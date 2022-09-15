ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live on September 19

On September 19 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. In Tampa Bay, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game...
HOUSTON, TX
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live on September 20

The Seattle Mariners take on the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. On September 20 at 9:40 PM ET, the Oakland Athletics will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), NBCSCA and ROOTNW. Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics. When: September 20 at 9:40 PM ET.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees Live on September 20

On September 20 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees will play the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming...
BRONX, NY
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds Live on September 20

The Boston Red Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. On September 20 at 6:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and NESN. Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds. When: September 20...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Live Tv#Youtube Tv#Cleveland Guardians Live#The Chicago White Sox#The Cleveland Guardians#Bally Sports Great Lakes#White Nbcsch Stream#Mlb Network#Fubotv#Nbc Sports Chicago#Hulu Live Tv#Mlb Tv#The Yearly Package#The Monthly Package#The Single Team Package
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Cousins isn't always that bad in primetime. The stats say he's just really good at 1 p.m.

Kirk Cousins played terrible football on Monday night. It all fed into one overarching narrative; he can’t get it done under the spotlight of a primetime broadcast. Cousins flailed as his Minnesota Vikings wasted the momentum of a convincing Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers in a 24-7 Monday Night Football loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He threw three interceptions, all in the second half and all inside the Eagles’ 30-yard line. He needed 49 dropbacks to gain a net 202 yards. He created a world where Philadelphia didn’t score a single point after halftime and still won comfortably.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TVGuide.com

Fox Schedule for the 2022 Fall TV Season

Fox's fall schedule got a head start on the 2022-2023 TV season with an advanced premiere of the new country music drama Monarch on Sept. 11 to try and draw extra eyeballs from a big NFL crowd. The Susan Sarandon-led soap opera moves to its regular timeslot of Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Sept. 20 with the second part of its double-sized premiere. If The Masked Singer is more your idea of musical drama, don't worry. The reality series will continue to hold down Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy