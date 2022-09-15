Read full article on original website
More Than 125,000 Crypto Traders Liquidated, Here’s How Much They Lost
Over the last 24 hours, thousands of crypto traders have lost their positions in the market. The liquidations had ramped up, especially after the price of bitcoin had lost its footing above $19,000. It triggered one of the largest liquidations for the year 2022, with traders losing hundreds of millions of dollars in the span of a single day.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Needs To Hold $18,000 At All Means, Why So?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has had turbulent times against tether (USDT) as more pain increases for bulls. Despite showing so much strength, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) bounced off from $19,000 in the past weeks to a region of $25,000 as many hoped for more relief to rally to a region of $30,000. The price of BTC faced rejection and has continued to fall with no sign of bears giving up. (Data from Binance)
TA: Bitcoin Price Makes U-Turn, Why BTC Could Tumble to $18K
Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $20,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC traded below $19,000 and remains at a risk of a move to $18,000. Bitcoin started a fresh decline and traded below the $19,500 support. The price is now trading below $19,200 and the 100 hourly...
Solana Price Trades Laterally, What Could Be The Next Level?
Solana price has been volatile over the last week, with no significant change in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOL fell by 6%. At the moment, the Solana price is neither swaying towards the bullish zone nor the bearish territory. The technical outlook for the altcoin has...
When Will Crypto Winter Thaw Out? Total Crypto Market Cap (TOTAL) September 20, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine the total cryptocurrency market cap (TOTAL) following Ethereum Merge-related disappointments and sideways Bitcoin price action, and attempt to understand how long crypto winter might last. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new players & 15 BTC +...
ApeCoin (APE) Shows Signs Of Recovery, But Mini-Rally Could Be Short-Lived
ApeCoin has had a long and complex history. When it was first released on March 17, it was immediately put to the test by the same market forces that were responsible for the general crypto market’s slump. The coin’s price has broken through the resistance of a head-and-shoulders pattern,...
Why Buying Bitcoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Fantom would be the Best Cryptocurrency Decision for You?
Since Bitcoin (BTC) paved the way, cryptocurrencies have played an important role in the global economy, and they have continued to grow and gain widespread usage. Numerous cryptocurrencies have been developed to provide diverse services and solutions to global societal and economic concerns. Three of these digital currencies, Bitcoin (BTC)...
These Two On-Chain Signals Precede Bitcoin Falls, Suggests Analyst
An analyst has suggested that two on-chain signals may be used to predict Bitcoin falls as they seem to have historically preceded drops in the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Selling Of 7yrs-10yrs Old Coins Spiked Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC dumping of...
Bitcoin May Retest $20,000 Zone Before It Drops To $18,000 Level
Fear has gripped investors and traders alike in light of the recent adverse market action. Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has suffered the highest levels of selling pressure since the crisis in June and July. With a high of $22,400 on September 13 and a low of $18,790 today, Bitcoin...
Bitcoin Price Recovers Above $19,000, But Is The Onslaught Over?
Bitcoin has been able to regain some of its footings over the last 24 hours after it had fallen to the $18,000 level, taking the entire crypto market down with it. Now, as the Tuesday trading day opens, the digital asset has made its way above $19,000. But despite bitcoin looking to be forming support just above $19,200, questions still abound in the market if this is a false recovery.
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
Ripple (XRP) Adds Over 20% In A Week While Others Plunge Heavily
The May market crash and its resulting bearish trend caused massive losses for investors. But the Ethereum merge adverse effect was an unforeseen force. The crypto market has recorded more pullbacks than rallies since September 15. Many analysts, especially Ethereum supporters, hyped the merge, making others believe it’ll reverse the...
ETH Backpedals After Hitting $1,800 Ahead Of Merge Last Week
As the integration has progressed, Ethereum’s price has slid precipitously. Since the general financial markets are facing a period of extreme pessimism, ETH could continue to fall over the next few days. On the morning of September 15th, the Merge went into effect. The price of ETH dropped 11.91...
Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Dumping May Have Been Behind Revisit Below $19k
On-chain data shows selling from Bitcoin long-term holders may have been behind the recent dip in the crypto’s price below $19k. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Recently Observed A Sharp Increase. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there has been some possible selling pressure coming...
Cryptocurrency Continues to Enter The Mainstream, But Education Remains a Barrier
Cryptocurrency was designed to empower people by giving back their financial power and allowing them to avoid relying on governments and banks. Since its infancy, cryptocurrency has disrupted traditional financial services, including governments, central banks, and venture capitalists. Cryptocurrency is generally decentralized in nature, meaning any single person or entity does not control it. The technology’s decentralized nature has allowed it to revolutionize the finance world through its unparalleled transparency, immutability, and security. As a result, it is rapidly making its way into the mainstream.
Top Profit Coins to Help You Through the Crypto Collapse: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin
Since the start of the crypto collapse, most users have struggled to decide which coins to trade and which to hold. The bearish market trend has affected the cryptocurrency prices of most tokens, and you must consider which coin to invest in to secure your crypto assets. Here, we review Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), three top coins finance analysts who think they will help you weather the collapse.
LBank Exchange Will List NEBTC on September 20, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEBTC on September 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NEBTC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 20, 2022. As a digital wallet...
Stellar (XLM) Shows Strong Recovery From Recent Slide
Stellar (XLM) has seen a stunning turnaround after the recent market downturn. However, following the announcement of the CPI report and corresponding fears of an interest rate hike, a sell-off ensued. The Donchian channel indicates that the average price of XLM is $0.1076 as of this writing. After a drop,...
Investment Opportunity with new Cryptocurrency Miners
If you are an aspiring crypto investor, Bitramo is now offering a series of exciting investment opportunities tailor-made for you. This crypto start-up stormed into the market earlier this year with three mining rigs that have already claimed their stake as the most profitable mining hardware ever created. Making things even better, you don’t need to be a technology geek to make a profit using Bitramo miners.
Solana Holds Key Support To Avoid Drowning, How Long Can This Last?
The price of Solana (SOL) has been volatile against tether (USDT), causing more pain for hodlers. Despite showing such strength, the price of Solana (SOL) has risen from $30 in recent weeks to around $45, as many investors hoped for more relief rallies to around $60. Solana (SOL) prices were rejected and have continued to fall with no significant bounce. (Data from Binance)
