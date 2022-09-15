ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Scrat from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Scrat — from the SPCA of East Texas. Scrat is a 14-week-old Chihuahua who was surrendered by his owner. He's one of 19 that came in from a local veteran who was trying to do the right thing and help them all but got overwhelmed.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Overton ISD teacher remembers living in Uvalde

OVERTON, Texas — Investigations continue for the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Here in East Texas one family continues to deal with the pain from across the state, having formally lived in Uvalde themselves. One Overton ISD teacher had a son born in Uvalde and called the city home for three and a half years.
UVALDE, TX
CBS19

New Rose Complex Convention Center plans to open March 2023

TYLER, Texas — The brand-new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center is about six months away from it’s big reveal. “It'll be completely state of the art and transformed into a much better more efficient convention center," said Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin. Harvey Hall is gone, soon to be...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

No injuries reported after vacant house fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials say no one was injured after two-story vacant building in Longview caught fire early Monday morning. According to the Longview Fire Department, crews responded around 3 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Marshall Ave. to find heavy fire and smoke coming out of the building.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Rose City Fiesta celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Food, bounce houses and performances barely scratch the surface of what Sunday's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Bergfeld Park in Tyler is all about. "This is a time where we get to really showcase a lot of the impact that Latinos and Hispanics have made in the United States," said Nancy Rangel, president and CEO of the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Rose City Fiesta returns to celebrate Hispanic culture in ETX

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Sept. 2018. Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance presents the second annual Rose City Fiesta this Sunday, Sept.18th from 12 to 4 p.m. at Bergfeld Park. The first Rose City Fiesta was in 2018 and returns to Tyler to celebrate Hispanic Heritage...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

UT Tyler medical school accepting applications

TYLER, Texas — East Texas’ first ever medical school is accepting applications. UT Tyler’s School of Medicine will welcome it’s first class next fall and interviews are happening now. Nearly 4,000 aspiring doctors have applied from across the state. Now, the selection committee has the task...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Troup HS fishing team will honor Cooper Reid this weekend

TROUP, Texas — Cooper Reid has a passion for fishing. Reid is a member of the Troup High School fishing team. This Saturday, at the first tournament of the season the High School Bass Association will be doing something special in his honor. "This weekend, they're having donation opportunities...
TROUP, TX
CBS19

East Texas women leaving their mark during Hispanic Heritage Month

TYLER, Texas — Sept. 15 marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month -- a monthlong celebration where CBS19 will be highlighting different Hispanic cultures across the East Texas community. "We’ll be full of magic, full of tradition – our language, our culture," said Lilia Aparicio, coordinator for the...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Amtrak restoring Texas Eagle service

TEXAS, USA — Amtrak is restoring train service in East Texas, as negotiations appear to have avoided a possible railroad workers' strike. Amtrak's Texas Eagle typically stops at train depots in Marshall, Longview and Mineola twice a day, but Amtrak stopped its long-haul train service after the morning trains on Wednesday because of the possibility of a strike involving freight train workers. While Amtrak employees weren't part of the potential strike, the company doesn't own the tracks its long-haul trains run on. Amtrak didn't want to have trains on the tracks at the time that a strike might start.
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

Smith County fire marshal resigns from role

TYLER, Texas — Smith County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Jay Brooks has resigned from his position. During Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin said that Brooks had given his letter of resignation, which will be effective Oct. 1. Brooks said he is...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

'One Chip Challenge' sends 3 Tyler ISD students to hospital

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD said Tuesday three of its students were taken to the hospital and they blame a social media challenge. It's called the "One Chip Challenge," where the goal is to eat a dangerously spicy chip made by a company named Paqui. TISD is warning parents...
TYLER, TX
