term prospects that are keeping Wall Street on the sidelines. Leading steel producer Nucor (NYSE: NUE) recently warned of accelerated market headwinds that lead to lower shipment volumes and...
DHI, LEN, NVR: Watch These Housing Stocks as Mortgage Rates Rise
A high mortgage rate, which increases the cost of buying a house, could hurt the demand and financial performance of residential homebuilding companies like DHI, LEN, and NVR. As the 30-year mortgage rate crossed the 6% mark last week, for the first time since 2008, concerns over the rising cost of purchasing homes could keep buyers away from the housing market in the U.S. for some time. In this scenario, let’s look at three homebuilding companies in the U.S. – D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), and NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) – and understand what lies ahead for their stocks.
Curaleaf completes majority stake acquisition of Four 20 Pharma
Curaleaf Holdings announced the completion of its agreement to acquire a 55% stake in Four 20 Pharma, a fully EU-GMP & GDP licensed German producer and distributor of medical cannabis. Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, stated, "We are pleased to complete the transaction with Four 20 Pharma and I am personally thrilled to welcome Torsten and Thomas to the Curaleaf family. Our early focus on Europe has given Curaleaf a formidable strategic asset and strong foundation in one of the industry’s critical global markets. Curaleaf is the only U.S. MSO uniquely positioned to capitalize on the opportunity." With the close of the transaction, Curaleaf has solidified a strategic pathway to acquire complete control of Four 20 Pharma after two years of the commencement of adult-use in Germany, which is slated to begin in early 2024.
Fisker, Rivian or Lucid: Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy?
Everyone knows by now, traditional ICE vehicles are on their way out, fast driven to obsolescence by electric vehicles (EVs). In fact, according to Needham’s clean tech analyst Vikram Bagri, EV adoption is “progressing faster than expected.” Realistically, this is not much of a shock considering the macro background.
CHWY, FRPT: The Best and Worst Stocks in a Recession-Proof Industry
Pet care is a recession-resistant industry, but there are many companies to consider in the space. Based on the growth in e-commerce and purchasing trends around different types of pet food, one of these two pet care stocks looks more attractive than the other at the moment. Americans love their...
Nikola Stock Stands to Benefit From Hydrogen Adoption, Says Analyst
Although it was always anticipated that hydrogen would benefit in the long run from the current energy transition, worries regarding energy security and higher commodity prices are expected to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen on a larger scale in Europe and Asia. As for the U.S., recent government incentives – the Inflation Reduction Act includes up to $3/kg of tax credits for green H2 – point to green hydrogen demand in the US also being pulled forward.
British stock market today, September 20 – what you need to know
Much financial news is expected this week after a period of extended mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. Friday’s trading saw the FTSE 100 down 0.6% and the FTSE 250 down 0.5% cementing a week which saw continued nervousness among investors. Frederique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth...
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock: A Powerful Play with Bright Prospects
Suncor Energy holds potential as it is making efforts to grow in traditional as well as renewable energy markets. The company’s decision to sell off assets in order to focus on optimizing its asset portfolio should bode well for the stock. Canadian energy company Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)(NYSE:SU) has delighted...
Stock Markets Today: Stocks Close in the Red as Fed Kickstarts September Meeting
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 1.01%, 1.12%, and 0.85%, respectively. This comes as Wall Street prices in a possible 75 basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and warnings from multiple companies about increasing macroeconomic headwinds.
KKR (NYSE:KKR) Backs Hero Group’s Renewable Energy Push
Global investment giant KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) along with India’s Hero Group is investing $450 million in the latter’s renewable energy arm, Hero Future Energies (HFE). The move will help HFE boost its renewable energy capacity and abilities across solar, wind, and battery storage as well as green hydrogen. The company already has a 1.6 GW portfolio of solar and wind projects.
New Legislation could Energize these Rare Earth Stocks: Energy Fuels (UUUU), MP Materials (MP)
Energy Fuels and MP Materials are two rare earth stocks that can ride the growing demand for rare earth minerals. The United States is making efforts to boost its mining and processing capacity, which should further brighten the prospects for these stocks. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) and MP Materials Corp....
