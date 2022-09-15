Read full article on original website
One dead following two-vehicle crash along SR 240
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A person was killed in a two-vehicle collision on State Route 240, 20 miles west of Richland Saturday, Sept. 17. According to Washington State Patrol, one vehicle was traveling east while another was traveling west around 11:30 p.m. WSP says the eastbound vehicle struck the westbound vehicle.
‘Safe by the grace of God.’ NW eye surgical team escapes fiery Tri-Cities plane crash
It was the first plane crash and fire there in 30 years.
nbcrightnow.com
Witnesses and first responders recount morning plane crash at Tri-Cities Airport
PASCO, Wash. - Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a plane expected to land at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco is believed to have had issues with it's landing gear and crashed causing it to slide across the runways before catching on fire. Firefighters at Pasco Fire Station 82...
Tri-Cities airport re-opened from crash landing with 10 people on board
UPDATE at 10 a.m. PST: Following a morning of emergency response, Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has been fully re-opened and operations will resume as normal. No further details regarding the condition or identities of those involved in the plane crash and subsequent fire at Pasco’s airport on Tuesday morning have been made public. This is a breaking development. Our original breaking...
SUV rolls over into Longview slough; bystanders came to the rescue
A newborn and five-year-old were pulled from a flipped car submerged in a Longview drainage slough.
UPDATE: Kennewick man arrested in Walla Walla homicide investigation
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — UPDATE: The Walla Walla Police Department has released the name of the person who was arrested earlier Monday in regards to a homicide investigation. David Delgado, 46, of Kennewick was arrested on probable cause for murder in the first degree. Authorities responded to the 400 block of South 1st Avenue to an apartment. They found a...
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in suspicious death in Walla Walla charged with murder
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Official charges have been filed against the suspect in a suspicious death in Walla Walla on Monday. Walla Walla County Superior Court has confirmed that David Delgado has been charged with premeditated murder in the 1st degree. According to Walla Walla Police the main suspect in the...
nbcrightnow.com
A suspicious death now investigated as homicide in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Officers from the Walla Walla Police Department were sent to an apartment on the 400 block of S 1st Ave after a man was said to be unconscious and not breathing. Walla Walla Fire and Police say the man was dead when they arrived. According to WWPD,...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 18 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Sept. 19
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 3:03 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded two-vehicle crash on Hwy 18 near milepost 42, west of McMinnville. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Richard Humphrey (62) of Dayton, attempted to pass a gray Acura MDX, operated by Eddie Habre (68) of Happy Valley. The Hyundai struck the rear of the Acura during the passing maneuver and then re-entered the westbound lane again, colliding head-on with a Peterbilt dump truck, operated by Arlie Kilgore (68) of Sheridan. Richard Humphrey and his passenger, Patricia Humphrey (77) of Dayton, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased. Their dog also died in the collision. Habre and Kilgore were uninjured. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors. Hwy 18 was affected for approximately 5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Police Department, McMinnville Fire Department and ODOT.
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
Portland police investigate fatal shooting near Northgate Park
Portland police responded to a fatal shooting near Northgate Park on Monday night.
nbcrightnow.com
10 safe after fiery landing in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: 10:00 a.m. According to the Pasco Airport they are reopened and normal operations have resumed. Shortly after 7 on Tuesday morning a plane made a fiery landing at the Pasco Airport. According to Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department, the regional jet with 10 passengers on...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Sept. 19
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 8:27 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 31. Preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as William Morrison (59) of Woodburn, was crossing Hwy 99E when he was struck by a white GMC Sierra, operated by Daniel Sharabin (20) of Woodburn. Morrison sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Sharabin was uninjured. Investigation into this crash is on-going. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 5 hours. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Police Department, Woodburn Police Department and ODOT.
Crash knocks out traffic signals and power to 16,000+ in north Richland
Power line workers were still working Monday morning to repair the lines and restore power.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla police identify man who died Monday. Meanwhile, suspect awaits formal charges
Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com. Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Power restored after crash in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/19/22. According to the Richland Police Department power has been restored in Richland following a crash that brought down three major power lines. Temporary road closures are expected to remain in effect until noon. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. 9/19/22 6 a.m. A...
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
oregontoday.net
Critical Injury Crash, Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Sept. 19
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 11:36 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Subaru Outback, operated by Randy Flickinger (65) of Salem, left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a tree on the westbound shoulder. Randy Flickinger and his passenger, Lorella Flickinger (73) of Salem, were flown via Life Flight to area hospitals in critical condition. Hwy 22E was closed from approximately 1 hour. OSP was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Tigard Police Log: Overdose victim revived at fast food restaurant
The Tigard Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Sept. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 4 Several thefts from cars were reported from a hotel parking lot in the 9000 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. A woman reported an expensive family heirloom was stolen from her...
KXL
One Person Dies After SUV Rolls In Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. – One person is dead after an SUV rolled over several times before landing upside down in a drainage slough in Longview. Police say when they arrived at the scene, several bystanders had rescued a newborn and a 5 year old from the car. An adult also...
