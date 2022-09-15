Read full article on original website
Poverty’s unrelenting grip on Milwaukee
Unpaid bills often put Elizabeth Brown in the position of choosing between which of her family’s needs should get priority, a struggle familiar to many Milwaukeeans.
Milwaukee quinceañera dress specialist; family-owned boutique
MILWAUKEE – Tucked away near Milwaukee’s 13th and Oklahoma neighborhood is a buzzing boutique. It’s family-owned and bursting at the seams with everything you need for a special occasion – and “Variedades Gonzalez” is run by a powerful trifecta. “It’s my grandma who, she...
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee; Downtown Milwaukee hosts on Oct. 29
MILWAUKEE – You are invited to carve out some family time in downtown Milwaukee during Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 am to 2 pm at Red Arrow Park. This new Halloween-themed event features free giveaways, activities and fun for all ages, especially children ages 2 – 8. It is coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21.
Human trafficking crimes grow in Milwaukee
A human trafficking survivor is sharing her story on the basis of anonymity. She said she met the man who trafficked her on a dating app when she was 19 years old. She thought they were going to be in a relationship. “Things went good for a couple weeks but then he became a total monster. It was really traumatic,” she said. She said he started abusing her, one time beating her until she passed out. “I basically woke up at his house with five other people surrounding me and they told me that I now belong to them,” she said. She said the people held her against her will and sexually trafficked her for at least three years. Human trafficking is a crime that’s growing in Milwaukee. According to Milwaukee Police, human trafficking is up 58% since 2021. This year, police have had more confirmed cases in nine months than all of last year. 12 News’ Kristin Pierce sat down with the coordinator at Freedom House, a program part of the organization Exploit No More, to ask why the number of cases is growing. “You have a lot more vulnerable people right now with COVID. You have a lot of people with a lack of physical affection and touch,” explained Sarah Fandler. Location is also a factor. “That has a lot to do with the pipeline is what they call it from Chicago and then go up to the Dakotas is where the gas pipelines were being put in,” said Fandler. “Traffickers are going to look where is a lot of men who don’t have family with them because that’s where we’re going to make a lot of money.”The trauma has long-lasting effects but the help available at places like Freedom House is a start. “They just let us know that they could help us be better than that or that they care,” said the survivor Pierce talked to. Freedom House provides support to obtain legal documents, counseling, food and shelter. Advocates said it’s important to report anything that appears suspicious. They said it’s extremely difficult to convict traffickers because they make it look like the victims chose to commit illegal acts. They said victims often avoid eye contact and their traffickers always have eyes on them. Advocates also stress the importance of awareness and education. Fandler said it’s easy for people to talk about human trafficking on a national scale but people don’t often want to acknowledge it in their own communities. If you or someone you know is looking for help: Exploit No More – Home.
FREED: Norman Pepin Executed Two Milwaukee Tourists in an I-94 Ditch | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #12
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Norman Pepin was one of them. 12th in our series. Norman Pepin is...
Headstone dedicated for Milwaukee woman with extraordinary legacy
She was the first African American woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the first African American woman to attend Marquette University Law School.
Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee
The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street. Apparently, it's been going on for two years. Steven Krause said he will call and...
It could take 70 years to replace lead water lines in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Seventy years – that's how long it could take to replace all of Milwaukee's lead water service lines at the current rate, and lead paint removal from older homes could take longer. Lead poisoning in children remains a concern for health officials. "It certainly is a...
Hidden gem: Bounce Milwaukee's second floor bar
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Bounce Milwaukee is already tucked away in an industrial area in Bay View, but the adults-only bar is even a bit more secluded. Husband-and-wife...
2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
Lawmakers Eye Private Money in Milwaukee Elections
Two dozen states banned the use of private money to finance election operations in response to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pouring part of his $400 million fortune into the 2020 election process. Wisconsin wasn’t one of them. Now, an initiative to boost voter turnout called Milwaukee Votes 2022...
2000-2008 N. Doctor M.L.K Jr. Drive
Studio/1 Bed - Come check out this beautiful studio on M.L.K. Dr! This second story unit features tons of natural light alongside gorgeous hardwood floors, all appliances, including washer and dryer in room & off-street parking. Pets welcome with additional fees. If you have any questions or would like to...
Downtown Milwaukee to host Halloween-spirited event
MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee will host a new Halloween event this year at Red Arrow Park. Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29. "We're bringing safe, family fun to the heart of downtown with our new pumpkin palooza," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District No. 21. "Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee ushers in Halloween and the fall season in a way kids and families will never forget."
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Two teens killed in homicides since Sunday in Milwaukee
A 16-year-old was found dead from gunshot wounds in a vacant home in Milwaukee on Monday, two days after another 17-year-old also died in a shooting. The two incidents mark the 17th and 18th homicides of minors so far this year, after 21 were killed in all of 2021, according to police and the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission.
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
26 pictures (and 1 video) of Bay View Bash 2022
After 8,000 years away, Milwaukee’s beloved Bay View Bash made its glorious return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. The neighborhood was alive. The food was delicious. The weather was glorious. The music was incredible. It was the perfect way to end the summer. Milwaukee Record was at...
Contact 6 gets fence replaced, nursing home refund in August
MILWAUKEE - Contact 6 has saved FOX6 News viewers a record $465,000 in 2022! The consumer team not only saves people money but puts an end to their stress and even heartache. To say Ryan Schreiber was disappointed with his newly installed fence in South Milwaukee is an understatement. "The...
