Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte Announces Permanent Closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte announced Monday that it will be permanently closing following the run of its current show Evil Dead the Musical. The show runs through October. To read the statement in full , click here. Theatre officials say, the continuing effects of COVID-19,...
The Carolina Renaissance Festival Returns October 1 & 2
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (News Release) – The popular Carolina Renaissance Festival, a combination of outdoor theater, circus, arts and crafts fair, a jousting tournament, and feast, returns for 8 consecutive weekends, Saturdays, and Sundays, October 1 through November 20. Each Festival day is filled with an abundance of attractions. The...
Tasty Tuesday: Mia’s Snow Dessert Bar
CHARLOTTE, NC — Meteorological summer may be over, but our summer of food trucks rolls on!. Mia’s Snow Dessert Bar stopped by Rising for Tasty Tuesday to show off it’s international treats. You can also find them on Instagram, for a sweet treat.
ACC Moving Headquarters to Charlotte in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has selected Charlotte as the future home of its headquarters. The ACC’s board of directors made the official announcement on Tuesday. In a press release, ACC Commissioner Jim Philips says “After a comprehensive, inclusive and deliberate process, the Board decided that...
New Talk Show, “Karamo” Premieres Today On CW
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– There is a new talk show coming to daytime. Viewers will recognize the familiar face from the hit show, “Queer Eye” and from 2004’s MTV’s The Real World. The show is called, “Karamo” and the host is Karamo Brown. The show focuses on the challenges that everyday people have in their lives. Brown says he is on the show solving problems and changing lives. The show will also feature celebrity guests. You can catch the show weekdays on WCCB Charlotte. Check your local listings for time.
Bat Loose In Rock Hill Classroom
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teacher has earned the name “Batman” after some swift thinking in his class. Patrick Grimsley, a testing coordinator for Rock Hill High School, had an unexpected visitor in his classroom on September 14th. A bat was nestled in the ceiling...
Silver Alert Issued For Gaston County Man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, William Boyd Pope, 73. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Dewey Kiser Road in Bessemer City. Authorities say he could be headed toward Charlotte.
Carolina Insight: American Cancer Society’s Taste Of Hope Charlotte Gala
CHARLOTTE, NC — If you are a foodie or simply want to help in the fight against cancer, don’t miss the American Cancer Society’s Taste of Hope Charlotte gala this Saturday. It’s an evening filled with delicious foods from award-winning celebrity chefs like David Burke, chances to bid on amazing trips and spa packages, live music, and shared stories of survivorship – all to raise funds for cancer research. WCCB’s Trish Williford will be the emcee for the evening.
Carowinds Implementing New Safety Protocols Following Unruly Behavior
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is changing its safety protocols following unruly behavior during the opening weekend of its Halloween themed attraction SCarowinds. Park officials will announce a new chaperone policy on Tuesday in addition to other security protocols. Park officials say they have zero tolerance for unruly behavior and altercations such as those that took place Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Mooresville High Dismisses Early Due to Threat
UPDATE: Mooresville Police say a bomb threat was called in at Mooresville High School which led school officials to evacuate students and staff. Iredell County bomb trained K9s were brought to the school around 10:15 a.m. but in order to adequately search the building, officials advised that students be dismissed early.
Gastonia Police Chief Announces Retirement
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police Chief Travis Brittain is retiring at the end of the year. According to a news release, Chief Brittain’s retirement will take effect January 1, 2023. Chief Brittain spent 28 years as a Gastonia Police Officer and over two years as Chief of Police.
Northwest Cabarrus High Evacuated Monday Morning after Bomb Threat Note
CONCORD, N.C. — Students were evacuated at Northwest Cabarrus High Monday morning after school staff discovered a note about a bomb threat. The threat was deemed not credible but a Cabarrus County School official said students were immediately evacuated from the building out of an abundance of caution. Cabarrus...
Four Cabarrus County Schools Evacuating Amid Bomb Threat
The Latest: The Cabarrus County School District has evacuated Cox Mill High School a second time due to a bomb threat. Law enforcement is sweeping the high school again, and students will be dismissed at a normal time from the stadium. Previous Update: According to school officials, students who were...
I-77 Reopens After Hours Long Shut Down, Power Restored to Thousands
CHARLOTTE N.C.– I-77 north and southbound lanes have reopened after an early morning accident left the busy interstate shut down for hours. Around 2:20 this morning, crews responded to a crash that took out power lines on I-77 between Tyvola Road and Woodlawn Road. Lanes were shut down in both directions while Duke Energy crews worked to clean up and restore power to over 2,000 people in south Charlotte.
Cornelius Road Reopens After Major Gas Leak
CORNELIUS, NC — Westmoreland Road near W. Catawba Ave was shut down after a 12″ gas line was cut, according to emergency responders. Residents reported hearing a “roaring noise” when the cut happened at a construction site around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Piedmont Natural Gas stopped the...
Hundreds Run For Cover Following Fights, Rumors Of Gun Threats At Carowinds
FT. MILL, S.C. — Chaos at Carowinds as fights and rumors of gun threats left people scrambling for safety. Several people say they were trampled trying to get out of Carowinds Saturday night. In the video, you can see hundreds of people screaming and running from the park. Carowinds...
One Dead After Early Morning Shooting In Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was shot dead early Sunday morning on Old Wilkesboro Road. On September 18th, just before 1 a.m., police were sent to a shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road. Officers found Auburn Clement, 27, shot. First responders tried...
Gastonia Police Looking For Armed Robbery Suspect
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police released surveillance video and pictures from the August 26 armed robbery of a Bojangles restaurant. The Gastonia Police Department says that they are still investigating the robbery that happened around 4 a.m. at the Bojangles on S. New Hope Road. WARNING: Video may be disturbing...
NC Highway Patrol Sergeant Involved in Shooting with Armed Kidnapping Suspect
BURKE CO., NC — A State Highway Patrol Sergeant was involved in a shooting with an armed kidnapping suspect on Tuesday. At 6:45 a.m., troopers were notified of multiple hit and run accidents that had occurred between McDowell and Burke Counties. Around the same time, an armed kidnapping was reported on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 114 in Hildebran.
Gaston County Mugshots September 17th
The mugshots for Saturday, September 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
