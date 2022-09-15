Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 7: Digging Deep on the beauty of Rocky Gap and taps of 1812 and Cumberland

Discover Maryland’s best kept secret in historic Frostburg, Maryland’s Mountain City. Nestled in the Blue Ridge mountains of the Appalachians, Frostburg owes its beginnings to the construction of the first National Road. History buffs can follow the George Washington Trail and visit the Braddock Stone, one of America’s oldest road signs, at the Frostburg Museum and trace the city’s history to its roots. On the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad 1309 steam-powered train, ride in vintage cars and experience views of mountains that will take your breath away. Located in the heart of downtown Frostburg, the iconic Hotel Gunter, built in 1897, is the perfect base for exploring the Frostburg Arts & Entertainment District.

