Entrepreneur

5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4

Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
Shantanu Narayen
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com

Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors

Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
The Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola’s revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
The Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

To build wealth for retirement, you should ideally buy and hold stocks for multiple decades. Electronic Arts is a great stock to own with its dominant position in the gaming market. Spotify is riding a steady tailwind as the market leader in the audio streaming industry. You’re reading a free...
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
tipranks.com

Why did New Hope (ASX:NHC) shares skyrocket today?

New Hope’s shares soared to a new 52-week high after the coal mining company delivered a record annual profit and declared a special dividend. New Hope’s management expects the high coal prices, that supported the strong annual results, to persist. New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) shares rose as much...
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Analysts are Unhappy About Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) Figma Deal

Wall Street analysts seem to be miffed with Adobe’s recent announcement of acquiring Figma. The news was received with much pessimism, followed by a series of downgrades and price target cuts. Software giant Adobe Inc. (ADBE) jolted investors and analysts with the announcement of the $20 billion Figma buyout...
tipranks.com

Does Starbucks’ (NASDAQ:SBUX) New Strategy Justify Its Stock Valuation?

Despite inflationary pressures suppressing the bottom line, Starbucks’ revenue growth momentum remains vigorous. Management’s forward-looking growth targets appear very encouraging as well. That said, shares are likely priced to perfection. The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) brand is iconic with juicy margins and a new medium-term strategy promises to grow earnings...
