Did the Ethereum Merge Drop ‘Worldwide Electricity Consumption’ by 0.2%?

Last week, hot off the heels of the Merge, a complicated plan to swap Ethereum’s infrastructure without interrupting the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency network, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin reshared data suggesting “worldwide electricity consumption” could be reduced by 0.2% as a result. This talking point, originally discussed by...
Hacked Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Has $200M in Outstanding DeFi Debt

Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute, the victim of Tuesday's $160 million hack, has over $200 million in outstanding DeFi debt to several counterparties, according to on-chain data. The largest debt involves a $92 million tether (USDT) loan issued by TrueFi, which is due to mature on Oct. 15. Wintermute's loan book...
Decentralized Finance Protocol Coin98 Unveils Native Stablecoin CUSD

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Coin98 has rolled out its own dollar-pegged, decentralized stablecoin aiming to become a way to move value across different chains, Coin98 announced on Monday in a statement. The move comes as the race among DeFi protocols to craft their own native stablecoins is heating up in...
XRP, Ether Lead Recovery in Crypto Majors as Markets Prepare for Outsized Fed Hike

XRP rose as much as 8% in the past 24 hours to lead recovery among crypto majors as broader equity markets declined ahead of a key interest rate decision this week. The rise in XRP came as token issuer Ripple Labs said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that XRP wasn’t a security subject to the regulator’s authority. Ripple sought dismissal of the SEC lawsuit before trial in federal court in Manhattan, arguing that XRP could not be considered a security because there was no “investment contract” that granted investors the rights to or require the issuer to act in their interests.
Trading App Robinhood Markets Adds USDC to Its Crypto Lineup

Online broker Robinhood Markets (HOOD) added Circle’s USDC stablecoin to its crypto offerings for retail traders Tuesday. The company added in a tweet the offering will also be available on Wednesday for transfer on Polygon and Ethereum networks. “The inclusion of USDC on Robinhood is a clear signal that...
NFT Marketplace OpenSea to Support Ethereum Roll-Up Arbitrum

OpenSea, the largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace by volume, said Tuesday it’s planning to support Arbitum, allowing creators to list NFTs minted on the Ethereum roll-up. The marketplace said in a tweet that, starting Wednesday, creators will be able to set fees associated with selling NFTs on the network....
Crypto Exchange WazirX to Delist USDC in Boost for Binance's Stablecoin

WazirX is delisting stablecoins USDC, USDP and TUSD on Sept. 26. The Indian crypto exchange has also stopped taking deposits, according to a blog post Monday. WazirX said withdrawals of those three stablecoins can occur until Sept. 23. The exchange will automatically convert those stablecoins in customer balances to Binance's BUSD stablecoin at a 1:1 ratio.
New Crypto Exchange Aims to Bring What Old Crypto Hates: Wall Street Intermediaries

With more institutions becoming more involved in offering cryptocurrency to their big clients, a new crypto exchange assembled by Wall Street heavyweights wants to bring traditional finance into digital asset trading – by using intermediaries. Jamil Nazarali, CEO of crypto exchange EDX Markets, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on...
Crypto Miner Bitdeer Bought Physical Safety Vault Le Freeport for Over $28M: Report

Crypto miner Bitdeer Technologies has bought a maximum security physical safety vault, Le Freeport, for S$40 million ($28.4 million), Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Bitdeer, which is backed by crypto billionaire Jihan Wu, bought the Singapore-based vault in July, the report said. Le Freeport is a repository for fine art, precious gems, and gold and silver bars, from shareholders led by Swiss art dealer and founder Yves Bouvier, according to the report.
African Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Closes $40M Series B

Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card Financial has closed a $40 million Series B funding round that was led by crypto-focused venture capital firm Polychain Capital. The funds will go toward expanding across the continent, developing new products and forming new partnerships, according to the press release. Launched in Nigeria in...
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Traders Await Fed, Cosmos Is Heating Up

Price Point: Bitcoin slips to about $19,200 on fears of higher interest rates. Market Moves: Cosmos' ATOM token gains on the hope of more uses for the Cosmos blockchain – bucking the overall bearish mood that appears to have taken hold in crypto markets following last week's Merge on the Ethereum blockchain. Omkar Godbole reports.
DeFi Trader Nets Over $500K by Using DEX GMX to Manipulate Avalanche Token

A savvy crypto trader deployed millions of dollars to manipulate the prices of Avalanche’s AVAX tokens on the decentralized exchange GMX, taking up to $700,000 in profits by using a strategy that exploited a basic loophole. GMX, like other decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, relies on smart contracts to match...
BNB Chain, Blockchain Security Firms Start AvengerDAO to Protect Users

BNB Chain, a blockchain closely associated with Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, has joined hands with leading blockchain security audit firms to start security infrastructure project AvengerDAO, the platform announced on Tuesday. The founding partners of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), entities that have no central leadership, include security...
