Domestic call ends in arrest
A Choudrant woman was arrested Saturday after the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance in progress. Deputies were advised Katie M. Bailey, 36, had called the sheriff’s office reporting her boyfriend was drunk and throwing things around the apartment and she had locked herself in a bedroom.
“Y’all want to jump my daughter”: Louisiana woman accused of pointing handgun during argument
A Monroe woman was arrested for making threats while pointing a handgun at multiple people.
Interaction with juvenile prompts charges
Ruston Police arrested a woman Friday morning after she allegedly threatened her boyfriend’s daughter with a knife during an evening of taunting and teasing the child. The juvenile and her mother visited the police station in the early hours of September 16 to report the incident. The victim said she was at her father’s residence on Eastland Avenue with her father’s girlfriend and her children when she was teased. She left with a friend and later returned to more bullying.
St. Landry deputies bust heroin "stash house"
Deputies have been investigating a heroin distribution ring for more than a year, and say they have found the place where the drugs were processed and kept.
Deputies arrest suspect in fatal Thelma Drive shooting
On September 19, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Danterrius Holmes for the September 18, 2022, fatal Thelma Drive shooting.
Resisting officers leads to charges
A Dubach man is in custody after he allegedly attempted to resist officers serving several arrest warrants. Lincoln Parish deputies went to a Hico Loop Road residence on Friday to serve three warrants on Travis J. Humble, 43. The owner of the residence allowed deputies into the home where they...
One dead in Richwood shooting
On September 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 207 Thelma Dr., in Richwood, in reference to a shooting. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. When patrol deputies arrived on scene they found the male victim deceased as a...
Fentanyl overdose continues to grow in Ouachita parish
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)— Fentanyl overdose continues to be a problem in the United States. The ArkLaMiss is even starting to see the effects of this drug. Jay Ellerman, the Commander of the Ouachita Metro Narcotics Unit, said, “Fentanyl is a powerful pain medicine and opioid that is usually only prescribed to people with severe […]
2 suspects attempt to burglarize hardware store; one suspect falls through the roof
An attempted burglary of a West Monroe business results in one of the suspects falling through the roof.
Special prosecutor assigned to Aggravated Assault case of former Union County Sheriff’s deputy
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — In July of 2022, a former Union County Sheriff’s Department investigator, Joshua Luman, resigned after being arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a family or household member and Third-Degree Battery in June 2022. According to El Dorado Police, the victim contacted two other Union County Sheriff’s deputies on June […]
