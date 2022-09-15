Read full article on original website
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Scrat from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Scrat — from the SPCA of East Texas. Scrat is a 14-week-old Chihuahua who was surrendered by his owner. He's one of 19 that came in from a local veteran who was trying to do the right thing and help them all but got overwhelmed.
Overton ISD teacher remembers living in Uvalde
OVERTON, Texas — Investigations continue for the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Here in East Texas one family continues to deal with the pain from across the state, having formally lived in Uvalde themselves. One Overton ISD teacher had a son born in Uvalde and called the city home for three and a half years.
New Rose Complex Convention Center plans to open March 2023
TYLER, Texas — The brand-new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center is about six months away from it’s big reveal. “It'll be completely state of the art and transformed into a much better more efficient convention center," said Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin. Harvey Hall is gone, soon to be...
No injuries reported after vacant house fire in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials say no one was injured after two-story vacant building in Longview caught fire early Monday morning. According to the Longview Fire Department, crews responded around 3 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Marshall Ave. to find heavy fire and smoke coming out of the building.
Smith County family offering $10,000 after several sentimental items stolen during home burglary
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a safe filled with numerous sentimental items from deceased loved ones was stolen last week. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said deputies investigated a burglary in the 21900 block...
Quitman ISD student accused of threatening to bring gun to school arrested
QUITMAN, Texas — A Quitman ISD student was arrested Monday after the district said they made a threat about bringing a firearm to school. According to a Facebook post from QISD, officials were made aware around 5 p.m. that a Quitman Junior High student made a verbal threat about bringing a firearm to school the next day.
Rose City Fiesta celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Food, bounce houses and performances barely scratch the surface of what Sunday's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Bergfeld Park in Tyler is all about. "This is a time where we get to really showcase a lot of the impact that Latinos and Hispanics have made in the United States," said Nancy Rangel, president and CEO of the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance.
Rose City Fiesta returns to celebrate Hispanic culture in ETX
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Sept. 2018. Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance presents the second annual Rose City Fiesta this Sunday, Sept.18th from 12 to 4 p.m. at Bergfeld Park. The first Rose City Fiesta was in 2018 and returns to Tyler to celebrate Hispanic Heritage...
Texas linebacker, Arp graduate DeMarvion Overshown charged with marijuana possession last December
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — University of Texas at Austin linebacker and Arp High School DeMarvion Overshown was charged with possession of marijuana in Van Zandt County last December. If he follows certain conditions, his case will be dismissed. Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said Overshown was...
GoFundMe raising money for East Texas family who lost 'dream home' in massive fire
BULLARD, Texas — An East Texas family was almost done building their dream home near Bullard when lightning struck and within an instant the whole property was engulfed in flames. "It's been a dream we've been working on for 10 years," Randy Ramey said. It was a home the...
Tyler police investigating separate early morning shootings leaving 2 injured
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police officers are investigating two early Tuesday morning shootings that happened minutes apart, leaving a man and child injured. Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said one of the shootings happened in the 1300 block of Claude Street. A man was shot in the leg. He taken to the hospital and has since been released.
UT Tyler medical school accepting applications
TYLER, Texas — East Texas’ first ever medical school is accepting applications. UT Tyler’s School of Medicine will welcome it’s first class next fall and interviews are happening now. Nearly 4,000 aspiring doctors have applied from across the state. Now, the selection committee has the task...
Troup HS fishing team will honor Cooper Reid this weekend
TROUP, Texas — Cooper Reid has a passion for fishing. Reid is a member of the Troup High School fishing team. This Saturday, at the first tournament of the season the High School Bass Association will be doing something special in his honor. "This weekend, they're having donation opportunities...
East Texas women leaving their mark during Hispanic Heritage Month
TYLER, Texas — Sept. 15 marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month -- a monthlong celebration where CBS19 will be highlighting different Hispanic cultures across the East Texas community. "We’ll be full of magic, full of tradition – our language, our culture," said Lilia Aparicio, coordinator for the...
Longview ISD Trustees to take action in mistreatment of students by teachers
LONGVIEW, Texas — After approving a $2.5 million settlement for students impacted by alleged abuse by teachers and administrators, Longview ISD and East Texas Advanced Academies have revealed what actions were taken once aware of the abuse claims. On Monday night, Longview ISD trustees gave it's legal counsel to...
Amtrak restoring Texas Eagle service
TEXAS, USA — Amtrak is restoring train service in East Texas, as negotiations appear to have avoided a possible railroad workers' strike. Amtrak's Texas Eagle typically stops at train depots in Marshall, Longview and Mineola twice a day, but Amtrak stopped its long-haul train service after the morning trains on Wednesday because of the possibility of a strike involving freight train workers. While Amtrak employees weren't part of the potential strike, the company doesn't own the tracks its long-haul trains run on. Amtrak didn't want to have trains on the tracks at the time that a strike might start.
A TASTE OF HARD WORK: Popular Tyler Mexican food restaurant to open 4th location
TYLER, Texas — Talk about booming business!. About a month after opening their third location, Ruby's Mexican Food in Tyler is set to open a fourth!. The restaurant announced they are going to open another location. However, they haven't revealed the exact spot. Ruby Abarca opened her third location...
Smith County fire marshal resigns from role
TYLER, Texas — Smith County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Jay Brooks has resigned from his position. During Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin said that Brooks had given his letter of resignation, which will be effective Oct. 1. Brooks said he is...
Tyler ISD fifth grader becomes national wakeboard champion, runner-up in worldwide contest
TYLER, Texas — A fifth grader at Tyler ISD is making waves across the nation and globe as he rises in the ranks of wakeboarding competition scene. Over the summer, Becton Spencer became the 2022 junior boys beginner national wakeboard champion while competing in the World Wake Association Tournament Series in Florida.
'One Chip Challenge' sends 3 Tyler ISD students to hospital
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD said Tuesday three of its students were taken to the hospital and they blame a social media challenge. It's called the "One Chip Challenge," where the goal is to eat a dangerously spicy chip made by a company named Paqui. TISD is warning parents...
