Bob the Bike Man donates new bike after Longmeadow resident’s bike is stolen

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An update to a missing bike in Longmeadow. After the Longmeadow Police Department posted to social media looking for help in finding a resident’s missing bike, Bob the Bike Man Charland decided to donate a bike to her.

Longmeadow police said 12 hours after they had posted on social media, Bob contacted them and said he wanted to help out Betsy, a resident that frequently rides her bike through the town. On Thursday, Bob and Longmeadow police made a stop at Betsy’s home and surprised her with a choice of bikes she could choose from, handpicked by Bob specifically for Betsy.

Once Betsy picked out a bike, Bob added a new basket, bell and bike lock. She calls her new bike the “slick downtown cruiser.”











Longmeadow police say they are still working to find the person that stole her old bike. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311.

Below is the previous article.

___

Betsy of Longmeadow (Longmeadow Police Department)

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow police are asking for the public’s help in finding a resident’s bicycle.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, the bicycle was stolen from the owner’s garage on Tuesday night. It is described as a black and white bike with a “Giant Simple 3” with a basket in front along with a blue helmet. Police say the bike belongs to Betsy, a resident that rides daily through town, and is her only form of transportation.

(Longmeadow Police Department)

Betsy is one of the biggest fans of Longmeadow High School sports and the color of the bike is in support of the Longmeadow Lancers. The photo shared by the police is similar to what it looks like.

If you have any information, contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.