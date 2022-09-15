ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack

Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 168 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking. Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack. Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr....
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic call ends in arrest

A Choudrant woman was arrested Saturday after the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance in progress. Deputies were advised Katie M. Bailey, 36, had called the sheriff’s office reporting her boyfriend was drunk and throwing things around the apartment and she had locked herself in a bedroom.
CHOUDRANT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 19, 2022, that on Saturday, September 17, at around 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a business on Highway 1256 in Sulphur, Louisiana, in connection to a burglary in progress. Due to numerous burglaries at the business, CPSO investigators had previously installed video cameras on the premises and were notified that morning of unknown individuals on the property.
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces Up to Ten Years in Federal Prison for After Pleading Guilty to Firearm Violations

Louisiana Man Faces Up to Ten Years in Federal Prison for After Pleading Guilty to Firearm Violations. Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Raymond Bayona, age 32, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on September 15, 2022, before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to a one-count indictment charging him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
SLIDELL, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Interaction with juvenile prompts charges

Ruston Police arrested a woman Friday morning after she allegedly threatened her boyfriend’s daughter with a knife during an evening of taunting and teasing the child. The juvenile and her mother visited the police station in the early hours of September 16 to report the incident. The victim said she was at her father’s residence on Eastland Avenue with her father’s girlfriend and her children when she was teased. She left with a friend and later returned to more bullying.
RUSTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
JENNINGS, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Resisting officers leads to charges

A Dubach man is in custody after he allegedly attempted to resist officers serving several arrest warrants. Lincoln Parish deputies went to a Hico Loop Road residence on Friday to serve three warrants on Travis J. Humble, 43. The owner of the residence allowed deputies into the home where they...
DUBACH, LA
Law & Crime

Texas Pastor Raped Special Needs Woman on Church Property, Threatened to Have Her ‘Placed in a Mental Institution’: Sheriff

A 58-year-old pastor in Texas was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman with special needs. Authorities in Webb County took Jorge Ariel Benavides into custody on Monday, Sept. 12 and charged him with one count of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, a Class A felony, online records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Boater Arrested After Shooting at Coast Guard Helicopter

A boater near Venice, Louisiana, was arrested on Friday after he allegedly fired a weapon at a Coast Guard helicopter responding to a distress call. The Coast Guard responded to a distress signal from a 40-foot sailboat on Thursday that was about 75 miles south of Southwest Pass. A helicopter with a crew was sent in by the Coast Guard to help the distressed boater.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen

Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 17, 2022, that shortly after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop F began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. Hunter Z. Graham, 18, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was killed.
WINNSBORO, LA
KEDM

One dead in Richwood shooting

On September 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 207 Thelma Dr., in Richwood, in reference to a shooting. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. When patrol deputies arrived on scene they found the male victim deceased as a...
RICHWOOD, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fentanyl overdose continues to grow in Ouachita parish

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)— Fentanyl overdose continues to be a problem in the United States. The ArkLaMiss is even starting to see the effects of this drug. Jay Ellerman, the Commander of the Ouachita Metro Narcotics Unit, said, “Fentanyl is a powerful pain medicine and opioid that is usually only prescribed to people with severe […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Special prosecutor assigned to Aggravated Assault case of former Union County Sheriff’s deputy

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — In July of 2022, a former Union County Sheriff’s Department investigator, Joshua Luman, resigned after being arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a family or household member and Third-Degree Battery in June 2022. According to El Dorado Police, the victim contacted two other Union County Sheriff’s deputies on June […]
UNION COUNTY, AR
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on September 15, 2022, that on August 23, a Port Sulphur, Louisiana woman pled guilty to theft of oyster violations in the 25th Judicial District of Plaquemines Parish.
PORT SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles, LA
