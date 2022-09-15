ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

TVGuide.com

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live on September 19

On September 19 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. In Tampa Bay, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game...
HOUSTON, TX
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live on September 20

The Seattle Mariners take on the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. On September 20 at 9:40 PM ET, the Oakland Athletics will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), NBCSCA and ROOTNW. Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics. When: September 20 at 9:40 PM ET.
SEATTLE, WA
San Diego, CA
Arizona State
San Diego, CA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees Live on September 20

On September 20 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees will play the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming...
BRONX, NY
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds Live on September 20

The Boston Red Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. On September 20 at 6:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and NESN. Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds. When: September 20...
BOSTON, MA

