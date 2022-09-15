Read full article on original website
Related
Woman charged with murder after New Iberia man found stabbed at cemetery
UPDATE, 9/20, 12:39 p.m.: The stabbing victim has been identified by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office as Carl Austin, 70, of New Iberia. ORIGINAL POST: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A man found with two stab wounds inside a New Iberia cemetery Sunday night was taken to the hospital and died. According to New Iberia […]
wbrz.com
Man tried to have former coworker killed after robbing and assaulting him
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday for attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly told another man to shoot his former coworker. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a shooting late on the night of Aug. 24 near Convention Street. The victim was left in serious condition but told police he was sitting on North 17th Street when two men approached him with guns.
theadvocate.com
A family fight over a car led to a shootout in Baker that killed 2, police said
An escalating family dispute over a vehicle left two people dead late Monday night in Baker, police said. The double homicide happened around 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Avenue. Tempers flared during the fight and two people were shot to death, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder after firing at woman who returns fire, BRPD says
A Baton Rouge man was arrested on attempted second-degree murder in a shootout Sunday on Hundred Oaks Avenue after he fired at a woman driver in another car and she fired back, Baton Rouge Police said. Before the shooting, the woman and a man, Marley Banks, were traveling in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victim in fatal stabbing identified
The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after being stabbed in New Iberia Monday.
wbrz.com
Baker police investigating deadly double shooting after domestic incident on Chamberlain Avenue
BAKER - Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened Monday night in a neighborhood off of Groom Road. Watch live newscasts here. According to Baker Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Avenue near Hovey Avenue and reportedly stemmed from a domestic issue. The BPD later confirmed two men died following the shooting.
Teen carjacking suspect sentenced to 55 years in prison
According to District Attorney Paul Connick, Jr., the jury deliberated for only one hour before returning that verdict last week. Judge Frank Brindisi handed down the sentence on Monday.
WAFB.com
Deadly double shooting stemmed from domestic incident, Baker police say
That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. Two killed in Baker shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Baker...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Do the right thing and come forth:’ Family hoping for clues in deadly hit-and-run that killed 3 people
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are still searching for answers in a fiery hit-and-run crash that killed an entire family last week. And a family is hoping you may have a clue that could help them heal. The deadly crash happened Tuesday, September 13, on I-110 South near Chippewa...
WDSU
Woman accused of homicide also accused of injuring JPSO deputy in police chase
NEW ORLEANS — Arrest warrants have been issued for a woman accused of leading authorities on a multi-parish chase last week. According to JPSO, an arrest warrant has been issued for Flora Holmes, 22, in connection with the chase that started in Harvey and ended in the New Orleans Central Business District.
WDSU
New Orleans man accused of killing NOPD officer set to face trial
NEW ORLEANS — A man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer in 2017 is expected to face trial on Monday. Darren Bridges' trial is expected to begin Monday at 9 a.m. in Criminal Court. Bridges is accused of shooting and killing NOPD officer Marcus McNeil who was...
WAFB.com
Person detained after crash that killed 1, injured 2 others, officials say
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way. A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. Family speaks out about daughter who was shot, killed at train crossing. Updated: 8 hours...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Grand jury decides teenage suspects in fatal New Orleans carjacking will be tried as adults
NEW ORLEANS - Four teenagers suspected in a violent carjacking that dragged a woman to her death will be tried as adults, according to WWLTV. The carjacking occurred in March and left 73-year-old Linda Frickey dead. Frickey's family met with District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday to discuss how prosecutors plan to handle the case.
Police investigating fatal New Iberia stabbing
On September 18, 2022, at 8:30 PM, police responded to a call of an unresponsive male in the 1000 block of Dauphine Street, according to police.
Report: Woman who led JP deputies on chase booked in New Orleans homicide
Flora Holmes is accused of shooting and killing a man on Westbend Parkway last Sunday, one day before deputies say she led them on that chase.
brproud.com
Man accused of robbing Subway says he needed to pay debt or would be killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man allegedly held a Subway worker at gunpoint because he needed the money to pay someone back when they threatened to kill him. On Sept. 15, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an armed robbery at the Subway on Plank Road. Deputies learned that a man walked into the sandwich shop with a gun and started yelling, “Put your hands up” to employees. He also told customers to keep their hands up and not be a hero, according to the sheriff’s office.
brproud.com
Suspects crash vehicle during police pursuit; one killed, several others wounded
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Suspects who led authorities on a Monday (September 19) afternoon police pursuit in north Baton Rouge crashed their vehicle in an incident that resulted in one person’s death and left others wounded, police say. The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. near North...
theadvocate.com
9-year-old dies, teenager injured in ATV crash in Iberville Parish
A 9-year-old boy died and a 15-year-old girl were injured Saturday morning in an ATV crash, St. Gabriel Police said. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the 4900 block of Point Clair Road. The boy was transported to the hospital, where he died, St. Gabriel Police said in...
wbrz.com
Restaurant offering $10K reward for arrest of LSU student's killer
BATON ROUGE - A restaurant where slain LSU student Allie Rice worked is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her killer's capture. Staff at The Shed on Burbank Drive told WBRZ on Tuesday that it plans to give the money to anyone whose tip ultimately leads to a conviction in Rice's killing.
brproud.com
EBRSO seizes fentanyl, cocaine, meth, marijuana and more during search of home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – EBRSO Narcotics Agents spent the last month focused on someone they suspected was a fentanyl trafficker. Rashee Scruggs, 39, was arrested after “agents were able to conduct three controlled purchases of fentanyl from” the Baton Rouge man, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0