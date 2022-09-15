When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday - September 30, October 1, and October 2. Where: Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds - Exhibit Hall - Helena, Montana. The 23rd annual Last Chance Community Pow Wow in Helena kicks off with a spectacular display of Native drumming, dancing, food, crafts, and fun on Friday, September 30th at the Exhibit Hall, Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Native Drum Groups at the pow wow will provide the powerful music for dancers, in traditional regalia, from all over Montana, the northwestern US, and Canada.

HELENA, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO