Moscow-held Ukraine regions to vote on annexation by Russia

Moscow-held regions of Ukraine will vote in the coming days on annexation by Russia, separatist officials said Tuesday, as Kyiv's troops wrest back territory captured by Moscow's forces. Authorities in the southern Kherson region of Ukraine also announced on Tuesday they would hold a vote over the same dates on annexation from Russia. 
In Iran, rare criticism of 'morality police' after Amini death

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iran's "morality police" has not only triggered deadly protests but also rare outspoken criticism by top officials. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday rejected the criticism and said a probe had been ordered into the "tragic death" of Amini, who he said, quoting President Ebrahim Raisi, "was just like our own daughters".
