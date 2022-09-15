On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 3:03 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded two-vehicle crash on Hwy 18 near milepost 42, west of McMinnville. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Richard Humphrey (62) of Dayton, attempted to pass a gray Acura MDX, operated by Eddie Habre (68) of Happy Valley. The Hyundai struck the rear of the Acura during the passing maneuver and then re-entered the westbound lane again, colliding head-on with a Peterbilt dump truck, operated by Arlie Kilgore (68) of Sheridan. Richard Humphrey and his passenger, Patricia Humphrey (77) of Dayton, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased. Their dog also died in the collision. Habre and Kilgore were uninjured. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors. Hwy 18 was affected for approximately 5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Police Department, McMinnville Fire Department and ODOT.

