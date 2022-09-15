Read full article on original website
Jimmy Kimmel branded 'disrespectful' after lying on Emmys stage during Quinta Brunson's winner's speech
Jimmy Kimmel pretended to be passed out on stage as a joke at the 2022 Emmy Awards. After Will Arnett announced Quinta Brunson's first Emmy win, Kimmel continued to lie on the stage. Fans said it was "highly disrespectful" but Brunson said the "bit didn't bother me that much."
Why Sheryl Lee Ralph broke out in song during moving Emmys speech
Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned viewers and attendees at the 74th Emmy Awards when she broke out in song during her acceptance speech. With her stunning gown and hair, Ralph was already winning at the award show for fans on Twitter. However, it was after being announced as the year’s outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series that she genuinely stole the show.
Here's why Norm Macdonald was left out of the 'In Memoriam' segment at this year's Emmys
Norm Macdonald was not part of the traditional "In Memoriam" segment Monday at the Emmys, even though he was shown just before it, when his posthumous comedy special, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, was recognized as a nominee in the category of variety special. And people on social media quickly noticed...
Zoned Out Pete Davidson Upstages ‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy Best Comedy Win With Meandering Introduction
Ted Lasso is taking home the funniest award for the second year in a row, claiming victory at the 2022 Emmys after the Apple TV+ comedy won in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. But the show’s introduction managed to somewhat upstage its win, thanks to presenter Pete Davidson. The...
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
Beyoncé Sends Fellow Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph Flowers After Her Emmys Win: 'So Beautiful'
Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Monday evening Beyoncé is sending her love and congratulations to Sheryl Lee Ralph. Following her historic Emmy win on Monday evening, Ralph, 65, received a touching bouquet of flowers from the "Break My Soul" singer, 41, which the actress documented on Instagram Saturday. In a video, the Abbott Elementary star opens a card attached to a white and yellow flower bouquet, finding a note from Queen Bey herself. "To the original...
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Jimmy Kimmel Showed Quinta Brunson “Disrespect” at 2022 Emmys
Watch: What Quinta Brunson Thought of Jimmy Kimmel's 2022 Emmys Bit. Sheryl Lee Ralph has entered the chat. The Abbott Elementary actress, 65, shared how she really felt about Jimmy Kimmel's controversial skit during her co-star Quinta Brunson's historic 2022 Emmys win and speech on Sept. 12. "I was absolutely...
Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks Just Like Mom Christine Taylor at the 2022 Emmys
Watch: Would Ben Stiller Ever Join Cast of Severance?. A daddy-daughter date night. Ben Stiller brought the most adorable plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his and wife Christine Taylor's daughter Ella Stiller. The Zoolander star and his 20-year-old child coordinated in black ensembles—Stiller appearing dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie and Ella looking all grown up in a floor-length strapless black grown with a thigh-high slit showing off her leg (see every star on the Emmys red carpet here).
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson For ‘Dumb Comedy Bit’ During Her Emmys Speech
Jimmy Kimmel admits to “maybe” stealing Quinta Brunson’s moment at the Emmys and offered her an apology during her appearance on his late-night talk show. Brunson stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on Wednesday night and didn’t end up punching the comedian in the face like she jokingly said she would. Kimmel has been under fire for lying pretend-drunk on stage while Brunson accepted her first Emmy award.
LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
Bill Hader Was One Of The Only People Wearing A Mask Inside The 2022 Emmy Awards, And He Skipped The Red Carpet Too
Looks like the Barry star was thinking about protecting himself from COVID-19 at the ceremony.
Jason Sudeikis Shouts Out His Kids With Ex Olivia Wilde During Emmys 2022 Speech
Jason Sudeikis had family on his mind during the 2022 Emmys. Taking the stage to celebrate winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sept. 12, the Ted Lasso star gave a heartwarming shoutout to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde. "Thank you again so much," said Sudeikis, who had won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series earlier on in the evening. "Otis, Daisy: I love you very much."
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
John Legend Performs During Emmys in Memoriam Honoring Olivia Newton-John, Betty White, and More Stars
These stars will always be remembered. During Sunday’s broadcast of the Emmy Awards, John Legend was tasked with leading the In Memoriam segment remembering celebrities in entertainment — and ones out of it — during a moving performance of his new song “Pieces.”. “It never feels...
Why Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Were "Mortified" When Barbie Photos Went Viral
Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. It looks like life in plastic isn't always fantastic. During the Sept. 19 episode of The Tonight Show, Margot Robbie recalled feeling totally embarrassed after she and Ryan Gosling were photographed in their matching neon rollerblading outfits while filming a scene for their new movie Barbie.
Jimmy Kimmel Admitted That Maybe He Did Steal Quinta Brunson's Moment At The 2022 Emmys As He Apologized To Her
"They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I'm very sorry if I did do that — I'm sorry I did do that, actually." Quinta Brunson went on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, as promised, and she and the comedian came face-to-face for the first time publicly since that awkward moment between them at Monday night's Emmy Awards.
Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson Gets Sweet Gift From School Kids After Emmys Win
If Hollywood recognizing her at this year's Emmy awards wasn't enough, Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson received the biggest gift from the ones who matter the most: her students. That's right, fresh off her Emmy win for writing Abbott's pilot, the Philly native shared the homemade cards some of the show's student actors crafted for her in celebration of the win. "Yeah, I love my job," she captioned a photo of the crafts.
