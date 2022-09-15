Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Biden says US forces would defend Taiwan against ‘unprecedented attack’
President Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan against an “unprecedented attack” in a new interview aired Sunday, his latest comments suggesting the U.S. might engage militarily in response to Chinese aggression against the island. When asked in a “60 Minutes” interview if U.S. forces would defend Taiwan...
Baker calls on feds to fix immigration system after Martha's Vineyard "stunt"
BOSTON – The Department of Homeland Security had no involvement in the transport of 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard, a spokesperson confirmed to WBZ-TV. "It's not a secret to anyone that our immigration system is broken," Governor Charlie Baker said Sunday. After speaking to reporters about the MBTA, Baker touched upon immigration and the 50 migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard last week. "It's not a secret that our border is also broken because the immigration system is broken and states can't fix it. Okay?" he added. "So any conversation with any governor doesn't really get me anywhere."Specifically, Baker is referring...
Lawyers for migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard call for criminal investigations
Lawyers representing 30 migrants sent by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard last week are calling on federal and state prosecutors to open criminal investigations into "the political stunt.
California's dead will have new burial option: Human composting
Gov. Gavin Newsom will decide the fate of Assembly Bill 351, which would legalize an alternative burial method known as human composting. The bill by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) had failed in 2020 and 2021 in the Legislature before passing this year.
Comments / 0