First Mover Asia: Cryptos Slide in Weekend Trading; Did Ethereum Pick the Wrong Time to Merge?
Prices: Ether sinks to its lowest level since July; bitcoin and major altcoins tumble as investors await the latest U.S. central bank interest rate decision. Insights: The Ethereum Merge's timing may have been less than ideal. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders...
Did the Ethereum Merge Drop ‘Worldwide Electricity Consumption’ by 0.2%?
Last week, hot off the heels of the Merge, a complicated plan to swap Ethereum’s infrastructure without interrupting the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency network, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin reshared data suggesting “worldwide electricity consumption” could be reduced by 0.2% as a result. This talking point, originally discussed by...
As Ether, Bitcoin Wilt, Trading Firms Blame Lack of Bullish Catalyst for Market Swoon
The crypto market has begun the week on a negative note, with leading coins bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) hitting multi-month lows. Traders said the market faces a shortage of bullish catalysts now that the Ethereum Merge is out of the way. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, slipped...
Hacked Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Has $200M in Outstanding DeFi Debt
Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute, the victim of Tuesday's $160 million hack, has over $200 million in outstanding DeFi debt to several counterparties, according to on-chain data. The largest debt involves a $92 million tether (USDT) loan issued by TrueFi, which is due to mature on Oct. 15. Wintermute's loan book...
Decentralized Finance Protocol Coin98 Unveils Native Stablecoin CUSD
Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Coin98 has rolled out its own dollar-pegged, decentralized stablecoin aiming to become a way to move value across different chains, Coin98 announced on Monday in a statement. The move comes as the race among DeFi protocols to craft their own native stablecoins is heating up in...
DeFi Platform Maple Finance Aims to Help Struggling Bitcoin Miners With $300M Lending Pool
Decentralized finance (DeFi) firm Maple Finance is starting a lending pool with $300 million capacity for mid-size bitcoin (BTC) miners across North America and Australia as crypto winter continues to weigh on the mining industry. Raising capital has become difficult for bitcoin miners this year as the price of bitcoin...
XRP, Ether Lead Recovery in Crypto Majors as Markets Prepare for Outsized Fed Hike
XRP rose as much as 8% in the past 24 hours to lead recovery among crypto majors as broader equity markets declined ahead of a key interest rate decision this week. The rise in XRP came as token issuer Ripple Labs said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that XRP wasn’t a security subject to the regulator’s authority. Ripple sought dismissal of the SEC lawsuit before trial in federal court in Manhattan, arguing that XRP could not be considered a security because there was no “investment contract” that granted investors the rights to or require the issuer to act in their interests.
Trading App Robinhood Markets Adds USDC to Its Crypto Lineup
Online broker Robinhood Markets (HOOD) added Circle’s USDC stablecoin to its crypto offerings for retail traders Tuesday. The company added in a tweet the offering will also be available on Wednesday for transfer on Polygon and Ethereum networks. “The inclusion of USDC on Robinhood is a clear signal that...
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Flutters Around $19K; SEC Case Against Crypto Promoter Ian Balina Faces One Big Problem
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptos declined a day before the U.S. central bank announces its latest interest rate decision. Insights: Should the Ethereum network be subject to U.S. securities law? That question is at the heart of an SEC case against crypto promoter Ian Balina. Catch the...
NFT Marketplace OpenSea to Support Ethereum Roll-Up Arbitrum
OpenSea, the largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace by volume, said Tuesday it’s planning to support Arbitum, allowing creators to list NFTs minted on the Ethereum roll-up. The marketplace said in a tweet that, starting Wednesday, creators will be able to set fees associated with selling NFTs on the network....
Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Seeks to ‘Unwind’ $200M Loan to Alameda Research
Voyager Digital, an insolvent crypto lender that is auctioning off its assets, has asked a federal bankruptcy court in New York for permission to “unwind” a $200 million loan it made to trading firm Alameda Research, according to a court filing. In exchange for repaying the loan, Alameda...
Crypto Exchange WazirX to Delist USDC in Boost for Binance's Stablecoin
WazirX is delisting stablecoins USDC, USDP and TUSD on Sept. 26. The Indian crypto exchange has also stopped taking deposits, according to a blog post Monday. WazirX said withdrawals of those three stablecoins can occur until Sept. 23. The exchange will automatically convert those stablecoins in customer balances to Binance's BUSD stablecoin at a 1:1 ratio.
New Crypto Exchange Aims to Bring What Old Crypto Hates: Wall Street Intermediaries
With more institutions becoming more involved in offering cryptocurrency to their big clients, a new crypto exchange assembled by Wall Street heavyweights wants to bring traditional finance into digital asset trading – by using intermediaries. Jamil Nazarali, CEO of crypto exchange EDX Markets, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on...
Crypto Miner Bitdeer Bought Physical Safety Vault Le Freeport for Over $28M: Report
Crypto miner Bitdeer Technologies has bought a maximum security physical safety vault, Le Freeport, for S$40 million ($28.4 million), Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Bitdeer, which is backed by crypto billionaire Jihan Wu, bought the Singapore-based vault in July, the report said. Le Freeport is a repository for fine art, precious gems, and gold and silver bars, from shareholders led by Swiss art dealer and founder Yves Bouvier, according to the report.
African Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Closes $40M Series B
Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card Financial has closed a $40 million Series B funding round that was led by crypto-focused venture capital firm Polychain Capital. The funds will go toward expanding across the continent, developing new products and forming new partnerships, according to the press release. Launched in Nigeria in...
Crypto Exchanges Binance and FTX Have Both Bid Roughly $50M for Voyager’s Assets: Report
Binance and FTX have made the top bids of roughly $50 million for the assets of insolvent crypto lender Voyager Digital, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. Neither offer has been accepted yet, according to the report. Binance’s current bid is slightly...
Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon’s Legal Troubles Unlikely to Affect Broader Crypto Markets, Analysts Say
A name on the Interpol's wanted list and a South Korean police alert for Terra co-founder Do Kwon’s whereabouts are unlikely to cause havoc to the broader crypto markets, two markets observers told CoinDesk on Tuesday. Kwon's arrest warrant puts pressure on an already intensive regulatory debate about market...
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Traders Await Fed, Cosmos Is Heating Up
Price Point: Bitcoin slips to about $19,200 on fears of higher interest rates. Market Moves: Cosmos' ATOM token gains on the hope of more uses for the Cosmos blockchain – bucking the overall bearish mood that appears to have taken hold in crypto markets following last week's Merge on the Ethereum blockchain. Omkar Godbole reports.
DeFi Trader Nets Over $500K by Using DEX GMX to Manipulate Avalanche Token
A savvy crypto trader deployed millions of dollars to manipulate the prices of Avalanche’s AVAX tokens on the decentralized exchange GMX, taking up to $700,000 in profits by using a strategy that exploited a basic loophole. GMX, like other decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, relies on smart contracts to match...
BNB Chain, Blockchain Security Firms Start AvengerDAO to Protect Users
BNB Chain, a blockchain closely associated with Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, has joined hands with leading blockchain security audit firms to start security infrastructure project AvengerDAO, the platform announced on Tuesday. The founding partners of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), entities that have no central leadership, include security...
