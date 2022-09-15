There are probably a few people that would admit that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau did some of his best acting when he was still playing the part of a Lannister on Game of Thrones, but the fact is that he’s put in a great performance in a few movies during and since then. It’s true that he’s usually seen in a drama of some sort that moves kind of slow and takes a great deal of attention to really get into. But if one does fall into this story or any of the others that he’s done, they’re likely to be pleasantly surprised since when it comes to acting, he is one of the better talents out there that doesn’t appear to get enough roles that really make his abilities stand out. The Silencing is one of many movies that takes some time to get into since Rayburn Swanson appears to be the type of guy that doesn’t really like people and isn’t necessarily going to adhere to what people want. It’s established at one point that even his ex-wife and her husband aren’t safe from his lack of manners. But at the very least, Rayburn is a complicated character, but he’s not an evil man.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO