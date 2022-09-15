Montgomery County Libraries Offer Free Online Workshops for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs Available in September

District 39 Delegate Lesley Lopez has announced the expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Montgomery Village and Germantown. “It’s finally happening! My lifelong dream of collaborating with Dolly Parton is happening… kind of. I’m excited to say that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is expanding to District 39, specifically Montgomery Village this month and in Germantown in November! I was thrilled to be contacted by the IL team and am so glad to partner with them to spread the word to the upcounty community! Residents with zip codes 20886 and 20876, and who have children aged 0-5, will be able to receive a new book every month to help build their library at home. Use this link to sign up and view information about the current program, which Dolly started in 1995 to honor her father who was illiterate.”

