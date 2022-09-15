Read full article on original website
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Unemployment Rate at Pre-pandemic Levels from Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday, September 16th, 2022, that the number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million workers in August 2022. Throughout the month, the number of unemployed residents fell by 1,956, and Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent. This continues to be below the national rate, which increased to 3.7 percent.
Richmond selected as site for world’s largest vertical farm
The world’s largest indoor vertical farming complex is coming to Richmond, Virginia. Plenty Unlimited, Inc. said Thursday that it acquired 120 acres of land near Richmond that will serve as the facility’s site to grow produce beginning next winter. The $300 million campus plans to host several large-scale...
Well-water testing offered to Goochland and Powhatan residents
According to the Virginia Household Water Quality Program, the cost is a fraction of the price tag for a comparable analysis at a private commercial lab.
Youngkin appointee calls for ‘traditional American values’ in new history curriculum
The Virginia Board of Education has set a timeline for the completion of the state's new history curriculum, but some members of the board have raised objections over new perspectives on history.
VCU study finds ‘slumlords’ at root of community violence
A new study from Virginia Commonwealth University has uncovered a link between 'slumlords' who fail to maintain the properties they rent out and higher levels of violence in Richmond communities.
Atlantic Flyway brings migratory species to Wildlife Center of Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Autumn signifies an important time for many wild birds in North America: time for migration. Each fall, billions of birds in North America take to the skies during their annual migrations seeking various combinations of warmer climates, better food availability, a lack of predators or other resources. In the simplest terms, migration involves moving from areas where resources are scarce to areas where resources are plentiful.
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
Major train disruptions blunted in Virginia after averted rail strike
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-The nation narrowly dodged a massive freight rail strike after President Joe Biden announced a tentative agreement on Thursday morning to address concerns over working conditions.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
Advocates against gun violence rally at Virginia Capitol
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Amid a growing increase in violence across Richmond, advocates against gun violence held the One Million Children’s March at the State Capitol Bell Tower. The event aimed to address how leaders can connect with the youth to stop more of these deaths from happening. Just earlier...
'They could care less:' residents frustrated after meeting with James Crossing management
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of people who lived at James Crossing Apartments are fighting against the clock, still trying to find a place to live after their building was shut down Sunday night. Management paid for a hotel for 48 hours, but that time is up. "I'm numb....
After allegations, 'longtime' Hanover School Board member could be removed
The Hanover County Board of Supervisors is investigating two allegations that could warrant them attempting to remove appointed school board members.
Eight arrested, one sought in Bedford County drug roundup
NEWS RELEASE: Investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, conducted a drug round up resulting in the arrest of eight individuals. The following individuals were charged and arrested on a series of charges consisting of Distribution of Illegal Narcotics, or Possession of Illegal Narcotics, within the County of Bedford:
Are you voting for midterms? Here's what Lynchburg says you need to know for early voting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Virginia, early voting begins next Friday for the November general election and there are different options to vote. The Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Lynchburg will hold a general election on Tuesday, November 8 for the House of Representatives for Congressional District 5 and for the At-Large City Council race.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
Two dead after boats collide during bass fishing tournament in Virginia
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Police have recovered two bodies after two boats collided on Lake Chesdin near Dinwiddie. Law enforcement officials are investigating what caused two boats to collide Saturday afternoon, according to WRIC-TV. Dive teams recovered the bodies around 4:45 p.m., Virginia’s Department of Game and Inland Fisheries...
