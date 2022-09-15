ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillwyn, VA

clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Unemployment Rate at Pre-pandemic Levels from Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday, September 16th, 2022, that the number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million workers in August 2022. Throughout the month, the number of unemployed residents fell by 1,956, and Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent. This continues to be below the national rate, which increased to 3.7 percent.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Richmond selected as site for world’s largest vertical farm

The world’s largest indoor vertical farming complex is coming to Richmond, Virginia. Plenty Unlimited, Inc. said Thursday that it acquired 120 acres of land near Richmond that will serve as the facility’s site to grow produce beginning next winter. The $300 million campus plans to host several large-scale...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Atlantic Flyway brings migratory species to Wildlife Center of Virginia

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Autumn signifies an important time for many wild birds in North America: time for migration. Each fall, billions of birds in North America take to the skies during their annual migrations seeking various combinations of warmer climates, better food availability, a lack of predators or other resources. In the simplest terms, migration involves moving from areas where resources are scarce to areas where resources are plentiful.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Virginia Mercury

After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break

Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Advocates against gun violence rally at Virginia Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Amid a growing increase in violence across Richmond, advocates against gun violence held the One Million Children’s March at the State Capitol Bell Tower. The event aimed to address how leaders can connect with the youth to stop more of these deaths from happening. Just earlier...
RICHMOND, VA
wfirnews.com

Eight arrested, one sought in Bedford County drug roundup

NEWS RELEASE: Investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, conducted a drug round up resulting in the arrest of eight individuals. The following individuals were charged and arrested on a series of charges consisting of Distribution of Illegal Narcotics, or Possession of Illegal Narcotics, within the County of Bedford:
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
WGAU

Two dead after boats collide during bass fishing tournament in Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Police have recovered two bodies after two boats collided on Lake Chesdin near Dinwiddie. Law enforcement officials are investigating what caused two boats to collide Saturday afternoon, according to WRIC-TV. Dive teams recovered the bodies around 4:45 p.m., Virginia’s Department of Game and Inland Fisheries...

