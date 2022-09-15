Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
12 anime you didn’t know had live-action versions
When a manga does well, it is guaranteed to get spin-offs, usually ones that move the story into other mediums. It isn’t uncommon for very popular manga to get adapted several times, often getting both anime and live-action versions. Some live-action series are as famous as their animated counterparts,...
Spider-Man Spinoff Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Updates Us On Her Silver Sable And Black Cat Movie
One thing about the Sony slate of Spider-Man properties that are in development at the studio is that projects come and go, depending on the popularity and availability of characters and creators. While Tom Hardy’s Venom appears to be the bedrock foundation of that universe, setting up a possible Venom 3, there have been plenty of other Spider-Man-related projects in development at Sony that are shooting, have been announced, or still might see the light of day. Yes, El Muerto, I’m looking at you.
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine. The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel.
Orlando Bloom Set To Co-Star Opposite David Harbour In ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie For Sony And PlayStation
Orlando Bloom is set to join the cast of Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions’ film adaptation of Gran Turismo. Neill Blomkamp is directing the film based on a screenplay written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylan. The film stars Archie Madekwe and David Harbour. Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters on August 11, 2023. PlayStation Production’s Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad and Dana...
ComicBook
Pearl: A24 Releases First Track From X Movie Prequel Soundtrack
Out in theaters today is Pearl, the prequel to Ti West's X, and along with the film officially hitting theaters, the first song from the film's soundtrack has been released online. From A24 Films, both X and Pearl are some of the more ambitious projects the studio has developed, as X was initially conceived as a standalone effort, though while quarantining to shoot the film, West and star Mia Goth collaborated so heavily on the Pearl character's backstory that they wrote a script and shot the Pearl prequel in secret. Tyler Bates crafted the scores for both films, both of them requiring a different skill set to match the different tones of the films, with Pearl seeing him enlist the help of Tim Williams. You can listen to the film's main title track here before the score officially hits digital platforms on September 23rd.
EW.com
Sony announces new Karate Kid movie coming in 2024, delays Madame Web and Kraven
With Cobra Kai having introduced new generations of viewers to the Karate Kid universe, it's no surprise there's another cinematic installment on the way. Sony's Columbia Pictures division revealed Friday that it has scheduled a new Karate Kid movie to hit theaters June 7, 2024. Little is known about the production, which is simply described as "The return of the original Karate Kid franchise." No word yet on the onscreen talent, filmmaking team, or plot details.
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
digitalspy.com
Keanu Reeves returning to DC for Constantine sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to lead DC's resurrection of the 2005 supernatural thriller Constantine which he starred in. According to Deadline, the John Wick actor is going to be reunited in the sequel with director Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film in the franchise. The script will be written by Akiva Goldsman.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space Free Online
Best sites to watch Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space - Last updated on Sep 19, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space on this page.
TIFF: ‘Titane’ Break-Out Agathe Rousselle Sets Next Role in Sci-Fi Drama from ‘White Noise’ Producer (Exclusive)
Agathe Rousselle, the break-out star from the Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane, will lead the sci-fi drama Low Orbit from producer Uri Singer, who was behind the Netflix adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White Noise. Low Orbit takes place on a failed colony on another planet, where a romance...
epicstream.com
Willow Disney+ Release Date, Cast Updates, Plot, Trailers, and Everything We Know
Willow was a fantasy film released in 1988, written by George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard. In 2022, Disney+ is about to release a series sequel of the film, with Warwick Davis reprising his iconic role. As we wait for the series to premiere, here is everything we know about Disney+’s Willow.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer Drops With Naomi Ackie as Leading Lady
The joyous and heartbreaking celebration of Whitney Houston will be revived for the world to see thanks to Sony Pictures and leading lady, Naomi Ackie, who has taken the iconic challenge of portraying the legendary vocal powerhouse in the upcoming biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. And we have a...
Collider
'Cobra Kai' Co-Creator Jon Hurwitz Reveals New 'Karate Kid' Movie Is Not Connected to Series
Recently, Sony announced the production of a new Karate Kid movie set to be released in 2024. This immediately brought up questions about connections to the ongoing franchise spin-off series on Netflix, Cobra Kai. However, a recent tweet from a co-creator of the spin-off series, Jon Hurwitz, has cleared things up. Hurwitz has indicated that the new movie will not be connected to the television series.
ComicBook
Goodnight Mommy Director Matt Sobel Talks Mining a New Vein of the Story's Potential
When it comes to offering audiences a "remake" of a beloved story, there are a number of ways in which to bring a new take on the material to life, with director of the new Goodnight Mommy Matt Sobel taking one of the more effective approaches. Rather than doing a literal recreation of that core story, he and screenwriter Kyle Warren took the concept and stuck to the overall structure, yet altered the tone to lean more into the film's psychological and emotionally unsettling themes to make an experience that feels both fresh and familiar. The new Goodnight Mommy hits Prime Video on September 16th.
digitalspy.com
Bridgerton and Top Gun: Maverick stars team up for remake show
Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell are set to team up for a new remake series for Amazon. The duo will both appear in Butch and Sundance – based on the 1969 movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid – which is executive produced by Marvel's Joe and Anthony Russo.
ComicBook
Disney Fully Updated 2023 and 2024 Movie Release Schedule
Disney just dropped a bunch of new release date schedule changes for its 2023 and 2024 movie slate, including live-action Disney films, Marvel and Star Wars films, and Disney Animation and Pixar releases. Disney (like so many other studios) has had to make so many changes to its planned releases over the last couple of years that it is truly hard to remember what we are supposed to be getting, when.
ComicBook
New Interview With the Vampire Featurette Introduces Claudia
We're just a few weeks away from the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire and now, AMC is introducing viewers to the child vampire Claudia in a new featurette. In the video, which you can check out for yourself below, Series star Bailey Bass explains that while Claudia is embraced as a child — specifically a 14-year-old in this adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel — she still has to deal with the emotions of an adult woman as time moves on and she ceases to age.
epicstream.com
The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Drops Major Plot Details About Upcoming Daryl Spinoff
The Walking Dead will end in November after 11 seasons on the air, but it will not be the end of the TWD universe. To date, six spinoffs are coming, including Norman Reedus' Daryl-centric show, so what can the actor say about it?. The yet-to-be-titled Daryl spinoff will come in...
ComicBook
New Transformers Series Reveals More Returning Classic Characters
Paramount+ has released a new promotional video introducing the robot characters featured in Transformers: EarthSpark, the new animated series set to debut on the streaming service in November. The new video -- which follows the first look at the series released during San Diego Comic-Con -- reveals several classic Transformers characters, and their alt modes, with new designs. They include Arcee, who transforms into a muscle car, Wheeljack, whose alt mode is a rally car, and Soundwave, who transforms into a stealth aircraft. The video also includes some other, previously revealed returning characters, including Optimus Prime, transforming into his usual semi-truck, Bumblebee, who becomes a yellow sports car, and Megatron, an armored aircraft in EarthSpark. You can watch the video below.
