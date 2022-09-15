ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Man tried to have former coworker killed after robbing and assaulting him

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday for attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly told another man to shoot his former coworker. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a shooting late on the night of Aug. 24 near Convention Street. The victim was left in serious condition but told police he was sitting on North 17th Street when two men approached him with guns.
Baker police investigating deadly double shooting after domestic incident on Chamberlain Avenue

BAKER - Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened Monday night in a neighborhood off of Groom Road. Watch live newscasts here. According to Baker Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Avenue near Hovey Avenue and reportedly stemmed from a domestic issue. The BPD later confirmed two men died following the shooting.
Deadly double shooting stemmed from domestic incident, Baker police say

That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. Two killed in Baker shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Baker...
Man accused of robbing Subway says he needed to pay debt or would be killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man allegedly held a Subway worker at gunpoint because he needed the money to pay someone back when they threatened to kill him. On Sept. 15, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an armed robbery at the Subway on Plank Road. Deputies learned that a man walked into the sandwich shop with a gun and started yelling, “Put your hands up” to employees. He also told customers to keep their hands up and not be a hero, according to the sheriff’s office.
Restaurant offering $10K reward for arrest of LSU student's killer

BATON ROUGE - A restaurant where slain LSU student Allie Rice worked is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her killer's capture. Staff at The Shed on Burbank Drive told WBRZ on Tuesday that it plans to give the money to anyone whose tip ultimately leads to a conviction in Rice's killing.
