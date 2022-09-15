Read full article on original website
GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos
The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
Rockstar confirms hack, says work on GTA VI will ‘continue as planned’
“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto,” Rockstar says on Twitter. “We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations.”
“You think Big Brother is watching you on the subways? You’re absolutely right.”
I want to interview the Sony party speaker team so badly. This is like the fifth or sixth generation of these things. What are their meetings like? Do they go to frat parties to get feature ideas? Why did they go from “Mega Bass” to “Extra Bass” for the past few years back to “Mega Bass” for this one? Is this one team’s passion project or do they hire mercenary party speaker engineers? Please, someone contact me.
Return to Monkey Island is like hanging out with an old friend
In my opinion, you don’t need to have played any other games in the series to have fun with Return to Monkey Island. For newbies or people who haven’t played a Monkey Island game in a while, there’s an in-game scrapbook that succinctly summarizes key plot points from other games. It’s been at least a decade since I played through the first two Monkey Island games, but the scrapbook had more than enough information for me to enjoy Return to Monkey Island’s story. I’m not going to spoil the game’s plot, but rest assured that there are jokes, cameos, and references that I think longtime fans will appreciate.
Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?
A new biopic about Elvis Presley came out this summer, and it was naturally accompanied by a big soundtrack full of popular Elvis tracks like “Suspicious Minds.” But the biggest hit of the album — the one getting radio play this year — was “Vegas.” The song, performed by Doja Cat, didn’t include a lick of Elvis’ work but did include samplings of Big Mama Thornton’s “Hound Dog” — a song that Elvis covered to great success in the ’50s.
Use every (mega) pixel.
YouTube’s biggest defense against TikTok: money. The company is going to start giving creators a share of ad revenue when commercials play between YouTube Shorts. The platform’s relatively generous payments are a large part of its rich creator culture, and now we’ll find out if they’re enough to lure short-form creators away from TikTok.
Fortnite’s new season adds Spider-Gwen and goopy chrome
This season follows the light-hearted vibes of Paradise, which kicked off in June following a mech battle live event. That season of Fortnite was notable in particular for a huge Dragon Ball crossover event that let players give Goku a gun. Fortnite in general seems to have received a big boost this year following the introduction of a Zero Build mode in March.
Overwatch 2 loses lead hero designer just before sequel launches
“We thank Geoff for his many years of service at Blizzard and wish him all the best. His ability to bring to life Overwatch’s diverse hero roster through gameplay has been incredible, and the mark he’s left on the Warcraft and Overwatch teams will be felt for years to come.”
Metal: Hellsinger might be the only rhythm game I’m good at
With clear inspiration from the reimagined Doom franchise, Hellsinger is a highly mobile first-person shooter available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5 that has you performing everything to the beat of a metal soundtrack that features contributions from vocalists like Mikael Stanne of Dark Tranquility and Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy, just to name a few. I don’t know what dark pact was signed to get all of these artists to show up for this game, but Hellsinger is one of the best metal albums I’ve heard in a long time.
EA is making a single-player Iron Man game
EA is teaming up with Marvel to make a new single-player Iron Man game, EA announced on Tuesday. The game is being developed by Motive Studio, which is working on the upcoming Dead Space remake. EA is describing this new Iron Man title as an “all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure” Iron...
Today’s the last day to get one month of Disney Plus for $1.99 ahead of Andor’s premiere
Disney is offering both new and eligible returning subscribers one month of Disney Plus for just $1.99 instead of $7.99 until 11:59PM PT on September 19th (or 2:59AM ET on September 20th). The streaming service offers popular shows and movies like Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Moon Knight, and more.
Netflix’s new Sonic show will be released this winter
At first glance, the new trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the show itself; we can see that Sonic will be fighting Shadow, one of his many rivals, as well as the villainous Eggman. (Big the Cat also makes another appearance.) But text in Tuesday’s trailer mysteriously teases that...
Baby Yoda is a Tamagotchi now
It’s a wonder it took so long, but Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda, has now become a Tamagotchi. The virtual pet toy will let you take care of the Mandalorian’s cuter half by feeding it squid chowder and macarons, playing some mini-games, and unlocking a bunch of outfits. But watch out: apparently “if you feed the Grogu Tamagotchi too much squid chowder, the squid will jump on him.” Considering that Grogu’s main personality trait is “hungry,” this seems like a perfect fit. Though it does appear that there are some dark possibilities depending on how well you take care of the little guy. The tagline reads, “Will you be able to successfully nurture Grogu or will the Dark Trooper take him away first?”
Andor is a sobering reflection on the human costs of Star Wars’ never-ending conflicts
Set largely just a few years before the events of Rogue One, Andor tells the origin story of its namesake, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a charming, world-weary thief who becomes a vital member of the Rebel Alliance right as the resistance is first beginning to come into existence. Though the Galactic Empire’s larger ambitions and its connections to the dark side of the Force aren’t widely known as Andor opens, Cassian, like countless other ordinary people living during the era, knows from personal experience just how profoundly destructive and cruel their overlords can be. That knowledge is why Cassian and so many of the other salvager-cum-mechanics eking out meager lives on the desert planet Ferrix are willing to keep their heads down in hopes of seeming too insignificant and defeated to draw the Empire’s attention.
Sony’s first major PS5 redesign will reportedly have a detachable disc drive
The next revision of the PlayStation 5 could include a removable disc drive, potentially letting you play games using a drive connected via USB-C, according to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming. The report says that we could see this new model of PS5 around September 2023. The PS5 currently comes...
Control’s lead designer shared video of an early build of the game with in-development graphics.
The new Quest update will stabilize your shaky VR recordings
Meta is rolling out the v44 software update for Quest headsets, and its big new feature is good news for anyone who likes sharing videos of themselves in virtual reality. There are new advanced camera settings that let you manually adjust how much stabilization is added and record 16:9 videos (or 9:16 vertical videos, which are perfect for TikTok) in addition to square ones — something that used to only be available through third-party software.
Deals PSA: Today’s the last day to buy Vampire Survivors on Steam for just $2.99
If you play games on PC or own a Steam Deck, the time is now to pick up Vampire Survivors. The indie megahit is inching very close to its 1.0 release, but before that, the price is set to increase tomorrow, September 21st. Developer Poncle has not yet disclosed what the full price of the game will be, but it’s going to be higher than the current $2.99 you can get it for on Steam.
