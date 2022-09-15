During the rollout for Donda at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 2021, Kanye West name dropped Architectural Digest on a track from the highly-anticipated album. The live performance was accompanied by a nostalgic set designed to look like his childhood home. Within this setting, spatial design became a focal point in the storytelling of this work, serving as another vehicle for creative expression. The rapper isn’t the only artist to utilize art and design to tell their story. Quite a few music videos released on the backend of the pandemic—including recent releases from Harry Styles, Post Malone, and Kendrick Lamar—explore relationships with spaces, façades, and transformation.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 17 DAYS AGO