Bucksport Boys’ Soccer Remains Undefeated, Beats Calais 6-0
The Bucksport Boy's Soccer Team remained undefeated, beating the Calais Blue Devils 6-0 in Bucksport on Monday, September 19th. While Bucksport would control play the score would remain knotted at 0-0 until the 24th minute when winger Jason Terrill was taken down from behind drawing a penalty kick. Evan Donnell would finish the opportunity giving the Bucks the 1-0 lead where the score would remain until the half. In the second half Bucksport would begin to find the openings scoring 5 unanswered goals finalizing the score at 6-0. Evan Donnell had two goals and one assist, Jason Terrill had two goals and one assist, and Brandon Elden also added two goals of his own. Diego Harvey and Harry Foster would have an assist. The Calais goalies would combine for 6 saves on 26 shots while Jake Williams of Bucksport had 3 saves on 4 shots faced.
Week 3 Fall Season – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 3 (September 12-18) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
Brunswick Dragons Visit Bangor Rams in Varsity Girls’ Soccer 🎦
The Brunswick Dragons visit the Bangor Rams in girls' varsity soccer on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The game is scheduled to begin below at 6 PM. A replay of the game will be posted below the following morning. If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser. If...
Ellsworth Boys’ Soccer Beats Foxcroft Academy 2-1
The Ellsworth Boys' Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 2-1 on Saturday, September 17th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. Cruz Coffin scored both goals for the Eagles, with an assist from Eamon MacDonald and Teanner Seura. The Ponies goal was scored by Fernando Oliveira. Ellsworth is now 3-1 and will...
QB Jurkovec Leads Boston College to 38-17 Win over Maine
Phil Jurkovec completed 25 of 37 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns to lead Boston College past Maine 38-17 on Saturday night for its first victory of the season. Pat Garwo III had two scoring runs, Jaden Williams added one, and Zay Flowers and George Takacs each had a TD catch for the Eagles (1-2). Flowers' was a 51-yarder.
Bronco’s Charlie Collins Sets Another Record in Cross Country Race Saturday
Hampden Academy's Charlie Collins set another record in the cross country race held on Saturday, September 18th at Saxl Park in Bangor. He finished with a time of 16:05.89 besting the previous record sent in 2021 by Hampden Bronco Abbott Valentine of 16:21.17. The Team results were. Hampden Academy 15.
Bangor Girls’ X-C 1st, Hampden Academy 2nd, Hermon and John Bapst 3rd at Saxl Park
The Bangor Girls' Cross Country Team won the Cross Country Meet at Saxl Park on Saturday, September 17th. You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!
