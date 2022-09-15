ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
RICHMOND, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
CYNTHIANA, KY
WTVQ

Missing Monticello woman found safe

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVQ) Green has been located and is safe, according to KSP. Kentucky State Police issued a Golden Alert on Monday for 45-year-old Amy Marie Green, of Monticello. State Police say Green was reported missing on Sunday. Green was possibly wearing gray capri pants. Her last known location was...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Richmond, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Madison County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, KY
County
Madison County, KY
Madison County, KY
Accidents
WTVQ

Kentucky State Police investigating after 14-month-old dies in Cynthiana

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a 14-month-old died in Cynthiana early Tuesday morning. According to KSP, emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive a little after midnight for a child needing medical attention. The child was taken to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.
CYNTHIANA, KY
WKYT 27

Man killed when truck goes off Ky. road, hits tree

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Bath County. It happened Saturday on KY 36. According to Kentucky State Police, 41-year-old Ronald Carmichael, of Owingsville, Ky., was driving a pickup truck west on KY 36 when he went off the road and crashed into a tree.
BATH COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Man dead after shooting in Jackson County

MCKEE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 54-year-old McKee man is suspected of fatally shooting another man Sunday. Officers were called to a home off of KY-3445 just before 5 p.m. Sunday for a shooting, according to Kentucky State Police. There, they found Billy Issacs, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization in our region has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

COMPLAINT: Female Subject crawled out of ditch off Kentucky HWY 3094 in Laurel County and allegedly assaults Two People before being located on the Ground bleeding after Another allgeded Assault

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Noah Ritchie, Deputy Byron Grimes, and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Nikki Reed–Hoskins age 34 of East Bernstadt on Sunday evening September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:40 PM. The arrest occurred...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky State Police#Traffic Accident#Ksp
wtloam.com

Pulaski County Police Warns Citizens About Phone Scam

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. Sheriff Greg Speck says they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money. When you call the number back, you get an answering machine identifying itself as the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Warrants Division. Officials say they do not operate that way and that you should contact their office immediately if you get one of these calls.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
LONDON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington apartment complex evacuated following fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was an early morning wake-up call for residents in a Lexington apartment complex as they were evacuated due to a fire. The Lexington Fire Department said their crews evacuated individuals at 2:30 a.m. Monday from an apartment complex on Appian Way after they received reports of a fire within.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
foxlexington.com

Vigil held for 12-year-old Winchester boy in serious condition

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Members of the Winchester community gathered Monday for a prayer vigil as a young boy is still unresponsive and fighting for his life in a Kentucky hospital. Kameron May, 12, suffered a number of injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a broken vertebrae, and brain...
WINCHESTER, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam. In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.
GEORGETOWN, KY
q95fm.net

Two Arrested On Drug Charges

Two individuals are currently facing several charges following a drug investigation on Friday morning. Officials searched a Laurel County motel room shortly after 3:00 AM. The search uncovered approximately one kilo of meth, digital scales, glass pipes, a handgun, and other drug-related items. 40-year-old Bradley Justin Lawson and 37-year-old Amy...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Family displaced after early morning fire on Appian Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A family is displaced after an early morning apartment fire in Lexington. Fire crews were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Appian Way for an apartment fire, according to the Lexington Fire Department. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were seen from...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy