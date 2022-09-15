ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

World Rankings Should Fold Or Include LIV - Greg Norman

By Jeff Kimber
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LpQJM_0hwUXEzX00

Greg Norman says the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) will become obsolete if they don’t include LIV Golf players.

LIV’s events don’t currently qualify for ranking points, meaning all those players who jumped ship are seeing their world rankings plummet. Latest signing Cameron Smith is the only top-10 ranked LIV player, but his fall has started, and he’s down from World No.2 to No.3. Former World No.1 Dustin Johnson has dropped to 23rd while Phil Mickelson is now 120th.

Last month, Norman sent a letter to the OWGR citing the strength of the fields in LIV events as a reason to be included, despite the events not fulfilling certain criteria, like a 36-hole cut or 72-hole tournament length. In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald , Norman has doubled down on his thoughts that the OWGR will cease to be relevant if they ignore those playing with LIV, and confirmed he has no intention of changing the format to 72-holes.

Norman said: “It makes OWGR look obsolete if they don’t [accept LIV]. If they wake up at the end of the year and Dustin Johnson is 102 in the world, is that not a laughing stock to the OWGR? There’s two ways they can go: they can either fold, or they include LIV into OWGR.”

The LIV chief also urged the Majors to stay neutral as the fallout between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continues. While many of LIV’s players have exemptions to play in Majors, others would normally be relying on their world ranking to get them into the season’s premiere tournaments.

“If [the Majors] ban players because of the PGA Tour, they have no right to tell each of those Majors what to do, they’re independent organisations,” Norman told the Sydney Morning Herald . “If you were a broadcaster you would be questioning the value of your investment for television if you don’t have the strongest field in each and every one of them. I hope they stay Switzerland.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Golf#Liv Golf
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

127
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy