Town board wrap: upcoming public hearings plus actions taken at last week’s board meeting

The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Residents demand closer scrutiny for Riverhead Logistics Center, especially traffic impacts
It was an unusually large turnout for what is typically an obscure procedural meeting that draws little public attention. But Calverton residents alarmed about a proposal to build an immense logistics center on Middle Road filled the seats in the Town Hall meeting room last Thursday. They turned for the...
Civic group hosts town supervisor for wide-ranging conversation: Q&A audio and transcript
The Heart of Riverhead Civic Association hosted Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar Saturday for a question-and-answer session about local issues. The conversation took place at Riverhead Free Library. Heart of RIverhead Civic Association cofounder Cindy Clifford moderated the event. Aguiar answered questions submitted to her in advance, as well as questions from members of the audience.
Riverhead supervisor denies town’s IDA grants property tax abatements: ‘As they build, they pay taxes,’ Aguiar tells civic group
Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar on Saturday denied that the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency grants real property tax abatements to commercial developers. Real property tax abatements, along with sales tax and mortgage recording tax exemptions, are the IDA’s principal tools for inducing businesses to locate or expand in the Town of Riverhead.
Bow-hunting lottery set for Monday evening at Riverhead Town Hall
The annual lottery for the upcoming bow-hunting season for deer will be held at Riverhead Town Hall on Monday evening at 6 p.m. Participants must be Riverhead Town residents or property owners in possession of a New York State deer hunting license, big game tag and bow hunter education certificate. Participants must be present in-person for the lottery.
Civic invites public to ‘informal conversation’ with Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar
Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar will be the guest of the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association at its meeting on Saturday at Riverhead Free Library. The meeting begins at 11 a.m. The supervisor’s appearance is an opportunity billed by the civic as “a rare informal conversation” with Aguiar for the civic’s...
Calverton Aviation & Technology IDA benefits application for development at EPCAL site is released
The joint IDA benefits application of Calverton Aviation & Technology and the Riverhead Community Development Agency for the development of the Calverton Enterprise Park has been made public by the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency. Calverton Aviation & Technology is seeking “enhanced IDA” benefits of an unspecified real property tax abatement...
Around Town: September 21
Hallockville Country Fair is today from 10 am to 5 pm. Check out the live music, craft vendors, folk art displays and demonstrations, historical tours, exhibits and plenty of children’s activities too. Admission is $10 for individuals or $35 for a family of two adults and two children. Enjoy a day of fun at the 28 acre preserve farm homestead located at 6038 Sound Avenue in Riverhead.
Town Board to set qualified and eligible hearing for Railroad Avenue master developers
Riverhead’s transit-oriented development plan is moving forward. Town-designated master developers RXR/Georgica Green Ventures will be the subject of a qualified and eligible sponsor hearing on Sept. 27 if the Town Board authorizes the hearing at a special meeting Tuesday morning. RXR/Georgica Green Ventures have proposed building more than 270...
Latest real estate transfers
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead recorded Aug. 16- Aug. 31, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. M. Douglas to Affordable Upgrade Contractors, 25 Cherry Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .28 Ac, $335,000; on May. 6, 2022 (rec. Aug. 17, 2022) T. & D. Flaim to...
East End Arts to host open house at its art and music school Sept. 21
Check out the offerings at the East End Arts’ Art and Music School on Wednesday, Sept. 21 form 4 to 6 p.m. Attendees will be able to meet the art and music staff to see the newest classes available at the school. The event will also include a musical performance by the EEA Rocks program directed by five-time Grammy winner Bakithi Kumalo. The musical performance will included solo performance by the students and vocal games warms ups with Corinne Minor, guitar by Alex Alexander and drums by two-time Grammy winner Chris DiGirolamo.
New SoBol opens on Route 58 in Riverhead
SoBol, the Long Island-based café franchise that serves fresh smoothies and acai bowls, celebrated the grand opening of a new store on Route 58 in Riverhead today. Joanna and TJ Murphy of Bay Shore, the married couple who owns the store, said they are excited to open and be a part of the Riverhead community. This is the second SoBol franchise they own and the 62nd SoBol store to open across the country, they said.
Ceremony to take place in Riverhead this evening at the 9-11 Memorial Park on Sound Avenue
The Reeves Park community will mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attack that claimed more than 3,000 lives on Sept. 11, 2001 with a candlelight procession on Park Road/Thomas Kelly Memorial Drive and memorial service at the 9-11 Memorial Park this evening beginning at 6:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome...
Suffolk Police to hold vehicle auction Saturday
The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on Sept. 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.
Site of massive mulch fire last week lacked permits, under investigation by State DEC
The site of a large mulch fire in Calverton Sept. 2 that took a dozen area fire departments all night to extinguish is under investigation by the State Department of Environmental Conservation. DEC staff visited the facility on Sept. 2 and the agency’s investigation into the fire and potential state...
Riverhead Community Blood Drive takes place Tuesday at Riverhead Fire Department
Donate blood and save lives on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Riverhead Fire Department headquarters on Roanoke Avenue. Appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 1(800)933-2566 or by visiting the New York Blood Center website. For more information about the event, contact Lauren Reichel...
Cops: Three men wanted in Sept. 5 grand larceny from Riverhead Home Depot
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate men wanted on grand larceny charges. Police said three men stole over $1,000 worth of lamps and dimmer switches from the Home Depot store on Route 58 at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 5. The men fled the store westbound on Route 58. The merchandise was valued at $1,084.
Proposed agreement for ice rink at Calverton town park not yet ready for prime time, officials say
The Riverhead Town Board will likely move to table a resolution on today’s agenda that would authorize an agreement with Peconic Hockey Foundation to bring an NHL-sized ice rink to Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton. The town has not yet come to terms with the Wading River nonprofit and negotiations remain ongoing, according to Deputy Town Attorney Annemarie Prudenti.
Family of Flanders man who drowned in Delaware River warns of danger from strong underwater currents in popular vacation spot
A local family has issued a grim warning over the dangers of water currents and undertow in seemingly calm rivers after the death of a 47-year-old man from Flanders who drowned in the Delaware River over Labor Day weekend. After a long summer season of working hard as a carpenter,...
Charolette A. O’Neil, 95
Charlotte A. O’Neill of Laurel died on Sept. 17, 2022 at the Westhampton Care Center. She was 95 years old. She was born on April 14, 1927 in Manhattan. She was predeceased by her husband Edward and siblings Florence, John and Doris. She is survived by her sons Michael of Holbrook and Edward (Sharon) of Laurel, grandchildren Renee’ Goldsmith (Glenn) of Mattituck, Faith Gajeski (Nick) of Kings Park, Michael (Kara) of Holbrook and Kevin of Islip and five great-grandchildren.
Blessing of the Animals service set for Oct. 1
A Blessing of the Animals service will take place at Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. Have scriptures read and blessings bestowed on your animal friends. All animals big and small are invited to attend. Animals attending must be leashed or crated. Owners must wear masks. The event will be held in the church parking lot.
