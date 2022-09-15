Read full article on original website
NME
Xbox Game Pass to add ‘Deathloop’, ‘Moonscars’ and more this month
Xbox has outlined a range of games that will be added to Game Pass in September, with the month’s lineup including Deathloop, Moonscars, Valheim and more. From today (September 20), subscribers on PC and Xbox will be able to play Arkane’s Deathloop, which launched as a Sony/PC exclusive in 2021. Arkane‘s latest title has also received a Goldenloop update to celebrate the re-launch, which adds new cross-play matchmaking, more weapons and upgrades, and an extended ending.
EA head says ‘Call Of Duty’ Xbox-exclusivity would be “tremendous” for ‘Battlefield’
EA CEO Andrew Wilson has shared that Call Of Duty becoming an Xbox-exclusive series would be a “tremendous opportunity” for EA’s Battlefield series. As Microsoft‘s acquisition of Activision Blizzard continues, the purchase has come under scrutiny over the possibility of Microsoft potentially making Call Of Duty an Xbox-exclusive. While Microsoft says it will continue to launch Call Of Duty on PlayStation, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has slammed Microsoft’s three-year offer as “inadequate on many levels.”
‘Grand Theft Auto 6’: gameplay videos reportedly leaked
Gameplay videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) have reportedly been leaked online. Whilst there’s no announced release date for the game as of yet, developer Rockstar Games did say back in February that the title was in “active development”, with around 200 new jobs suggesting a pivot towards the project as well.
‘Sackboy: A Big Adventure’ seems to be coming to PC
Sackboy: A Big Adventure is seemingly the next PlayStation exclusive to be ported to PC, after an image from the game was uploaded to Steam’s database. Rumours about Sackboy’s big PC adventure have been circulating for a while – a SteamDB entry from October 2021 has been rumoured to be Sumo Digital’s 2020 platformer, due to references to Project Marmalade, the game’s original codename.
EA confirms “action-adventure” ‘Iron Man’ game in the works
EA has announced that the company’s Motive Studio is working on an “all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure” Iron Man game in collaboration with Marvel. In a blog post published today (September 20), EA confirmed that Motive Studio, which is currently working on an upcoming Dead Space remake, also has an Iron Man game in “early development.”
‘Modern Warfare 2’ best FSS Hurricane attachments and loadout
Modern Warfare 2 takes the tactical gunplay from its predecessor and expands upon it, adding in a new weapons list, a whole new Gunsmith system and more. Players have already been able to try it out via a recent beta test, and one weapon has emerged as a real contender already. The FSS Hurricane is a lightning fast SMG that can be used to rush around maps with ease.
Test footage from ‘Diablo 4’ appears to have leaked
Test footage from Diablo 4 has reportedly leaked online, showing approximately 40 minutes of gameplay from Blizzard Entertainment’s forthcoming action role-playing game. Diablo 4 was originally announced back in 2019 and, earlier this year was confirmed to be arriving in 2023. According to a user on Reddit, two videos...
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ gets a “second chance” with its highest player count since launch
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a huge boost to its player count, with the developers celebrating the troubled game getting a “second chance.”. According to Steam Charts, Cyberpunk 2077 reached roughly 85,555 concurrent players on Steam over this past weekend (September 17-18) – a significant increase, given that the game saw 22,200 concurrent players just days previously on Tuesday, September 13.
