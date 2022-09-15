TEXAS, USA — Amtrak is restoring train service in East Texas, as negotiations appear to have avoided a possible railroad workers' strike. Amtrak's Texas Eagle typically stops at train depots in Marshall, Longview and Mineola twice a day, but Amtrak stopped its long-haul train service after the morning trains on Wednesday because of the possibility of a strike involving freight train workers. While Amtrak employees weren't part of the potential strike, the company doesn't own the tracks its long-haul trains run on. Amtrak didn't want to have trains on the tracks at the time that a strike might start.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO