NewsTimes
Bridgeport school board wrestles with scope of superintendent search
BRIDGEPORT — Just how wide a net should the Board of Education cast in its search for the next superintendent?. That's the key question the school board is now considering as it wrestles with the upcoming departure of Superintendent Michael Testani, who announced plans last month to leave the district for the superintendent role in neighboring Fairfield.
NewsTimes
Hamden teacher almost quit last fall. By spring, she was teacher of the year
HAMDEN — At the end of last September, Brooke Hemperly, a first-grade teacher at Helen Street Elementary School, was ready to quit her job. “I had a really tough start to my school year last year. I felt really deflated. I had a really tough group," she said. She...
NewsTimes
Danbury's Great Plain School wins national 'Blue Ribbon' award for closing achievement gaps
DANBURY - Great Plain Elementary School has received national recognition for achievements in successfully closing education gaps among its enrolled students. In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont congratulated the Danbury school, along with three others in the state, for receiving a 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools designation from the U.S. Department of Education.
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
Watertown schools on 3-hour delay after FBI reports social media threat against unnamed Connecticut school
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown schools will see more police in the area Friday after the FBI alerted authorities about a social media threat against an unspecified Connecticut school, according to authorities. It has since been deemed not credible, according to a message later Friday morning from the district’s board of education. “Since the most […]
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
Watertown schools temporarily delayed after FBI warns of social media threat
WATERTOWN, Conn. — Watertown students were temorarily delayed Friday morning as police and the FBI investigated a social media threat targeting an unidentified school in Connecticut. "Since the most recent events in our nation, the FBI has increased their level of communication with all local PDs and we are...
NewsTimes
Retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at Naugatuck cemetery, officials say
NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant who served for more than two decades and responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was found dead Monday after suffering a suspected medical episode at a local cemetery. Authorities identified the man as John Cole, of Naugatuck.
Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
NewsTimes
New Ridgefield plan doesn't aim for 125 affordable units over 5 years — but 'meat' of draft remains
RIDGEFIELD — A fourth version of the the town's Affordable Housing Plan is ready and will be presented for a vote by the selectmen at a meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The latest version of the long-delayed plan comes after a four-and-a-half-hour workshop session with the town's Board of Selectmen and Affordable Housing Committee.
News 12
Fight erupts between several students at Middletown High School
A fight between several students outside Middletown High School is being investigated by police. School Superintendent Amy Creeden sent a letter to parents saying the fight broke out just as buses were bringing students home Wednesday afternoon. Creeden says several students got into a physical altercation on school grounds and,...
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing
Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
Connecticut court dismisses appeal from man who shot 2 Hartford officers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Appellate Court has dismissed an appeal from a man who shot two police officers and is now making another attempt at receiving a new trial. The decision, published Tuesday in the Connecticut Law Journal, rejects four arguments from Jose Ayuso, who argued that a lower court made a mistake […]
NewsTimes
Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation trial in CT: Expert testifies to how misinformation spreads
WATERBURY — An expert on the junction of social media, lies and manipulation took to the witness stand Tuesday in the Alex Jones defamation damages trial, testifying how a charismatic messenger can spread and fine tune a false narrative to recruit more believers and rake in profits. A jury...
NewsTimes
Alex Jones arrives at — and then leaves — CT courthouse for trial with Sandy Hook families
WATERBURY — Alex Jones appeared briefly outside the Waterbury courthouse on Tuesday where his civil trial with families of Sandy Hook victims is being held, and called Judge Barbara Bellis a “tyrant.”. Jones is being sued in civil court by eight Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent...
A Bank Air Conditioner Got Shot in Waterbury
There was an interesting discovery at a bank in Waterbury over the weekend that didn't make the news. I read about it on social media, and I think you'll get a chuckle from it. In the late 80's, I was a Police/Fire/911 dispatcher for Watertown, Connecticut. Doing that job introduced...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
2022-09-19@4:03am– The Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call on a preliminary report of a party shot in the 600th block of Trumbull Ave. Bridgeport PD and AMR responded to find a male party shot, unknown area of injury and extent. Party was transported by AR to area hospital. On-scene reports indicate party may have known the suspects involved. This is an active investigation at this time.
1 dead in double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford
Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in downtown Hartford Tuesday night.
Eyewitness News
Bristol police search for missing teen
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
