ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ireland, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
On3.com

Notre Dame football score predictions: Cal vs. Fighting Irish staff picks

Notre Dame can’t afford another loss. It would officially become sky is falling territory in South Bend. The Fighting Irish (0-2) host the California Bears (2-0) at 2:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday. The Irish, still in search of head coach Marcus Freeman‘s first career victory, went to sleep Thursday night as 11-point favorites according to Vegas Insider.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor

Comments / 0

Community Policy