TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's dovish deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya ranked top among candidates to become the bank's next head in a Reuters poll of economists, a sign he remains the market's favourite to succeed incumbent Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
TOKYO (AP) — A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo early Wednesday in apparent protest against the state funeral planned next week for former leader Shinzo Abe, officials and media reports said. The man, believed to be in his 70s, sustained burns on large parts of his body but was conscious and told police that he set himself on fire after pouring oil over him, Kyodo News agency reported. The man was taken to a hospital. A note apparently written by the man was found with him that said, “Personally, I am absolutely against” Abe’s funeral, Kyodo said. A Tokyo Fire Department official confirmed a man set himself afire on the street in Tokyo’s Kasumigaseki government district but declined to give further details, including the man’s identity, motive or condition, citing the sensitivity of what was a police matter.
(KRON) – Tuesday’s Flying Tails is an international rescue story involving getting a cat out of war-torn Ukraine and bringing him to the Bay Area. That might seem like a lot of effort to get one cat, but it was also an effort to mend the heart of a sad little girl. As Russian forces […]
TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan will not intervene to stem the yen's decline, said just over half of economists polled by Reuters, though a fifth said weakening beyond 150 per U.S. dollar could trigger action.
