BOSTON – The Department of Homeland Security had no involvement in the transport of 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard, a spokesperson confirmed to WBZ-TV. "It's not a secret to anyone that our immigration system is broken," Governor Charlie Baker said Sunday. After speaking to reporters about the MBTA, Baker touched upon immigration and the 50 migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard last week. "It's not a secret that our border is also broken because the immigration system is broken and states can't fix it. Okay?" he added. "So any conversation with any governor doesn't really get me anywhere."Specifically, Baker is referring...

