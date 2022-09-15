ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Magic: You need this Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO

Tua Tagovailoa led a wild comeback on Sunday, which is why you need to check out this new, limited-edition Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO. No lead is safe when you’re playing the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle create a terrifying trio for a defense to contain. Just ask the Baltimore Ravens, who were outscored 28-3 in the fourth quarter.
A breakdown of all the rumors about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s ‘epic fight’

Multiple outlets are reporting that the couple, who married in 2009, have been living separately due to disagreements about the quarterback's decision to unretire. Tom Brady has helped guide the Buccaneers to a 2-0 record to start the 2022 NFL season, once again defying conventional wisdom about what an athlete can accomplish at his age. But the latest headlines concerning the longtime Patriots gunslinger have little to do with the 45-year-old’s on-field accomplishments: If reports from Page Six and CNN are to be believed, not all is well between Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.
NBC Sports

Steelers LB compliments Mac Jones' intelligence after Pats win

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones earned the respect of at least one Pittsburgh Steelers defender in Week 2. Jones completed 21 of his 35 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Those numbers don't exactly jump off the page, but the second-year QB's impact went beyond the box score.
Predicting Patriots next three games after week two win

The New England Patriots got a huge week two win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. How will they do in their next three contests? Many had buried the Patriots for their week two game, but the team had other ideas. Anchored by a strong defensive performance and running game, New England...
