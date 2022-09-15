New highway sign directs motorists to Hertford's downtown

Within weeks the detour signs directing traffic away from the S-Bridge’s construction site will be gone. That will be a welcome sign as life in Perquimans begins returning to the way it was before the bridge project began.

Another welcome sign?

A new sign on U.S. Highway 17 near Crossroads Fuel Services highlighting Hertford’s Historic Walk and downtown attractions including the Perquimans County Courthouse, the Colored U.S. Soldiers Monument, the Edmundson-Fox Memorial, the Hertford S-Bridge Trestle and the Perquimans County History Museum.

The sign also include facts about Perquimans’ history and a scannable QR code where cellphone users can find more information.

The sign, just like the sign that preceded it, is dedicated to one of Hertford’s most respected citizens, Jeanne C. White. The sign’s dedication to White is noted in its upper right hand corner. However, White’s accomplishments were too lengthy to post on one sign.

White, a native of Perquimans County, began her career in the county Sheriff’s Office, continued it in the Clerk of Court’s Office before winning election as register of deeds in 1976. The first woman to win elected office in Perquimans, White would serve as register of deeds until her retirement in 1993.

White also served 12 years as clerk to the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners, on the Board of Directors for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, and the Board of Trustees at Museum of the Albemarle. She also sat on the Planning Board for the town of Winfall and was an instructor of notary public training at College of The Albemarle.

Historic Hertford, Inc. paid the new sign’s $800 cost. Albemarle Screen printing was the contractor and local artist and mural painter Anna Roberson designed it. The downtown beautification committee, which is a part of Historic Hertford, Inc., was responsible for providing information for the sign.

A group of downtown merchants are credited with pushing to get the new sign installed. Hertford’s downtown is only two miles off U.S. Highway 17 but few motorists were stopping to give the town a look.

“It was time to turn those detour signs into welcome mats,” said Beverly Hingson of Church St. Antiques, referring to the bridge construction detour signs.

Hingson said she’s been advocating for proper signage on U.S. 17 for over a year.

“Thankfully, most of the downtown merchants have also recognized the need. A good portion are coming together and are finally making it happen,” she said.

Hingson said she also saw “a lot of creativity going back and forth” on the sign effort.

“Diane Cangemi, our new Chamber of Commerce director agreed to bring the merchants together,” she said. “Stacey Layden, our tourism director, also sat in along with Susan Cox, who is one of our merchants and owner of Carolina Trophy and represented Historic Hertford.”

A new billboard directing motorists to Hertford’s downtown will also be installed on U.S. 17. Still in the design stage, the sign will be constructed over the next few weeks.