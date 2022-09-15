Read full article on original website
Related
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s first Black Olympic gold medalist gets a historical marker in Botetourt County
When the wrapping came off the historical marker to her grandfather, Tiffany Ayler had to step away and fan herself. A family friend ran her hands over the embossed lettering. Even though everyone knew what it would say, there were still exclamations of “wow.”. Alongside a rural road in...
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
historynet.com
A Confederate Love Affair: Was This the Most Romantic Couple of the Civil War?
Civil War historian William C. “Jack” Davis, retired professor of American History at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, recently collaborated with Sue Bell on a project to edit letters dating from 1863 to 1865 between Sue Bell’s great-great-grandparents: Anne “Nannie” Radford Wharton, 19, who had just wed Gabriel “Gabe” Wharton, a 37-year-old officer in the Confederate Army. Wharton would serve under Generals John Floyd, John Jones, Jubal Early, and John Echols, primarily in southwestern Virginia. The recently discovered letters, long stashed in descendants’ attics, are now published in The Whartons’ War (UNC Press, 2022). They allow an intimate look at the home front during the last two years of the war, as well as an astoundingly candid glimpse into the personal lives of two privileged Southerners coming to grips with the dissolution of the world they have known.
cardinalnews.org
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecarrollnews.com
Two boys who shared a name
Local teacher pens song about Confederate soldier, slave who shared the same name. Local songwriter and Carroll County Middle School Teacher John Carpenter recently showed 25 Carroll Middle agricultural and chorus students “there’s a story in every song and a song in every story” with an impromptu concert and history lesson on September 6. Carpenter’s new tune is anchored in the dignity extended in burial to his great-great grandfather, Confederate Soldier Sargeant John B. Jones by Church Sexton John W. Jones, who was a runaway slave.
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity through food to Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — It may sound a little corny, but they say inspiration can come in many forms, for one Franklin County native, Julia Rigney, it’s the comfort of home that’s bringing her success. There’s an old saying when one door closes, another will open.
cardinalnews.org
Lord Botetourt makes up for being ’embarrassed’
Jamie Harless, the football coach at Lord Botetourt, has the distinction of being a member of the Emory & Henry Sports Hall of Fame. That’s not all he has going for him, especially after Lord Botetourt knocked off host Riverheads High School 35-21 this past Friday, ending the opponent’s 52-game winning streak, which was tied for the state record with Phoebus of Hampton.
Mount Airy News
City woman is Teacher of Year in Carroll
These people were among those on hand Sept. 9 to present Drafting Teacher Christy Williams a trophy honoring her as Teacher Of the Year in the Carroll County Public School Division. Pictured from left are School Board Chairman Brian Spencer, School Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette, Drafting Teacher Christy Williams, Assistant Principal/CTE Coordinator Jay Holderfield and Principal Charles “Chuck” Thompson.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pizza Marketplace
Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia
Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
chathamstartribune.com
Crown to Soul provides a variety of wellness options
For the last eight years. Danville resident Brittany Slade has been providing the Southside community with massage services through her business, Crown to Soul. In a recent interview with the Star-Tribune, Slade explained that Crown to Soul is currently expanding to provide residents with significantly more options, including doula services for pregnant women, along with new wellness offerings, such as guided meditation. Crown to Soul also offers a wide range of wellness products, including scented candles.
WDBJ7.com
Juvenile male dead after shooting Saturday night in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night has left a juvenile male dead in what preliminary evidence shows as an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded at around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive juvenile outside of the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia
FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cardinalnews.org
Danville institute names executive vice president
The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research has announced that Todd M. Yeatts will become Executive Vice President, Manufacturing Advancement, effective Oct. 3, 2022. Yeatts most recently served as Senior Manager for Government Operations for The Boeing Company in Arlington and brings decades of experience in government and public affairs, strategic communications and economic development. He will lead IALR’s growing Manufacturing Advancement division and will report directly to IALR President Telly D. Tucker.
cardinalnews.org
Water authority to spend $13.5 million to remove toxin from Roanoke County reservoir; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from around Southwest and Southside:. Water authority to spend $13.5 million to remove ‘forever chemical’ from Spring Hollow Reservoir. — The Roanoke Times. Bedford supervisors deny rezoning that would have allowed new subdivision. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lynchburg...
WDBJ7.com
Anniversary of Roanoke killing passes without arrest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police continue looking for information and leads about the death of a 21-year-old woman killed a year ago. Police were called shortly after midnight September 15, 2021 about a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Lindsey Shook was found shot and killed in a vehicle. Police also found a man with gunshot wounds, and have made no arrests.
WDBJ7.com
Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire- EMS crews are investigating a fire that happened at a restaurant downtown Saturday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they received a call for a fire at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant around 10:00 a.m. Officials say the sprinkler system went off due to a small fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fbschedules.com
Wake Forest, Liberty cancel home-and-home football series
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Liberty Flames have canceled their future home-and-home football series, according to a release by Wake Forest athletics. Wake Forest and Liberty were slated to face off in the opener of the series at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., on Aug. 30, 2025. The series was then set to shift to Wake Forest’s Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sept. 5, 2026.
wfirnews.com
Wrong-way motorcyclist being pursued dies in head-on crash with truck
State police say a motorcyclist they were pursuing died in a head-on crash with a truck late Tuesday night on US 29 between Lynchburg and Danville. Troopers say 37-year-old James Holley of Graham, North Carolina attempted to elude them by driving south in the northbound lanes when he collided with the semi. Police say they were attempting to stop Holley for reckless driving.
WBTM
Police Chase Ends With Fatal Motorcycle Accident
A high speed motorcycle chase ended with a fatal crash in Pittsylvania County on Tuesday night. According to WSLS, the pursuit started in Campbell County when a Virginia Police State Trooper attempted to stop a Suzuki GSXR 600 for reckless driving. The pursuit continued into Pittsylvania County, where the driver...
WDBJ7.com
Fentanyl in focus during RAYSAC Roundtable
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drug overdoses are now the number one cause of accidental death among young adults. That’s a national measure from the Centers for Disease Control. And here in western Virginia, professionals on the front lines of substance abuse prevention are also sounding the alarm. Friday morning,...
Comments / 0