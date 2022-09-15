Read full article on original website
“LOCAL POW WOW CELEBRATES 23 YEARS”
When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday - September 30, October 1, and October 2. Where: Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds - Exhibit Hall - Helena, Montana. The 23rd annual Last Chance Community Pow Wow in Helena kicks off with a spectacular display of Native drumming, dancing, food, crafts, and fun on Friday, September 30th at the Exhibit Hall, Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Native Drum Groups at the pow wow will provide the powerful music for dancers, in traditional regalia, from all over Montana, the northwestern US, and Canada.
Hunting for all bighorn sheep closed in hunting district 501
HELENA – By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, hunting district 501 will close to all hunting of bighorn sheep one-half hour after sunset on Saturday, Sept. 17. The order halting the hunt came after the pre-established harvest quota for the district had been met.
