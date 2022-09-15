Bitcoin has been able to regain some of its footings over the last 24 hours after it had fallen to the $18,000 level, taking the entire crypto market down with it. Now, as the Tuesday trading day opens, the digital asset has made its way above $19,000. But despite bitcoin looking to be forming support just above $19,200, questions still abound in the market if this is a false recovery.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO