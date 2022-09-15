ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Restaurant With ‘Famous Wings’ Opens In Hudson Valley

A new eatery with "famous wings" and televisions "in every corner" is now open in the Hudson Valley. Logan’s Bar & Grille recently opened at 64 North Main Street in the Village of Liberty, New York. This Saturday, Sept. 24, the Greater Liberty Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sullivan County's newest eatery.
LIBERTY, NY
State
New York State
Your Hudson Valley Electric Bill May Increase By Another 60%

A Hudson Valley utility supply company is warning of another drastic price change. Officials are blaming several factors. Central Hudson is warning customers to prepare to pay more for energy supply. The residential price for electric supply increased on Sept. 13 from 8.32 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) in August to 13.06 cents per kWh, an over 60 percent increase.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes

To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
HUDSON, NY
How Does New York State Legally Define What Stalking Is?

Is there someone that is creeping you out? Do they show up where you are? Do they send you emails? Notes? Gifts that make your skin crawl?. You might refer to them as your 'stalker,' but what does New York State define stalking as? Legally, that is. When can you know that you need to speak up and get the police involved?
POLITICS
Days are Getting Shorter It’s Candle Season in New York

You may have noticed it is getting darker sooner. As we get into fall it becomes much more noticeable. Suddenly you need to drive with your headlights on during the ride home from work. The darkness can be a bit frustrating because we aren't ready for days to get shorter but it is a great reason to break out the candles.
POLITICS
Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested

Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Wappingers Falls Ready for Community Appreciation Day, Here’s When

One of the best things about the communities that make up the Hudson Valley is how they all come together. Just about every community in and around the Hudson Valley does something at least once a year to bring everyone together to enjoy a day of fun. If your town/village doesn't do anything this would be a great time to follow the lead of Dutchess County's Village of Wappingers Falls.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Will There Be a Pumpkin Shortage This October?

If you're planning on carving a jack-o-lantern for Halloween, should you start shopping for the perfect pumpkin earlier than usual?. You may have heard some rumblings about the possibility of a pumpkin shortage and, unfortunately, that may be true. Experts are predicting a lackluster crop this year due to the drought conditions we've been experiencing over the summer.
AGRICULTURE
