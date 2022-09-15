Read full article on original website
Moscow-held Ukraine regions to vote on annexation by Russia
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine will vote in the coming days on annexation by Russia, separatist officials said Tuesday, as Kyiv's troops wrest back territory captured by Moscow's forces. Authorities in the southern Kherson region of Ukraine also announced on Tuesday they would hold a vote over the same dates on annexation from Russia.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he discussed 'security issues' with Turkey's Erdogan
KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke on the telephone with his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss "current security issues", the Ukrainian leader posted on Twitter without elaborating.
France clears Omicron-adapted COVID boosters for autumn vaccination drive
PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France's HAS health authority on Tuesday followed the European Union's drug regulator and cleared two separate COVID-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron variant.
In Iran, rare criticism of 'morality police' after Amini death
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iran's "morality police" has not only triggered deadly protests but also rare outspoken criticism by top officials. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday rejected the criticism and said a probe had been ordered into the "tragic death" of Amini, who he said, quoting President Ebrahim Raisi, "was just like our own daughters".
