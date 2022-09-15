ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

wraltechwire.com

Triangle’s September headliners: Events & deadlines coming up

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – WRAL TechWire keeps tabs on the latest and greatest meetups, panels, workshops, conferences, application deadlines and all things happening in the entrepreneurial, technology and business communities in the Triangle and across North Carolina. Following is a list of events coming up across Raleigh, Durham, Chapel...
RALEIGH, NC
Two Startup Guide additions highlight new hubs in Chapel Hill, Pittsboro

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Every week updates are made to our exclusive Triangle Startup Guide. Here are the latest including looks at new hubs in Chapel Hill and Pittsboro:. Heading: Industrious Chapel Hill – The Gwendolyn. Link: https://www.industriousoffice.com/l/raleigh/chapel-hill-the-gwendolyn/101-glen-lennox. Address: 101 Glen Lennox, Chapel Hill, NC 27517. Blurb: This...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
High-tech job openings in NC drop to lowest total in 8 months

RALEIGH – High-tech job openings across North Carolina are falling with the available positions dipping to their lowest total in eight months, according to the latest Tech Talent Trends Alert from the NC Technology Association. It’s another sign that North Carolina’s economy is slowing as fears about a recession...
JOBS
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Stem, NC
Looking for a tech meetup in Triangle? Check out TechWire’s exclusive list

Scores of organizations hold regular meetups across the Triangle. Here’s the latest list, which we recently updated to reflect the most up-to-date information available. We make additions to this list on a regular basis—please feel free to email us your suggestions. Agile RTP (ARTp) Business Owners Meetup (Raleigh)
RALEIGH, NC
September headliner events across NC: Here’s what’s happening

Here’s our exclusive wrapup of upcoming events happening across North Carolina through the end of September. Included are the latest meetups, conferences, workshops, application deadlines and networking events happening in Asheville, Charlotte, the Triad, Wilmington and other parts of the state. Many events will be held in person, as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Triangle’s booming Indian American community lobbies RDU for direct flight to India – here’s why

Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
MORRISVILLE, NC

