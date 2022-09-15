ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

NewsTimes

Bridgeport school board wrestles with scope of superintendent search

BRIDGEPORT — Just how wide a net should the Board of Education cast in its search for the next superintendent?. That's the key question the school board is now considering as it wrestles with the upcoming departure of Superintendent Michael Testani, who announced plans last month to leave the district for the superintendent role in neighboring Fairfield.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury's Great Plain School wins national 'Blue Ribbon' award for closing achievement gaps

DANBURY - Great Plain Elementary School has received national recognition for achievements in successfully closing education gaps among its enrolled students. In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont congratulated the Danbury school, along with three others in the state, for receiving a 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools designation from the U.S. Department of Education.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Watertown schools on 3-hour delay after FBI reports social media threat against unnamed Connecticut school

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown schools will see more police in the area Friday after the FBI alerted authorities about a social media threat against an unspecified Connecticut school, according to authorities. It has since been deemed not credible, according to a message later Friday morning from the district’s board of education. “Since the most […]
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
HAMDEN, CT
News 12

Fight erupts between several students at Middletown High School

A fight between several students outside Middletown High School is being investigated by police. School Superintendent Amy Creeden sent a letter to parents saying the fight broke out just as buses were bringing students home Wednesday afternoon. Creeden says several students got into a physical altercation on school grounds and,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing

Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut court dismisses appeal from man who shot 2 Hartford officers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Appellate Court has dismissed an appeal from a man who shot two police officers and is now making another attempt at receiving a new trial. The decision, published Tuesday in the Connecticut Law Journal, rejects four arguments from Jose Ayuso, who argued that a lower court made a mistake […]
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

A Bank Air Conditioner Got Shot in Waterbury

There was an interesting discovery at a bank in Waterbury over the weekend that didn't make the news. I read about it on social media, and I think you'll get a chuckle from it. In the late 80's, I was a Police/Fire/911 dispatcher for Watertown, Connecticut. Doing that job introduced...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-09-19@4:03am– The Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call on a preliminary report of a party shot in the 600th block of Trumbull Ave. Bridgeport PD and AMR responded to find a male party shot, unknown area of injury and extent. Party was transported by AR to area hospital. On-scene reports indicate party may have known the suspects involved. This is an active investigation at this time.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol police search for missing teen

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
BRISTOL, CT

