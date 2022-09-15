Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 7: Digging Deep on the beauty of Rocky Gap and taps of 1812 and Cumberland

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
traveltasteandtour.com
Discover Mountain Maryland in Historic Frostburg
Discover Maryland’s best kept secret in historic Frostburg, Maryland’s Mountain City. Nestled in the Blue Ridge mountains of the Appalachians, Frostburg owes its beginnings to the construction of the first National Road. History buffs can follow the George Washington Trail and visit the Braddock Stone, one of America’s oldest road signs, at the Frostburg Museum and trace the city’s history to its roots. On the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad 1309 steam-powered train, ride in vintage cars and experience views of mountains that will take your breath away. Located in the heart of downtown Frostburg, the iconic Hotel Gunter, built in 1897, is the perfect base for exploring the Frostburg Arts & Entertainment District.
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Charles County leaders to press MDOT officials at annual meeting, set for Wednesday. The post For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
Two Great Events in Mercersburg This Saturday
Nestled in the foothills of the Tuscarora Mountains; Mercersburg is a quaint town with a historic past. This Saturday from 9 AM to 3 PM, the Tuscarora Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 43rd Annual Mercersburg Townfest will be taking place on East and West Seminary Streets. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
traveltasteandtour.com
Martinsburg Berkeley, WV
From breathtaking outdoors to unique local eats, world-class geocaching, and thriving local culture, Martinsburg-Berkeley County, West Virginia, is a fantastic place to “Live Your Adventure.”. Berkeley County offers exceptional outdoor experiences during the Fall season, from our rugged hiking paths to the scenic nature paths, public parks, fishing streams,...
WBOC
Plane Used to Carry Migrants to Martha's Vineyard Scheduled to Land in Southern Delaware
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The same plane that was used to carry migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week is slated to land at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Del., this afternoon, according to flight tracking program FlightAware. The plane, designated J328, was set to leave San Antonio at 10:10 a.m. ET,...
wnav.com
Cruise Ship Crew Member Rescued this Past Friday from Chesapeake Bay
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command on Friday rescued a crew member who was having a medical emergency aboard a cruise ship sailing in the Chesapeake Bay. The aviation crew from the Easton Section, Trooper 6, responded to the Chesapeake Bay off of the shores of Kent Island around 7 p.m. on Friday. The United States Coast Guard – Sector Baltimore called advising that the Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship was requesting immediate aerial evacuation of one of its crew members who was experiencing a serious medical event.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Raleigh, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Traffic detour planned for Somerset County bridge project
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a traffic detour will go into effect on Monday, September 26, for a scheduled construction project. The work will begin on the T-773 (Crescent Drive) bridge rehabilitation project sometime on Monday. The Crescent Bridge crosses over Clear Shade Creek in Ogle Township. […]
Nottingham MD
COLD CASE CRACKED: Florida man charged in connection with 2006 murder of woman found on I-70
PIKESVILLE, MD—Maryland State Police investigators have charged a Florida man in connection with the 2006 murder of a young woman found on Interstate 70 in Frederick County. The suspect has been identified as Garry Artman, 64 of White Springs, Florida. Artman is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault. Artman is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan after being arrested and charged in connection with a 1996 cold case involving the death of a Michigan woman.
Maryland police: Florida man charged in 26-year-old murder in Frederick County
Maryland State Police said a man in Florida faces charges related to a murder that took place in Frederick County decades ago.
Maryland Libraries Call Attention to Censorship During Banned Books Week
Controversial books are nothing new, but the incidence of book challenges and bans has increased substantially in recent years. This week marks the American Library Association’s annual Banned Books Week, and this year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.” The association’s polling on the issue showed 71% of Americans oppose removing books from public libraries, and 67% oppose removing […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
wellsvillesun.com
SPCA Serving Allegany County asks for help with a major rescue operation: 30 pigs surrendered, see pictures
Well….It’s been a bit ‘hog wild’ at the SPCA as we now have close to 30 pot-belly pigs/Juliana mixes…we have adults and some piglets…and of course some pregnant mommas too!!! We can honestly say we are never ‘boared’ at the SPCA….and hopefully these piggies don’t break the piggy bank…as they are always wanting to ‘pig out’!!! And sometimes they get a little ‘porky’ when they are hungry!!!
clayconews.com
Governor Jim Justice Announces from Charleston, West Virginia that State-Wide Tourism Projected to Exceed Five Billion this Year
CHARLESTON, WV - On Wednesday September 14th, 2022, Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s tourism industry is up 3.8 percent over pre-pandemic levels as of 2021. While nationally tourism is still down 27 percent from 2019, West Virginia continues to trend upward. The finding comes from yearly economic...
Family of injured Utah player sues Little League, bunk bed maker
The family of the Utah player who fractured his skull when he fell off a bunk bed at the Little League World Series last month is suing the league and the company that made the bed.
Delegate Walker refiles lawsuit in Mon County courts against West Virginians for Life
Delegate Danielle Walker has refiled a lawsuit against West Virginians for Life Inc. (WVFL) and the former president of its Berkeley County Chapter, Richard Demoske, in Monongalia County Cir. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Burial of Queen Elizabeth may lead to world civility, Maryland leaders say
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the burial of Queen Elizabeth, more than 90 presidents, prime ministers and emissaries from across the globe gathered in the United Kingdom for the occasion. 200 countries were represented, an opportunity for these world leaders to engage face-to-face. Maryland’s senior U.S. Senator and a member of the […]
Bay Net
Great Mills School Placed On Lockdown
GREAT MILLS, Md. – At 1:35 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following notice:. “Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a large disturbance/fight. The situation is contained and there are multiple Sheriff’s Office personnel on scene. Parents and guardians are asked not to respond to the school at this time.”
local21news.com
Pennsylvania Task Force deployed to Puerto Rico for hurricane support
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Gov. Wolf has announced today that two members of Pennsylvania's Task Force 1 (PATF-1) Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) are being sent to Puerto Rico to help response operations. The storm, now upgraded to a hurricane, has garnered growing concern amongst Puerto Rico natives,...
Comments / 0