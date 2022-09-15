Read full article on original website
Kirk Cousins isn't always that bad in primetime. The stats say he's just really good at 1 p.m.
Kirk Cousins played terrible football on Monday night. It all fed into one overarching narrative; he can’t get it done under the spotlight of a primetime broadcast. Cousins flailed as his Minnesota Vikings wasted the momentum of a convincing Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers in a 24-7 Monday Night Football loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He threw three interceptions, all in the second half and all inside the Eagles’ 30-yard line. He needed 49 dropbacks to gain a net 202 yards. He created a world where Philadelphia didn’t score a single point after halftime and still won comfortably.
