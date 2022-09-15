ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG): Is This 7%-Yielding REIT Worth Buying?

Simon Property Group’s recovery remains strong, as its financial results approach their pre-pandemic levels. With shares trading at an inexpensive valuation and a hefty dividend yield, investors might want to consider SPG stock. One company that income-oriented investors have historically appreciated for its hefty dividends and overall qualities is...
Link (ASX:LNK) shares drop as planned takeover falls flat

Dye & Durham’s planned takeover of Link Administration has collapsed. While Link’s stock took an immediate tumble, analysts remain mostly bullish on the company, according to TipRanks. Link Administration Holdings Ltd. (ASX:LNK) shares plunged as much as 5.5% today, to a low of AU$3.28. The stock declined after...
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company.
Why did New Hope (ASX:NHC) shares skyrocket today?

New Hope’s shares soared to a new 52-week high after the coal mining company delivered a record annual profit and declared a special dividend. New Hope’s management expects the high coal prices, that supported the strong annual results, to persist. New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) shares rose as much...
PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock falls 4.0% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price is down a hefty 67% in that time. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 15% in three years.
Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) Slides after Pulling the Plug on Bond Sale

Shares of natural gas provider Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) are sliding in the trade today as amid a volatile junk bond market the company has withdrawn its $1 billion offering of 11.25% senior secured notes and warrants. The development now casts doubts over the company’s natural gas export project in Louisiana. The...
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
Here’s Why NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Can Add Power to Your Portfolio

NIO’s expanding portfolio offerings and encouraging guidance for the third quarter of 2022 can instill optimism among investors. Furthermore, the company is making efforts to improve the supply channels and scale up production. Popular electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) has the potential to turn around its dismal performance...
Here’s What Could Spike Investors’ Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) specializes in making semiconductor equipment systems for the manufacturers of logic boards and memory chips. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company has operations in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and multiple other countries. ASML is a well-rooted company in the semiconductor space, and its solid growth prospects could attract prospective investors.
CFG, PNC, HBAN: Should You Buy the Dip in These Banking Stocks?

Robert W. Baird analyst David George suggests buying the dip in CFG, PNC, and HBAN stocks on the back of improved NII and stable credit quality. The weak macro environment has led to a correction in the shares of top regional banks in the U.S. However, improved NII (net interest income) trends, due to a rise in loans and deposits, and rising interest rates imply that better days are ahead for regional banks. Meanwhile, stable credit quality and operating leverage are positives. Against this background, Robert W. Baird analyst David George suggests buying the dip in the shares of Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG), PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC), and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
Should You Bet on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock?

With over 490% upside potential, Penny stock Alto Ingredients has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about this stock. Investors eyeing penny stocks can leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener to discover the ones with a higher probability of beating the broader market. Using the tool, we zoom in on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO), a penny stock that sports an Outperform Smart Score rating on TipRanks. Further, analysts’ forecast shows that ALTO stock has significant upside potential, making it an attractive bet for investors with a high-risk appetite.
Best Energy Stocks for 2022

Energy prices have soared this year, and there has been a lot of focus on the different options for powering our homes, offices and cars. Energy stocks in general have performed much better than the rest of the market this year — it’s one of the few sectors that is up overall — but it’s not too late to get on board.
3 ASX specialty retail shares offering over 40% upside potential

Shopping for good value ASX shares? Don’t look past the retail sector. According to TipRanks insights, niche market retail stocks Adairs (ADH), City Chic Collective (CCX), Michael Hill (MHJ) offer significant upside potential. Investors shopping for good value ASX shares, should browse the retail sector. Many retail shares have...
