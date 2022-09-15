Read full article on original website
Related
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
The tech sector is full of beaten-down growth stocks that could make you a lot of money in the years to come.
5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4
Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 60% to 188%, According to Wall Street
Investment banks still have high expectations for these stocks.
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com
Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors
Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola’s revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Three different stocks and strategies to look at during a recession.
2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire
To build wealth for retirement, you should ideally buy and hold stocks for multiple decades. Electronic Arts is a great stock to own with its dominant position in the gaming market. Spotify is riding a steady tailwind as the market leader in the audio streaming industry. You’re reading a free...
5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount
These perennial outperformers are down, but definitely not out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Palo Alto Networks leads the cybersecurity industry in 11 different categories, and services in that space are in high demand. Shares of e-commerce giant Shopify could be the top performer of this bunch, with a potential upside of 101% over the next year. Tesla is positioning itself to become more...
3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges
David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts
Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.
tipranks.com
Why did New Hope (ASX:NHC) shares skyrocket today?
New Hope’s shares soared to a new 52-week high after the coal mining company delivered a record annual profit and declared a special dividend. New Hope’s management expects the high coal prices, that supported the strong annual results, to persist. New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) shares rose as much...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Analysts are Unhappy About Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) Figma Deal
Wall Street analysts seem to be miffed with Adobe’s recent announcement of acquiring Figma. The news was received with much pessimism, followed by a series of downgrades and price target cuts. Software giant Adobe Inc. (ADBE) jolted investors and analysts with the announcement of the $20 billion Figma buyout...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Ford, Change Healthcare, Cognex and more
Ford (F) – The automaker's stock fell 4.5% in the premarket after it warned that quarterly earnings would take a hit of about $1 billion from increased supplier costs and parts shortages. Those factors contributed to a shortfall in finished vehicles ready to sell. BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA) –...
tipranks.com
Does Starbucks’ (NASDAQ:SBUX) New Strategy Justify Its Stock Valuation?
Despite inflationary pressures suppressing the bottom line, Starbucks’ revenue growth momentum remains vigorous. Management’s forward-looking growth targets appear very encouraging as well. That said, shares are likely priced to perfection. The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) brand is iconic with juicy margins and a new medium-term strategy promises to grow earnings...
Comments / 0