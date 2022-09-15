Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
wraltechwire.com
Triangle’s September headliners: Events & deadlines coming up
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – WRAL TechWire keeps tabs on the latest and greatest meetups, panels, workshops, conferences, application deadlines and all things happening in the entrepreneurial, technology and business communities in the Triangle and across North Carolina. Following is a list of events coming up across Raleigh, Durham, Chapel...
wraltechwire.com
Two Startup Guide additions highlight new hubs in Chapel Hill, Pittsboro
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Every week updates are made to our exclusive Triangle Startup Guide. Here are the latest including looks at new hubs in Chapel Hill and Pittsboro:. Heading: Industrious Chapel Hill – The Gwendolyn. Link: https://www.industriousoffice.com/l/raleigh/chapel-hill-the-gwendolyn/101-glen-lennox. Address: 101 Glen Lennox, Chapel Hill, NC 27517. Blurb: This...
wraltechwire.com
How Duke researchers are using a $10M machine to advance science, vaccine development
DURHAM – What’s in a shape? As it turns out, a lot. Understanding the structures of proteins and other molecules in extremely fine detail can be key to finding out how they work. And that knowledge can open the door to development of new vaccines and therapeutics. To...
wraltechwire.com
High-tech job openings in NC drop to lowest total in 8 months
RALEIGH – High-tech job openings across North Carolina are falling with the available positions dipping to their lowest total in eight months, according to the latest Tech Talent Trends Alert from the NC Technology Association. It’s another sign that North Carolina’s economy is slowing as fears about a recession...
wraltechwire.com
Looking for a tech meetup in Triangle? Check out TechWire’s exclusive list
Scores of organizations hold regular meetups across the Triangle. Here’s the latest list, which we recently updated to reflect the most up-to-date information available. We make additions to this list on a regular basis—please feel free to email us your suggestions. Agile RTP (ARTp) Business Owners Meetup (Raleigh)
wraltechwire.com
September headliner events across NC: Here’s what’s happening
Here’s our exclusive wrapup of upcoming events happening across North Carolina through the end of September. Included are the latest meetups, conferences, workshops, application deadlines and networking events happening in Asheville, Charlotte, the Triad, Wilmington and other parts of the state. Many events will be held in person, as...
wraltechwire.com
Brewing success at Real Magic with ‘Coffee:’ Jesse Lipson lifts curtain on $6M raise, new product
RALEIGH — Real Magic, the startup launched by Triangle serial entrepreneur Jesse Lipson, recently rolled out a new sales team product called Coffee, and added $6 million in new capital to its coffers. That brings its total raised to $26 million since 2017. Lipson, who joined investors in this...
wraltechwire.com
Triangle’s booming Indian American community lobbies RDU for direct flight to India – here’s why
Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
