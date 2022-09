Man hurt in Fridley shooting 00:14

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Fridley on Wednesday evening.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the 6500 block of Central Avenue Northeast around 8:45 p.m. to find a man outside with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say his condition is unknown, and no one has been taken into custody.

The shooting is under investigation.