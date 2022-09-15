Montgomery County Libraries Offer Free Online Workshops for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs Available in September

Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Public Libraries Releases New Strategic Plan
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) has unveiled a new strategic plan effective Fiscal Year 2023 through Fiscal Year 2026. The new strategic plan defines MCPL’s core mission, values and community-centered vision for increasing equity in access and opportunity while identifying goal areas that will be the main focus over the next three years.
Montgomery Planning Wins Two Awards From the American Planning Association National Capital Area Chapter
Per Montgomery Planning: Montgomery Planning is honored to receive two awards from the American Planning Association National Capital Area Chapter (APA-NCAC). The APA-NCAC’s jury of experts selected Montgomery Planning’s work on equitable engagement for Thrive Montgomery 2050, the update to the county’s General Plan, for the Leadership in Planning Award for Community Outreach and Engagement in Honor of Harold Foster and selected Montgomery Planning Director Gwen Wright for the Leadership in Planning Award for a Professional Planner in Honor of Frederick Gutheim.
Community invited to Presentation of Recommendations on the Great Seneca Plan Area by Urban Land Institute Technical Assistance Panel on September 21
The Urban Land Institute Technical Assistance Panel (ULI TAP) will present recommendations on opportunities to retain, attract, and grow the life sciences industry in Montgomery County’s Life Sciences Center. Montgomery County Planning Department pursued a Technical Assistance Panel (TAP) through ULI Washington to inform the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting...
Concept3D Acquires Silver Spring’s Localist to Deliver Elevated Online Experiences for Universities
Today, Concept3D, the leader in location-driven virtual experiences, announced the acquisition of Silver Spring’s Localist (8484 Georgia Ave #675), the leading event calendar platform for higher education communities. With the platform integration, universities will have the ability to create an elevated, university-branded experience for student events, interactive mapping, virtual tours, and more within one, centralized platform.
Virtual Public Hearing on the Proposed Abandonment of a Public Alley off Bayard Boulevard in Bethesda to be Held on Wednesday, Sept. 21
Per MCDOT: On Wednesday, Sept. 21 starting at 1 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed abandonment of a public alley on the basis that there is no current or anticipated future public use. The public will have an opportunity to present oral or written testimony.
Small, Minority and Women-Owned Companies in MoCo Eligible for Funding
Per MCEDC: The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) has officially begun accepting applications for commercial loans from the new Accelerating Community Excellence (ACE) Loan Fund, a state of Maryland-funded program that provides loans to small, minority and women-owned companies. MCEDC is the ninth fund manager in the Maryland Small, Minority and Women-Owned Business Program, also known as the Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) Program.
Del. Lesley Lopez Announces Expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Montgomery Village and Germantown
District 39 Delegate Lesley Lopez has announced the expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Montgomery Village and Germantown. “It’s finally happening! My lifelong dream of collaborating with Dolly Parton is happening… kind of. I’m excited to say that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is expanding to District 39, specifically Montgomery Village this month and in Germantown in November! I was thrilled to be contacted by the IL team and am so glad to partner with them to spread the word to the upcounty community! Residents with zip codes 20886 and 20876, and who have children aged 0-5, will be able to receive a new book every month to help build their library at home. Use this link to sign up and view information about the current program, which Dolly started in 1995 to honor her father who was illiterate.”
Montgomery County Council Passes Legislation to Establish Registration and Operating Requirements for Electric Scooters, Including the Use of Helmets and Reflectors
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. From the Offices of Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council President Gabe Albornoz. Bill 36-21, sponsored by Councilmember Katz and Council President Albornoz, will create safer streets for e-scooter riders and pedestrians. ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2022—The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously today to...
First 100 Guests to Receive Free ‘Original Pancake Bowls’ at Flip’d Opening Tuesday Morning
Earlier this month we let you know that Flip’d by IHOP will be opening on Tuesday, September 20. The company has announced that the first 100 guests in line, when the store opens at 6am, will receive a free ‘Original Pancake Bowl’. This will be the third Flip’d location in the country (located at the old Asian Bistro Cafe spot at 8537 Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring) between Panera and Red Lobster).
Montgomery Parks Celebrates Friends of Sligo Creek’s 20th Anniversary
Per Montgomery Parks: Montgomery Parks recognizes the Friends of Sligo Creek — a non-profit community organization that has dedicated the past 20 years to protect the health of the eight-mile-long tributary, which feeds into the Anacostia River. The group’s mission is to protect and steward the creek by monitoring...
Town of Kensington Releases Connecticut Avenue Corridor Pedestrian and Bicycling Access and Safety Study
Per MCDOT: The Town of Kensington has released a pedestrian and bicycling access and safety study for a portion of Connecticut Avenue. The Connecticut Avenue Corridor Pedestrian and Bicycling Access and Safety Study gives three alternatives for the layout of Connecticut Avenue and identifies additional safety and connectivity improvements for the surrounding area. The study will be used in the creation of the Town’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Priority Area (BPPA) Plan.
Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List
Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
MCPS Athletics Director and Principals of Northwest and Gaithersburg High School Provide Update On Initial Actions Taken Following Incident At Football Game Last Friday
A message was sent to the Northwest High School and Gaithersburg High School communities by MCPS systemwide athletics director Jeff Sullivan, Gaithersburg principal Cary Dimmick, and Northwest principal Scott Smith providing an update regarding the initial actions taken resulting from the incident that occurred during the Northwest at Gaithersburg varsity football game on Friday, September 16. The full message can be seen below:
Four Juveniles, One Adult Charged After Friday Night’s Fights at Gaithersburg High School
Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: Four juveniles and one adult were charged with assault after fights broke out at Friday night’s football game (Northwest at Gaithersburg) at Gaithersburg High School (101 Education Boulevard). According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “as a result of fights on Friday night, Gaithersburg officers charged four juveniles with assault and one 19-years-old male of Germantown, MD with Second Degree Assault, Mutual Affray, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Endanger, and Failure to Obey Lawful Order. The charges were the result of fights that occurred off of the field and as crowds were dispersing.
Ross’s ‘dd’s DISCOUNTS’ is Coming to Gaithersburg
Dd’s Discount is coming to 18236 Contour Rd in the Montgomery Village Plaza shopping center, according to mfi Realty. The store will be located in the former space of Marshall’s, which relocated to Gaithersburg Square last year. dd’s is owned and operated by Ross Stores, Inc and items for sale at its locations are similar to those found in other discount retailers. This will be the first dd’s location in Montgomery County. No opening date has been announced.
Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Rutherford Celebrate Opening of Marriott International’s New Global Headquarters in Bethesda
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford today celebrated the opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters with citation presentations in Bethesda, Maryland and Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, following discussions with the state and Montgomery County, Marriott announced plans to stay in Maryland and...
“Alexa” Alerts Family of Fire in Colesville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a garage fire that extended into a home on the 12600 block of Davan Drive in Colesville on Monday morning around 1:45am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, sleeping residents were alerted to smoke in the home by their “Alexa”. Upon awakening, they tracked smoke to the attached garage and attempted to enter to investigate, but were pushed back by smoke and heat.
The Great Pumpkin Race/Fall Festival Returns to Montgomery Village on October 8
Montgomery Village’s Fall Festival will take place this year on October 8 from 11am-2:30pm at North Creek Community Center (20125 Arrowhead Road). The event will feature food trucks, games, a petting zoo, and the annual Great Pumpkin Race. The Great Pumpkin Race is a “unique side-by-side, single-elimination race featuring handcrafted, decorated pumpkin race cars, in a madcap, dramatic explosion of creative ingenuity. The referee rules the race, building excitement as registered pumpkin race car owners compete for the Pumpkin Race Championship Trophy.”
Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen to Close
Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen located inside The Block Food Hall (967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda) at Pike & Rose has announced it will be permanently closing by September 30. The restaurant is known for its short rib pho and selection of banh mi sandwiches. Anh-mazing’s location at 12250 Clarksville Pike in Clarksville will remain open.
Takoma Park Elementary School Evacuated After Report of Odor and Haze on Monday Afternoon
Takoma Park Elementary School, located at 7511 Holly Avenue in Takoma Park, was evacuated after a report of odor and haze that followed a “boiler noise”, which has been explained as likely stemming from an outdoor transformer issue, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer. All students and staff were evacuated and accounted for and there were no injuries sustained due to the incident. The school will send a Connect-ED message to the community after the school day ends.
