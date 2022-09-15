Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Is Ryan Murphy’s Creepiest Show Yet
The first trailer featuring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer has arrived, and it’s all about the scents. Netflix’s new series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, looks gross, mysterious, creepy, and intriguing all at once. The latest installment in Ryan Murphy’s ongoing deal with Netflix appears to be his most unsettling one yet.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: The Silencing
There are probably a few people that would admit that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau did some of his best acting when he was still playing the part of a Lannister on Game of Thrones, but the fact is that he’s put in a great performance in a few movies during and since then. It’s true that he’s usually seen in a drama of some sort that moves kind of slow and takes a great deal of attention to really get into. But if one does fall into this story or any of the others that he’s done, they’re likely to be pleasantly surprised since when it comes to acting, he is one of the better talents out there that doesn’t appear to get enough roles that really make his abilities stand out. The Silencing is one of many movies that takes some time to get into since Rayburn Swanson appears to be the type of guy that doesn’t really like people and isn’t necessarily going to adhere to what people want. It’s established at one point that even his ex-wife and her husband aren’t safe from his lack of manners. But at the very least, Rayburn is a complicated character, but he’s not an evil man.
What Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey Is Looking For In A Partner
Ryan Paevey is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading men. From playing Donovan Darcy in "Unleashing Mr. Darcy" and its subsequent sequel to starring in his most recent film "Two Tickets to Paradise" opposite Ashley Williams, Paevey is surely a staple star on the Hallmark Channel. He is also a soap opera alum, having been a member of the "General Hospital" cast from 2013 to 2018.
Days Of Our Lives Is Ready To Reveal Who Abby's Killer Really Is
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been waiting for months for the conclusion of the summer's big murder mystery storyline. In June, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was shockingly murdered in her bedroom at the DiMera mansion, per The U.S. Sun. Her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) found her and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. She was already gone after being stabbed several times in the midsection. Since that time, Chad has been determined to find out who really killed his wife, and fans have been taken on a wild rollercoaster ride of suspects.
The Young And The Restless Star Michael Graziadei Has Some Big News For Daniel Romalotti Fans
"The Young and the Restless'" Phyllis Summers has certainly seen a lot of dramatic changes over the years. While it might be hard to recount everyone who's ever played Phyllis on the hit CBS soap, the last switch came when Michelle Stafford took over for Gina Tognoni. Back in 2021, Stafford told Soap Opera Digest that one of the many reasons why she loves playing Phyllis so much is because she's such a complex character. She put it this way, "I remember this one scene where Nick and Phyllis are in the kitchen cooking and I was like, 'Whoa, really?' It's not a criticism of the writer at all, it was just me going, 'Wow, this is a change.' Phyllis was defanged for a little bit but that's okay because you're doing other things."
General Hospital's Nancy Lee Grahn Flashes Back To Her Time On An Iconic Sci-Fi Series
Actress Nancy Lee Grahn has made appearances on such classic TV shows as "Little House on the Prairie," "The Incredible Hulk," "Magnum P.I." "Simon & Simon," and "Knight Rider," as well as several others. While her soap career began on "One Life to Live" where she played Marco Dane's (Gerald Anthony) secretary, it wasn't until she played Julia Wainwright Capwell on "Santa Barbara" that she became a major soap player. She began the role of Alexis Davis on "General Hospital" in 1996, and has been a fan favorite ever since (via Soap Central). "GH" gave her the stability she needed to raise her daughter as a single mother.
A.V. Club
Ti West is making so many of those X movies that he's turning to the internet to cast extras
Ti West is pretty busy these days. After shooting throwback slasher X and finding himself hanging around in New Zealand with a film crew ready to get to work on another project during the pandemic, West immediately started filming X’s prequel, the upcoming Pearl. Not content just to have these two movies out in the same year, West then announced—before the second installment even premiered—that he’s already making the final part of his trilogy, MaXXXine.
Kyle Abrams Opens Up About Relationship With Love Is Blind Costar Deepti - Exclusive
Any fans of the Netflix series "Love Is Blind" likely remember the moment in the Season 2 reunion when Kyle Abrams said his biggest regret from the show was not proposing to Deepti Vempati. During Season 2 of the hit reality show, both Abrams and Vempati got engaged, but not to each other. Abrams proposed to Shaina Hurley, though she eventually called off their engagement before the wedding. And Vempati was engaged to Shake Chatterjee, to whom she said no at the altar. But since Abrams admitted to wishing he'd proposed to Vempati, there's been speculation and questions about the pair's relationship.
What The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Think Of Brooke's Latest Attempt To 'Win Back' Ridge
For a couple who tout themselves as being destined to be together, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are frequently on the outs. Over the last couple of decades, Brooke and Ridge have hit a litany of roadblocks, sending their marriage to an abrupt halt. Whether it's Brooke's tendency to bed her sister's husband or Ridge's undeniable connection to Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), they frequently fall apart. Unfortunately for Brooke, her marriage to Ridge startled to crumble late last year, following a scandalous kiss with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Despite being sabotaged by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), who switched the drink labels to spike Brooke's beverage, the damage was done (via Soaps). She and Ridge haven't recovered from that indiscretion.
‘Gilmore Girls’ Star, Lauren Graham Buys a New House and Proves She Has Something in Common With Lorelai Gilmore
Recently out of a longterm relationship, Lauren Graham just changed her address. She didn't travel far, though. Graham purchased a new home in the same neighborhood.
Yannik Zamboni Describes His Experience On Making The Cut - Exclusive Interview
Each season, Prime Video's fashion competition series "Making the Cut" brings on promising designers from around the globe to search for the next global brand. This season ended with the judges selecting Yannik Zamboni as the competition winner. Zamboni received $1 million for continuing to build his fashion brand and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.
Roseanne Barr's first stand-up special in 16 years to stream on FOX Nation
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- FOX Nation has announced plans to air Roseanne Barr's first stand-up comedy show in 16 years. The hour-long program, A Roseanne Comedy Special, is set to premiere in early 2023. "Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other," Jason...
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Judd Hirsch Could Break an Oscar Record for Longest Gap Between Acting Noms
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 15, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Many respected actors,...
Ryan Reynolds Reveals The A+ It's Always Sunny Episode That Made Him Reach Out To Current BFF And Welcome To Wrexham Partner Rob McElhenney
Before Welcome To Wrexham made them business partners, a special moment of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia history inspired Ryan Reynolds to connect with Rob McElhenney.
ComicBook
Do Revenge: Original Thriller Quickly Takes Over Netflix Top 10
There's a new movie atop the daily rankings at Netflix. The streaming service keeps track of the 10 biggest movies and TV shows on its roster each and every day, compiling them publicly on the Netflix Top 10 lists that can be found on the homepage. For the last week or so, Sony's Morbius and Netflix original End of the Road have been dominating the movie edition of the list, but that changed this weekend. A new original film is now atop the rankings.
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming viewers drawn into the double life of a polarizing mystery thriller
The mystery genre has been making a huge comeback recently, whether it’s Netflix shelling out hundreds of millions of dollars for Knives Out sequels, or Kenneth Branagh and his mighty mustache aiming to churn out more Agatha Christie adaptations. Audiences love the twists, turns, and revelations that come with the genre, even if opinion was split almost right down the middle on 2016’s Come and Find Me.
'All Quiet on the Western Front' Brings Horrors of World War I to Netflix: Cast, Release Date, How to Watch and More
All Quiet on the Western Front has a new full-color version, bringing the classic book to life—and showing an even more devastating view of the harrowing realities of the Great War. Erich Maria Remarque, a German veteran and journalist, wrote the 1928 book and was forced into exile in...
wegotthiscovered.com
An intense mystery thriller jumps 86 places to reopen a cold case on streaming
When is a hidden gem no longer a hidden gem, and instead a popular under-the-radar hit? In the case of last year’s lo-fi Australian mystery thriller The Dry, we’d say that cracking the Top 10 most-watched list on a second major streaming service would do the trick when it comes to underlining the film’s credentials.
