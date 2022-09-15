Read full article on original website
Related
Karsch and Anderson champ and chump of the weekend 9/20/22
The Lions shut down Washington’s defensive front and found explosive plays across the field. The Commanders rarely found D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown before it was too late.
Dan Campbell's Lions staring down adversity that sank them last season
With three backups on the interior of their offensive line, the Lions rushed for nearly 200 yards against one of the best interior defensive lines in the NFL.
Comments / 0