dailybadgerbulletin.com
Messages in the garden: Play on stage now in Racine ‘not just some silly comedy that you forget 5 minutes afterward’ | Local News
RACINE — On the surface, the synopsis of “Native Gardens” reads like two neighbors who disagree about gardening. Frank and Virginia, long-time residents of their posh Washington, DC suburb, prefer a well-manicured garden, which sometimes requires a bit of pesticide. Pablo and Tania, two up-and-coming professionals who are new to the suburb, prefer native gardens that are better for the environment.
foxlake.org
CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest
This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
MORE ANNIVERSARIES | Announcements | kenoshanews.com
Couples celebrating significant anniversaries include:. Mike and Pam (Gollnick) Jepson, of Mount Pleasant, 45 years, married on Sept. 24, 1977. Michael and Lynn (Zeyen) Mayof Kenosha, 40 years, married on Sept. 25, 1982. Steve & Heidi (Shepard) De Vries, 35 years, married on Sept. 19, 1987. We are happy to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
KENOSHA, Wis. — From dancing to making your own maraca to sand painting and paper flowers, there was a lot to see and experience Saturday in Kenosha at Bradford High School’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. What You Need To Know. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 until...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Discourse Coffee is opening its cafe in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday
The modernist cafe Discourse is opening its third location, and the downtown spot will be its flagship cafe: besides a food menu and a stronger focus on seasonality and reduced waste, the new place will have vinyl records, books and furniture for lounging. The cafe’s first day open to the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Harvest Fest Classic Car Show
Car and auto enthusiasts can gather to enjoy the annual Classic Car and Tractor Show presented by the North Prairie Harvest Festival. Event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18th at Veterans Park. 130 N Harrison St., North Prairie. Visitors can attend a chicken dinner, foods, carnival, car...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Tech-Prize competition concludes on Sept. 17 at Gateway, Awards to follow at Monument Square
The Tech-Prize competition will conclude on Sept. 17 at Gateway Technical College. Up to $80,000 in prizes, including cash and scholarships, will be distributed. Awards will follow at Party on the Pavement, with a ceremony at Monument Square stage at 7 pm. Event happenings. From 9 am until noon, 10...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee’s signature festivals returned in summer 2022
Finally, we got summer back. — After staying inside in 2020 and barely poking our heads out the door in 2021, a long warm summer was finally ours to embrace. And in Milwaukee, that meant the festivals were back. The big ones got the most attention — Summerfest and...
kenosha.com
Superstar! Kenosha’s Luke Frederick shines bright in Times Square video
Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events.
experiencewisconsinmag.com
8 Fun Festivals to Check Out This Fall
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups. Saturday features a pop-up market, beer-blessing and beer-keg race, where two-person teams battle to see who can roll a keg along the ground the fastest. There are even sauerkraut and limburger cheese-eating contests. The bash concludes on Sunday with more beer, music and fun. wauktoberfest.com.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Here Chicky Chicky coming to Corners of Brookfield
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The 1970s-inspired restaurant Here Chicky Chicky, loaded with fun, good food and a champagne vending machine, is planning its opening for the first week of October in The Corners of Brookfield, located between Cycle Bar and Fresh Fin. The concept is a spinoff of co-owner...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Autumn Harvest Fest
Whether you’re continuing a family tradition or starting a new one this fall, The Elegant Farmer, Hwys ES & J, Mukwonago offers you an old-fashioned, on-farm experience at our annual Autumn Harvest Fest Saturdays and Sunday September 17 through October 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Welcomed by the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Violet Duba Obituary (1931 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
Violet D. Duba, age 91, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. Born in Abbotsford, WI on August 14, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Christian and Pearl (Leitzke) Fink. She attended Horlick High School and Gateway Technical College. On...
MATC Times
1456 N. Farwell Avenue
Studio Apartment on Farwell Avenue+close to bus line - Less than 3 miles South from UWM campus. Buses run all times of the day from right outside your front or back door to all different locations. Just steps to Lake Front access for running trail or festivals. Blocks from Brady street for shopping and dining.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting; 2 dead, 2 wounded outside Las Margaritas bar
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two people are dead and another two wounded following a shooting outside Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Kenosha early on Sunday morning, Sept. 18. Officials say shortly before 2 a.m., police responded to Las Margaritas – located near Roosevelt Road and 23rd Avenue. Officers in the area heard shots and multiple 911 calls were received.
kenosha.com
Cinzia Savaglio has been a familiar face at iconic Tenuta’s Deli since 1979
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Man dragged from car, robbed, and beaten in Wilmette
A man was dragged from his car early Friday morning, beaten and robbed in Wilmette. Police say at least six cars were also burglarized nearby.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ray Steiniger Obituary (2022) – Racine, WI
WEST ALLIS – Age 90. Born into eternal life September 10, 2022. Preceded in death by his first wife, Angeline (nee Macek) Steiniger; his parents, Erwin & Marie Steiniger; and his sister, Fern (Robert) Specht. Loving husband of Vera Steiniger. Beloved father of Bobbie (Mark) Kowbel, Mary Trentadue, Buck...
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week, Gitano!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 16 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Gitano! He is a 3-year-old 10 pound boy currently based in the Milwaukee campus. The amount of daylight is decreasing as...
