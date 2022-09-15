Read full article on original website
Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia jumps Alabama for No. 1 spot, Oregon makes big move in college football rankings
Georgia moved ahead of Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll top 25, bringing the rankings in line with the AP Top 25 and the rest of the college football world that has deemed the Bulldogs to be the best team in the land. While Georgia assumed No. 1 in other rankings last week in most polls, including the AP Top 25 poll and the CBS Sports 131, the Crimson Tide still held a narrow advantage in voting points (1592 to 1574) but a more significant edge in first-place votes (39 to 25) in the Coaches Poll. That's changed this week as Georgia now has 40 first-place votes to Alabama's 24, and a slight edge in voting points as well.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
Ravens' Steven Means: Exits Sunday's game
Means (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Means had to be carted off the field during the first half against Miami after he appeared unable to place any weight on his injured right ankle, Hensley reports. With Means sidelined, Baltimore figures to rely heavily on starters Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston to support the team's depleted corps of outside linebackers.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Barely plays Sunday
Golladay was not targeted in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay barely saw the field as the Giants opened with a second straight victory. After signing a lucrative contract with New York last offseason, it now appears Golladay has fallen down the pecking order, opening the door for David Sills to get involved Sunday. With a Monday night game against the Cowboys looming in Week 3, Golladay's value is trending in the wrong direction.
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Six catches in Week 2 win
Conklin caught six of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns. Conklin's usage early in his Jets tenure has been encouraging, as he's had 16 passes thrown his way through two games. He'll need to improve his ball security, as Conklin fumbled for the second consecutive game, though both of them were recovered by the Jets. If C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) returns in Week 3 against the Bengals, he could cut into Conklin's near-monopoly on pass-catching opportunities among New York's tight ends.
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
Jets' Ty Johnson: Three targets in Week 2 win
Johnson didn't have a rushing attempt and caught one of three targets for four yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns. Johnson was targeted out of the backfield three times in Week 2 after going without a touch in the Jets' season opener. As long as both Breece Hall and Michael Carter are healthy, Johnson will remain an afterthought on offense.
Patriots' Daniel Ekuale: Suspension lifted
Ekuale is available to play again after serving a two-game suspension to open the 2022 campaign, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Ekuale has not counted against the Patriots' 53-man roster while serving a two-game suspension for an undisclosed violation, though this exemption will come to an end this coming Wednesday. As a result, New England will need to open up a roster spot in order to keep the 28-year-old on the team. Otherwise, the Patriots would likely pursue a practice squad contract with Ekuale, who recorded five tackles including two sacks while playing 96 defensive snaps over nine games last season.
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Exits with possible concussion
Bryant is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Bryant likely is questionable to return after he suffered a potential concussion at some point during Sunday's contest. With the No. 2 tight end sidelined for the time being, Jesse James could see a bigger role in Cleveland's offense versus Carolina.
WATCH: Four-star guard Taison Chatman to make college commitment live Tuesday on 247Sports
One of the top-rated uncommitted prospects in the 2023 recruiting class will make his long-awaited college commitment on Tuesday. Taison Chatman, a four-star guard prospect from Totino-Grace in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will make his choice live at 8 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. You can watch the commitment live in the player below.
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Team-leading yardage total Monday
Thielen secured four of seven targets for 52 yards in the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. Thielen finished with a team-leading yardage total while checking in third in catches and targets, though most of it was in garbage time late in the fourth quarter. The veteran has put together a relatively modest start in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense with a 7-89 line on 11 targets, leaving him in search of his first standout effort of the season in a Week 3 NFC North home clash versus the Lions on Sunday.
Kyler Murray appears to get slapped in the face by a fan following Cardinals' shocking win over Raiders
One of the most shocking wins of Week 2 came in Las Vegas, where the Arizona Cardinals came back from a 20-0 halftime deficit to stun the Raiders in overtime 29-23. A big reason the Cardinals were able to make the comeback is because of Kyler Murray, who not only accounted for two touchdowns in the second half, but he also converted one of the wildest two-point conversions in NFL history (He ran an estimated 83 yards on a play that took 20 seconds and you can see it all by clicking here).
Rams' Troy Hill: May have significant injury
Hill (groin) is awaiting the results of an MRI test on what Rams coach Sean McVay called a "pretty good groin injury" Monday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. Hill had to exit during the first half of Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons after sustaining a groin injury, though the exact nature and severity of this injury appear to still be up in the air. McVay also added that he's unsure about the starting cornerback's availability heading into this coming Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Fellow cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) is also considered doubtful to play against Arizona, according to Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register, leaving Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell as the Rams' next best options to slot in behind starters Jalen Ramsey and David Long.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Throws touchdown in loss
Mayfield completed 14 of 29 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. He also rushed six times for 35 yards. Mayfield struggled to generate much in the passing game Sunday, as the Panthers suffered a second-straight narrow defeat to begin the season. While his 16-yard touchdown to DJ Moore and uncharacteristic rushing production helped his performance, Mayfield still approaches Week 3's matchup versus the Saints striving to click as Carolina's lead signal caller.
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Expected to play Sunday
Toney (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Toney is dealing with hamstring tightness, and he only played seven offensive snaps Week 1 (two touches), but looks like he's trending in the right direction for Sunday's contest. Though the rookie first-round pick is clearly explosive with the ball in his hands, it's unclear how sizeable a role Toney will have on offense Week 2 even if active.
Titans' Derrick Henry: Quiet night besides early TD
Henry rushed 13 times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills. Henry rumbled in for a two-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap Tennessee's first drive but was bottled up for the rest of the night as the Titans were outplayed in every facet of the game. Through two games, Henry has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, as opponents are stacking the box and Tennessee's passing game is failing to make them pay. Henry should find more running room in Week 3 against the Raiders, but the Titans' inability to replace A.J. Brown's production through the air has clearly bled into Henry's production on the ground.
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Approaches 25 touches in win
Barkley rushed 21 times for 72 yards and caught three of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers. Barkley gained a bit of steam to end the game, but he was generally contained well after exploding for 164 rushing yards in Week 1. Still, for the second straight game, Barkley garnered 24 touches, serving as the Giants' workhorse in another narrow victory. He and New York will strive to keep the early season momentum going against the division-rival Cowboys on Monday night in Week 3.
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Exits Sunday's matchup
Schmidt was removed from Sunday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the eighth inning due to an apparent foot/ankle injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Schmidt allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out four in 2.1 relief innings Sunday, and he was hit by a comebacker with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. He immediately exited the game but was able to walk off the field under his own power. It's not yet clear whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Big volume in Week 2 win
Davis-Price carried the ball 14 times for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seahawks. The rookie was inactive last week, but Davis-Price worked as the 49ers' No. 2 back behind Jeff Wilson in this one after Elijah Mitchell (knee) landed on the IR. He saw most of his touches in the second half after San Francisco took a 20-0 lead into intermission and did little with his opportunities, but fellow rookie Jordan Mason didn't see any touches at all. The team's overall offensive scheme could see some big changes with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over for Trey Lance (ankle) under center, but Davis-Price's poor numbers in his NFL debut don't guarantee him any sort of significant role in Week 3 against the Broncos.
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Knocks in three in win
Pasquantino went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Saturday's 9-0 victory over the Red Sox. Pasquantino knocked in Bobby Witt on a fifth-inning double, then singled home MJ Melendez in both the sixth and eighth innings. The Italian Nightmare has extended his hit streak to three games, boosting his batting average from .253 to .261 in the process. He has a .346 OBP and a .422 SLG to round out his slash line.
