WKYT 27
Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
WTVQ
Missing Monticello woman found safe
HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVQ) Green has been located and is safe, according to KSP. Kentucky State Police issued a Golden Alert on Monday for 45-year-old Amy Marie Green, of Monticello. State Police say Green was reported missing on Sunday. Green was possibly wearing gray capri pants. Her last known location was...
Driver extracted from vehicle in Lincoln County crash
A Somerset man is under medical supervision after being extracted from his vehicle following a crash.
WTVQ
Kentucky State Police investigating after 14-month-old dies in Cynthiana
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a 14-month-old died in Cynthiana early Tuesday morning. According to KSP, emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive a little after midnight for a child needing medical attention. The child was taken to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.
WKYT 27
Man killed when truck goes off Ky. road, hits tree
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Bath County. It happened Saturday on KY 36. According to Kentucky State Police, 41-year-old Ronald Carmichael, of Owingsville, Ky., was driving a pickup truck west on KY 36 when he went off the road and crashed into a tree.
WTVQ
Man dead after shooting in Jackson County
MCKEE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 54-year-old McKee man is suspected of fatally shooting another man Sunday. Officers were called to a home off of KY-3445 just before 5 p.m. Sunday for a shooting, according to Kentucky State Police. There, they found Billy Issacs, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
WKYT 27
Man facing charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing on I-75
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing several charges after leading police on a chase in central Kentucky early Tuesday morning. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a person with felony warrants, when the person took off. Deputies had...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization in our region has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money.
Pulaski County officials warn of fake warrant calls
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of scam warrant calls in the area.
WTVQ
KU crews called to fix electric pole after crash on Tates Creek Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a driver was taken to a hospital and an electric pole was damaged after a crash on Tates Creek Road. The collision happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on Tates Creek Road between Melrose Avenue and Sunset Drive. Officers say the driver...
clayconews.com
COMPLAINT: Female Subject crawled out of ditch off Kentucky HWY 3094 in Laurel County and allegedly assaults Two People before being located on the Ground bleeding after Another allgeded Assault
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Noah Ritchie, Deputy Byron Grimes, and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Nikki Reed–Hoskins age 34 of East Bernstadt on Sunday evening September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:40 PM. The arrest occurred...
wtloam.com
Pulaski County Police Warns Citizens About Phone Scam
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. Sheriff Greg Speck says they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money. When you call the number back, you get an answering machine identifying itself as the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Warrants Division. Officials say they do not operate that way and that you should contact their office immediately if you get one of these calls.
clayconews.com
KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
foxlexington.com
Lexington apartment complex evacuated following fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was an early morning wake-up call for residents in a Lexington apartment complex as they were evacuated due to a fire. The Lexington Fire Department said their crews evacuated individuals at 2:30 a.m. Monday from an apartment complex on Appian Way after they received reports of a fire within.
2 arrested in Laurel County meth bust
Two people were arrested Friday night after a large drug bust in Laurel County.
foxlexington.com
Vigil held for 12-year-old Winchester boy in serious condition
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Members of the Winchester community gathered Monday for a prayer vigil as a young boy is still unresponsive and fighting for his life in a Kentucky hospital. Kameron May, 12, suffered a number of injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a broken vertebrae, and brain...
WTVQ
Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam. In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Drug Charges
Two individuals are currently facing several charges following a drug investigation on Friday morning. Officials searched a Laurel County motel room shortly after 3:00 AM. The search uncovered approximately one kilo of meth, digital scales, glass pipes, a handgun, and other drug-related items. 40-year-old Bradley Justin Lawson and 37-year-old Amy...
WTVQ
Family displaced after early morning fire on Appian Way
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A family is displaced after an early morning apartment fire in Lexington. Fire crews were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Appian Way for an apartment fire, according to the Lexington Fire Department. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were seen from...
