Kevin Rivera
The Independent

Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Daily Mail

'That's very rude!' Hilarious moment a two-year-old girl tells off her mother after she found her nursery drawing in the recycling bin

This is the adorable moment a two-year-old girl gave her mother a telling off after finding one of her drawings in the bin. Lily Casey, from Suffolk, confronted her mother after finding her precious drawing in the recycling bin, something that all parents can relate to when mountains of hand drawn 'masterpieces' pile up around the house.
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
The Independent

Double tragedy for family as girl, three, wakes up at her own funeral before dying hours later

A three-year-old Mexican girl woke up during her own funeral before dying hours later at a hospital, her family claims. Little Camila Paralta was first pronounced dead around 9pm on 17 August at a hospital in San Luis Potosí. Her family had brought her in because she had been feverish and vomiting, and were told that she had died due to dehydration, El Universal reported. But during a funeral service the day later, Camila’s mom, Mary Peralta, noticed that her daughter was breathing inside the coffin, she said. The little girl was rushed to the hospital again, where she...
Accidents
Public Safety
Amazon
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Daily Mail

Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens

A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Mail

P-plate driver, 18, is hospitalised over horror crash that killed his five teenage passengers - three girls and two boys from the same school - when their ute hit a tree and was 'torn to shreds'

Five teenagers are dead and an 18-year-old P-plate driver will be interviewed by police after a horror car crash as the 'best friend' of a victim fights back tears at the scene. The Nissan Navara veered off the road and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town...
Tracey Folly

Little boy reveals exactly how multi-family house fire started: 'I liked the way it made my fingers tingle'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My family was getting ready for bed on a bitter cold night when we heard the sound of fire truck sirens in the distance. The sound grew closer, and we instinctively moved toward the window that overlooked the street to see if there was something to see. There was.

