CHARLOTTE, N.C.– There is a new talk show coming to daytime. Viewers will recognize the familiar face from the hit show, “Queer Eye” and from 2004’s MTV’s The Real World. The show is called, “Karamo” and the host is Karamo Brown. The show focuses on the challenges that everyday people have in their lives. Brown says he is on the show solving problems and changing lives. The show will also feature celebrity guests. You can catch the show weekdays on WCCB Charlotte. Check your local listings for time.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO