Some New York State Trees Painted White? Why You Need To Do This!
As Summer officially fades this week we will turn our attention to the gorgeous Fall foliage of our New York State trees. One tree in particular caught my attention recently. Not because of the reds, yellows and oranges. This tree was white!. I wondered why there would be a white...
Restaurant With ‘Famous Wings’ Opens In Hudson Valley
A new eatery with "famous wings" and televisions "in every corner" is now open in the Hudson Valley. Logan’s Bar & Grille recently opened at 64 North Main Street in the Village of Liberty, New York. This Saturday, Sept. 24, the Greater Liberty Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sullivan County's newest eatery.
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At ‘Lucky’ Hudson Valley, New York Store
A Powerball ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a "lucky" store in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Lottery confirmed a second-prize ticket for the September 12 Powerball drawing was sold in Westchester County, New York. $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Westchester County, New York.
Hudson Valley Bus Driver Killed In Crash, How You Can Help Family
A Hudson Valley father was killed when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. A GoFundMe was started to help the victim's family. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Pleasant Valley, New York. On September 7, at approximately 5:50...
Do It For The Birds: ‘Lights Out’ in NY for Peak Migration Season
We've shared this information before, regarding outdoor lighting and the negative impact it can have on bird migration, but experts have put out a reminder that fall bird migration is underway, and here's how you can do your part to help with light pollution. Lights Out Initiative, The Background. Earlier...
Remarkable Hudson Valley Resorts And Hotels To Visit From Famous TV/Films
The Hudson Valley has been hopping over the past several years with movie sets, casting calls, and celebrity sightings. I'm sure you've heard the phrase 'Hollywood on the Hudson' a time or two in conversations, right? Then there are those times that you'll be watching TV or at the movies and see a place that looks pretty familiar but you're not sure why.
Your Hudson Valley Electric Bill May Increase By Another 60%
A Hudson Valley utility supply company is warning of another drastic price change. Officials are blaming several factors. Central Hudson is warning customers to prepare to pay more for energy supply. The residential price for electric supply increased on Sept. 13 from 8.32 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) in August to 13.06 cents per kWh, an over 60 percent increase.
What’s Hiding at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in New York?
Deep water is terrifying. Hell, I can hardly even swim in a pool without imagining something reaching up from below to grab me. Backyard pools are one thing, but lakes are in a league of their own. With hundreds of feet of murky depth, there's no telling what secrets they're...
Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes
To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
Is It Legal to Ride a Motorized Lawn Chair in a Bike Lane in New York?
This is a ridiculous question. But a new viral video does bring up a point. What are these guys doing, and where did they get those contraptions they're riding on? They seem to be having fun, so it probably doesn't matter. Bicycling in the City. Bicycling has been popular around...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Days Before 30th Birthday, 1 Charged
A Hudson Valley man was allegedly driving drunk when he caused a head-on crash that killed a local man three days before his 30th birthday. Over the weekend New York State Police announced an arrest has been made following a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County that occurred last Monday.
How Does New York State Legally Define What Stalking Is?
Is there someone that is creeping you out? Do they show up where you are? Do they send you emails? Notes? Gifts that make your skin crawl?. You might refer to them as your 'stalker,' but what does New York State define stalking as? Legally, that is. When can you know that you need to speak up and get the police involved?
Enchanting Retreat Style Home for Sale in the Catskills
I love that they say that 397 Moonhaw Road in West Ashokan New York is at the beginning of the road. Most of us would call it a dead end where you can't go any farther into the woods but the reality is this house is at the beginning of a lot of things in including the Ashokan Reservoir headwaters.
Days are Getting Shorter It’s Candle Season in New York
You may have noticed it is getting darker sooner. As we get into fall it becomes much more noticeable. Suddenly you need to drive with your headlights on during the ride home from work. The darkness can be a bit frustrating because we aren't ready for days to get shorter but it is a great reason to break out the candles.
Stewart’s New Milk Flavor is Turning Heads
If you live in Upstate New York then you know all about Stewart's Shops. They may be known best for their delicious ice cream and milk made by New York farmers. You can't go wrong with any of their dairy products. Stewart's Shops is well known for shaking things up...
Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested
Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
Wappingers Falls Ready for Community Appreciation Day, Here’s When
One of the best things about the communities that make up the Hudson Valley is how they all come together. Just about every community in and around the Hudson Valley does something at least once a year to bring everyone together to enjoy a day of fun. If your town/village doesn't do anything this would be a great time to follow the lead of Dutchess County's Village of Wappingers Falls.
Will There Be a Pumpkin Shortage This October?
If you're planning on carving a jack-o-lantern for Halloween, should you start shopping for the perfect pumpkin earlier than usual?. You may have heard some rumblings about the possibility of a pumpkin shortage and, unfortunately, that may be true. Experts are predicting a lackluster crop this year due to the drought conditions we've been experiencing over the summer.
Elderly New York Couple Killed In Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley
An elderly Hudson Valley couple lost their lives when another driver drove into the other lane to pass traffic. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident on Route 9W in Greene County, New York. The crash killed an elderly couple from Hudson, New York, and injured the other driver.
New York Man Admits To Killing Mother In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he confessed to killing his mother. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing his mother. Westchester County, New York Mother Killed By Son. On March 17, 2020, at approximately...
