Kim Kardashian Lists Ranch-Style Hidden Hills Home for $5.3 Million
Though Kim Kardashian famously lives in an uber-minimalist mansion with creamy white, modern interiors, that Axel Vervoordt-designed home is far from the only property she owns. The makeup mogul also has the Vincent Van Duysen-designed Calabasas condo she just put on the market for $3.5 million, the Palm Springs pad Tadao Ando is building for her, another vacation home in a secret location (Kengo Kuma is working on that home for her), and numerous additional Hidden Hills pads, one of which she just listed for $5.3 million, according to Dirt.
Inside Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Luxurious Real Estate Portfolio
Few celebrity couples exude as much star power as Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Both have built musical legacies laden with number one hits and awards, and they have reputations for being trailblazers and icons. Together they are next to unstoppable. When the pair married in 2008, they combined their ambitions and turned their attention toward (among other things) investing in real estate. In the years since, they have owned and sold homes in New York City, Miami Beach, New Orleans, the Hamptons, and Los Angeles.
From Harry Styles to Kendrick Lamar, Design Is the Real Star in Today’s Music Videos
During the rollout for Donda at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 2021, Kanye West name dropped Architectural Digest on a track from the highly-anticipated album. The live performance was accompanied by a nostalgic set designed to look like his childhood home. Within this setting, spatial design became a focal point in the storytelling of this work, serving as another vehicle for creative expression. The rapper isn’t the only artist to utilize art and design to tell their story. Quite a few music videos released on the backend of the pandemic—including recent releases from Harry Styles, Post Malone, and Kendrick Lamar—explore relationships with spaces, façades, and transformation.
Gilmore Girls Star Lauren Graham Buys Ashley Benson’s Historic Spanish-Style House
Actor Lauren Graham has swapped her longtime Los Feliz, Los Angeles home for some new digs just around the corner, according to Dirt. Graham has resided in the exclusive gated community Laughlin Park since 2005 when she purchased a historic property from Portia de Rossi for $3.2 million. After making an impressive profit on the $6 million sale of that house last month, the Parenthood star just bought a nearby Laughlin Park home for $2.7 million from Pretty Little Liars actor Ashley Benson. Clearly, the star-studded area has its draw, as Benson also moved to a new pad within the community.
Meghan Markle Owns IKEA Picture Frames—and More We Learned in Her New Interview
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The world got another small peek into the life of Meghan Markle yesterday. The Duchess of Sussex opened the Montecito, California, home she...
Melissa McCarthy Buys Newly Built Little Italy Penthouse
Actor Melissa McCarthy and her husband and frequent scene partner, Ben Falcone, have purchased the penthouse unit in Manhattan’s Little Italy, reports Mansion Global. The seventh-floor condo, which has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across 2,374 square feet, was last priced at $7.35 million, though the final price that the couple paid for their new pad hasn’t been confirmed.
Adriana Lima Buys Farmhouse-Style Brentwood Home for $12 Million
Earlier this year, supermodel Adriana Lima sold her home on Miami’s Indian Creek Island for $40 million, banking $31 million on the sale as she and her now ex-husband purchased the property for $9 million back in 2009. According to Dirt.com, it seems as if the runway veteran has replaced the gap in her real estate portfolio with a $12 million west coast purchase located in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Sell Historic Harlem Townhouse for $7 Million
Actors Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have officially handed off their stylish 1908-built Harlem townhouse to the tune of $6.99 million—a record for the neighborhood, according to the New York Post. The couple purchased the 8,000-square-foot Italianate-style home for $3.6 million in 2013 and quickly got to work renovating with the help of architect Jeffery Povero and interior designer Trace Lehnhoff. With a previous life as a bed-and-breakfast, the five-story dwelling underwent extensive renovations to adapt the space for single-family living and to expand and improve the kitchen, which was later prominently featured in a cookbook by actor-slash-chef Burtka. Historic details including original millwork, moldings, and fireplaces remained intact.
Cindy Crawford’s Former Mediterranean-Style Malibu Villa Sells
The former Malibu home of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber that hit the market at a staggering $99.5 million in March has found a buyer, according to Mansion Global. The price of the sprawling Mediterranean-style villa dropped to $89.75 million before going into contract at an undisclosed final price. The sellers, Yellowstone actress Barret Swatek and her husband, investor Adam Weiss, bought the property from Crawford and Gerber in 2018 for $45 million—a drop in the bucket compared to their hefty profits from the sale.
Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million
Singer Miley Cyrus just inked one of Nashville's priciest real estate deals of 2022. Though the property was never officially on the market, land registry records confirm that the Tennessee native has sold her Franklin ranch for $14.5 million. Cyrus acquired the estate in 2017 for $5.8 million – increasing its value by 150% over only five years. The farmhouse-style house spans has nearly 7,000 square feet of living space and sits on over 33.5 acres.
Zola Jesus’s Living Room Is the Centerpiece of Her Gothic House in the Woods
As the artist Zola Jesus, Nika Roza Danilova makes dark and atmospheric vibes pop propelled by deep ruminations around stillness and absence. So, when the 33-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer set out to design a home from scratch in 2015, her instinct was to erect a minimalist “black metal square” in the northwoods of Wisconsin.
Inside the Fascinating History of Lace
Whether depicting a powerful religious leader or a grande dame of society, portraits have pictured important subjects sheathed in lace for generations. Yet despite the intricate textile’s ubiquitous presence in artworks to connote wealth, prestige, and beauty, little is known about the actual makers behind lace. Coinciding with New...
Is It Time for Your Firm to Get Into Real Estate Staging?
Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. Andre Mellone bristles at the word staging. The in-demand designer has worked on two model residences, both in Manhattan—one at 200 Amsterdam and another at Richard Meier & Partners’ One United Nations Park on First Avenue. But for Mellone, staging sounds too much like gussying up an empty home with whatever basics are on hand.
Remembering Robert Kime, the Esteemed British Decorator and AD100 Hall of Famer
Given the Instagram outpouring of grief and disbelief last week upon news of the death of British interior decorator and AD100 Hall of Famer Robert Kime, aged 76, it’s fairly clear that he was worshiped—not too strong a word, methinks—by the world’s top talents, many of whom could be considered competitors. Some of the encomiums they posted were: hero, genius, master, teacher, legendary, inspiration, remarkable, great, and esteemed. To many, his London shop is a shrine, and his products, from antiques to fabrics to wallpapers and more, are nonpareil and aesthetically essential.
Peek Inside Sasha Bikoff’s Serene Hamptons Retreat
The words Sasha Bikoff uses to describe her beachfront retreat in the Springs, a storied enclave of East Hampton, normally wouldn’t raise an eyebrow. “I wanted something reflective of a modern barn,” says the interior designer and New York native, adding, “something very pure, like a white church with a high-pitched roof.” But this is Sasha Bikoff we’re talking about. Since launching her firm in 2013, she has established herself as something of a decorating enfant terrible, flaunting a penchant for maximalist mischief in Upper East Side stairwells and Versace collaborations alike.
Suki Waterhouse’s West London Flat Embraces Vintage Finds and Bold Patterns
Suki Waterhouse is constantly traveling for fashion campaigns, film shoots, and concert tours, so she wanted her West London flat to truly feel like a home. The English multihyphenate added warmth to the historic apartment, which she purchased for its huge windows and natural light, with a deep green Devol kitchen and rare reclaimed floorboards. She then enlisted designer Izzy Hamilton-Fairley of IHF Interiors to furnish the place with vintage treasures and patterned textiles.
Kim Kardashian Relists Minimalist Calabasas Condo for $3.5 Million
Kim Kardashian is once again attempting to off-load her Vincent Van Duysen-designed downtown Calabasas condo, as reported by Dirt.com. The SKIMS founder first put the urbane 2,260 square foot apartment on the market back in 2019 for $3.5 million, but for reasons unknown, withdrew the sale. The luxury pad, situated in an upscale mixed-use condominium complex, is now back on the market for the same asking price.
Step Inside Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s Freshly Renovated Fifth Avenue Family Home
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s the old saying, taken from the 1940 Thomas Wolfe novel of the same title that “you can’t go home again.” But diving...
Princess Diana’s Car Fetches Staggering Sum at Auction
If you want to dress like Princess Diana, plan an afternoon of thrifting for off-duty sportswear, boxy blazers, and chic statement dresses. But if you want to cruise like the royal icon, be prepared to shell out a pretty penny, as Princess Diana’s car, a Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 just sold for upward of $850,000 (including a 12.5% buyer’s premium). “An absolutely perfect vintage one like hers is valued at around $46,000 today, so the celebrity premium was really strong on this sale,” says Brett Berk, AD’s car expert.
Why Are We Yearning for ’70s Decor Again?
It can’t be a coincidence: rising interest rates, worries about inflation and the price of gas, and the triumphant return of the disco ball and the blob sofa all in the same year? Could it be that midcentury-modern style has decided to take a much-needed rest? Avant-garde Italian furniture from the 1970s, smoked glass, conversation pits, earthy colors, and wall-to-wall carpeting all appear to be back with gusto.
