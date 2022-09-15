Urgent HearMuffs recall: 31,000 were sold, and children could be in danger

Parents who purchased Children’s HearMuffs sound compression ear muffs should know there’s a recall in place for the device. The AAA alkaline batteries in the HearMuffs can rupture and cause burn injuries or even injuries to the child’s hearing.

HearMuffs recall

Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio issued a recall for the Children’s HearMuffs product this week. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) posted the announcement at this link.

The action concerns four HearMuffs models. These are LA-infant-AM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WHPlus, and LA-kids-AM-WH. You’ll find the model number on the original packaging. Only models that run on two AAA Alkaline batteries are part of the recall.

Children’s HearMuffs recall: A photo of the recalled product. Image source: CPSC

The HearMuffs were available in multiple colors, and they have a multi-mode power button to switch from Off, Active, and Soothe Mode. HearMuffs is printed in blue on the products that are covered by the recall.

Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio sold about 31,150 HearMuffs units from January 2018 through December 2021 for between $30 and $40. The products were available nationwide at Sam’s Club, Kroger, and other stores. They were also sold online.

Children’s HearMuffs recall: A photo showing buttons and branding. Image source: CPSC

The recall occurred after the firm received 19 reports of rupturing batteries. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

What you should do

The recall report urges people who purchased one of the four HearMuffs models in this recall to stop using it immediately. Instead, customers should contact Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio to receive two replacement AAA batteries free of charge.

Put differently, replacing the AAA batteries that ship with the HearMuffs should be enough to remedy the problem. The recall report doesn’t mention refunds or other types of repairs.

Children’s HearMuffs recall: A pair of earmuffs with a Lucid label. Image source: CPSC

Consumers who have additional questions can contact Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio using the information available in the HearMuffs recall — see this link.

Finally, parents should also be aware of two other recent recalls for children’s products. One concerns UPPAbaby strollers that can lead to accidental injuries in children. The other involves the MamaRoo and RockaRoo swings that might cause entanglement and strangulation accidents.

