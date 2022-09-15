Fox's fall schedule got a head start on the 2022-2023 TV season with an advanced premiere of the new country music drama Monarch on Sept. 11 to try and draw extra eyeballs from a big NFL crowd. The Susan Sarandon-led soap opera moves to its regular timeslot of Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Sept. 20 with the second part of its double-sized premiere. If The Masked Singer is more your idea of musical drama, don't worry. The reality series will continue to hold down Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO