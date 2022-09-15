ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 7: Digging Deep on the beauty of Rocky Gap and taps of 1812 and Cumberland

By Nestor Aparicio
baltimorepositive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
traveltasteandtour.com

Discover Mountain Maryland in Historic Frostburg

Discover Maryland’s best kept secret in historic Frostburg, Maryland’s Mountain City. Nestled in the Blue Ridge mountains of the Appalachians, Frostburg owes its beginnings to the construction of the first National Road. History buffs can follow the George Washington Trail and visit the Braddock Stone, one of America’s oldest road signs, at the Frostburg Museum and trace the city’s history to its roots. On the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad 1309 steam-powered train, ride in vintage cars and experience views of mountains that will take your breath away. Located in the heart of downtown Frostburg, the iconic Hotel Gunter, built in 1897, is the perfect base for exploring the Frostburg Arts & Entertainment District.
FROSTBURG, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
City
Oakland, MD
City
Cumberland, MD
traveltasteandtour.com

Martinsburg Berkeley, WV

From breathtaking outdoors to unique local eats, world-class geocaching, and thriving local culture, Martinsburg-Berkeley County, West Virginia, is a fantastic place to “Live Your Adventure.”. Berkeley County offers exceptional outdoor experiences during the Fall season, from our rugged hiking paths to the scenic nature paths, public parks, fishing streams,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
wnav.com

Cruise Ship Crew Member Rescued this Past Friday from Chesapeake Bay

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command on Friday rescued a crew member who was having a medical emergency aboard a cruise ship sailing in the Chesapeake Bay. The aviation crew from the Easton Section, Trooper 6, responded to the Chesapeake Bay off of the shores of Kent Island around 7 p.m. on Friday. The United States Coast Guard – Sector Baltimore called advising that the Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship was requesting immediate aerial evacuation of one of its crew members who was experiencing a serious medical event.
MARYLAND STATE
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Raleigh, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Brewery#Crab Cakes#Rocky#Food Drink#Travel Info#What To Do#The Maryland Lottery#The Lakeside Grille#Restaurant Week
WTAJ

Traffic detour planned for Somerset County bridge project

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a traffic detour will go into effect on Monday, September 26, for a scheduled construction project. The work will begin on the T-773 (Crescent Drive) bridge rehabilitation project sometime on Monday. The Crescent Bridge crosses over Clear Shade Creek in Ogle Township. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Nottingham MD

COLD CASE CRACKED: Florida man charged in connection with 2006 murder of woman found on I-70

PIKESVILLE, MD—Maryland State Police investigators have charged a Florida man in connection with the 2006 murder of a young woman found on Interstate 70 in Frederick County. The suspect has been identified as Garry Artman, 64 of White Springs, Florida. Artman is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault. Artman is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan after being arrested and charged in connection with a 1996 cold case involving the death of a Michigan woman.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Libraries Call Attention to Censorship During Banned Books Week

Controversial books are nothing new, but the incidence of book challenges and bans has increased substantially in recent years. This week marks the American Library Association’s annual Banned Books Week, and this year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.” The association’s polling on the issue showed 71% of Americans oppose removing books from public libraries, and 67% oppose removing […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wellsvillesun.com

SPCA Serving Allegany County asks for help with a major rescue operation: 30 pigs surrendered, see pictures

Well….It’s been a bit ‘hog wild’ at the SPCA as we now have close to 30 pot-belly pigs/Juliana mixes…we have adults and some piglets…and of course some pregnant mommas too!!! We can honestly say we are never ‘boared’ at the SPCA….and hopefully these piggies don’t break the piggy bank…as they are always wanting to ‘pig out’!!! And sometimes they get a little ‘porky’ when they are hungry!!!
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Great Mills School Placed On Lockdown

GREAT MILLS, Md. – At 1:35 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following notice:. “Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a large disturbance/fight. The situation is contained and there are multiple Sheriff’s Office personnel on scene. Parents and guardians are asked not to respond to the school at this time.”
GREAT MILLS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy