Missing Cat Reunites with Family After Using Home Doorbell Camera and Calling Out for 'Mom'
Lily the cat's clever thinking helped her return home after she went missing for four days. According to the 8-year-old cat's owner Stefanie Whitley, the feline disappeared after a move to a new home on New York's Long Island. "It felt like forever when she was missing," Whitley told PEOPLE.
Good News Network
Woman Hailed as Hero For Using Drone to Locate Over 200 Lost Pups For Free
A dog lover has been hailed a ‘real-life superhero’ for using her drone to reunite families with their lost pups—most recently, just in time before a ‘deadly’ storm hit. September 9th was a normal Friday for Erica Hart, as she abandoned her shopping trip to...
Horror as five-year-old boy plunges to his death off his house after being chased by a gang of raging monkeys
A FIVE-year-old boy tragically plunged to his death after he was chased by a gang of monkeys. The boy named Nikhil fell from the roof of his house in the village of Jagat, India, when he was attacked by the raging animals. The horror incident happened on Sunday evening in...
Entire family killed after ‘selfie-loving sisters drown taking pics near waterfall and four die trying to save them’
SIX members of the same family died at the same beauty spot after trying to save girl of 14 who ventured near a waterfall to take a selfie. The picnic day out turned to tragedy for 15 family members who decided to stop by the Ramdaha Falls of Chhattisgarh - a spot of natural beauty in central India.
Mystery as cop’s baby son, 1, dies after plunging from window in ‘tragic accident’ at his home
A COP’S baby son has tragically died after falling from a window at his home. Little Henry Witucki, one, passed away in a Pittsburgh hospital on September 3 – just days after the accident. The boy, known as Hank, fell from the second story of his home on...
Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger
A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
Wild video shows huge fight between 2 women inside NYC bodega that sparked a fatal hit-and-run of a disabled innocent bystander, 59, just moments later
A street fight between two women inside a New York City bodega involving wild punching and wig-pulling, led to the hit-and-run death of a disabled man when he was mowed down by one of the brawlers who drove into the sidewalk to take out her foe. The fracas, which was...
Dramatic video shows a heroic 3-year-old girl saving her younger sister from drowning in a pool
Let this be a warning for parents.
'That's very rude!' Hilarious moment a two-year-old girl tells off her mother after she found her nursery drawing in the recycling bin
This is the adorable moment a two-year-old girl gave her mother a telling off after finding one of her drawings in the bin. Lily Casey, from Suffolk, confronted her mother after finding her precious drawing in the recycling bin, something that all parents can relate to when mountains of hand drawn 'masterpieces' pile up around the house.
Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears
Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
Tragic details emerge of deadly kangaroo attack as it's revealed the victim was an alpaca farmer who raised the marsupial as a pet
An elderly man who was savagely killed by his pet kangaroo in the first deadly attack in 86 years, was a respected and loving alpaca farmer. Peter Eades, 77, was found by a relative at his property in Redmond, near Albany in Western Australia's Great Southern region, suffering serious injuries at about 5pm on Sunday.
Double tragedy for family as girl, three, wakes up at her own funeral before dying hours later
A three-year-old Mexican girl woke up during her own funeral before dying hours later at a hospital, her family claims. Little Camila Paralta was first pronounced dead around 9pm on 17 August at a hospital in San Luis Potosí. Her family had brought her in because she had been feverish and vomiting, and were told that she had died due to dehydration, El Universal reported. But during a funeral service the day later, Camila’s mom, Mary Peralta, noticed that her daughter was breathing inside the coffin, she said. The little girl was rushed to the hospital again, where she...
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Lake Mead Drowning Victim's 10-Year-Old Son Thought He Was Playing in Water
Tom Erndt says that he can now finally find closure for his father's death.
Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens
A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
P-plate driver, 18, is hospitalised over horror crash that killed his five teenage passengers - three girls and two boys from the same school - when their ute hit a tree and was 'torn to shreds'
Five teenagers are dead and an 18-year-old P-plate driver will be interviewed by police after a horror car crash as the 'best friend' of a victim fights back tears at the scene. The Nissan Navara veered off the road and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town...
WATCH: Amusement park ride plunges 50 feet, throwing victims from seats
A real-life tower of terror occurred when at least 16 people were injured Sunday after a amusement park ride plummeted roughly 50 feet and left many fearing the passengers were dead.
Little boy reveals exactly how multi-family house fire started: 'I liked the way it made my fingers tingle'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My family was getting ready for bed on a bitter cold night when we heard the sound of fire truck sirens in the distance. The sound grew closer, and we instinctively moved toward the window that overlooked the street to see if there was something to see. There was.
Parents demand answers after their six-year-old boy collapsed and died after waiting nearly 12 hours for a medical evacuation
A six-year-old boy went into cardiac arrest and died after waiting 12 hours for a medical plane to evacuate him from a regional hospital. Austin Facer was giggling and watching Spongebob Squarepants at Broken Hill Hospital, waiting for a transfer to a facility in Sydney, Adelaide or Melbourne on October 22, 2019.
14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Electrocuted After Mistaking Downed Power Line in Backyard for Stick
A teenage girl was fatally electrocuted after coming in contact with a downed power line, which fell as a result of a heavy thunderstorm in Michigan on Monday, according to authorities. The Monroe Public Safety Department said on Facebook that the 14-year-old girl, who has not been identified, was walking...
