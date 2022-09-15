Chick-fil-A employee stops attempted carjacking outside restaurant

An employee at a Florida Chick-fil-A jumped into action to save a woman from an attempted carjacking Wednesday afternoon.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said a woman was getting her infant out of her car when a man approached her, threatening her with a stick and demanding her keys.

The sheriff’s office said the man grabbed the woman’s keys from the waistband of her pants, opened her car door and got inside the vehicle.

When the woman yelled for help, an employee from Chick-fil-A intervened, wrestling the man to the ground.

The alleged carjacker, identified as William Branch, 43, punched the employee, who was not seriously hurt.

The incident was recorded by a bystander.

The employee said Branch had been involved in an incident prior to the attempted carjacking but the sheriff’s office didn’t say what that incident was.

Branch has been charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery, the sheriff’s office said.

