ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Banco Santander And Antero Resources On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session

By Via News Editorial Team
via.news
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO), Flowserve Corporation (FLS), Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
STOCKS
102.5 The Bone

Gap cutting 500 corporate jobs amid sales slump

SAN FRANCISCO — In a bid to offset declining sales, Gap Inc. confirmed Tuesday it is cutting about 500 corporate jobs. The embattled San Francisco-based clothing retailer has endured a series of recent setbacks, including issues with product assortment at its Old Navy brand, which accounted for more than half the company’s 2021 sales, CNBC reported.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy